Home » Investing » Dollarama: The Stock Itself Is in the Bargain Bin

Dollarama: The Stock Itself Is in the Bargain Bin

Dollarama (TSX:DOL) stock may be on a hot run, but shares aren’t as expensive as you’d think given the headwinds ahead.

Latest posts by Joey Frenette (see all)
Published
| More on:
edit Sale sign, value, discount

Image source: Getty Images

Dollarama (TSX:DOL) stock has been a top performer for investors over the past few years. With inflation weighing, layoffs sweeping through the tech sector, recession fears mounting, and bank failures south of the border impacting our psyche, it’s not too hard to imagine why so many Canadian consumers are inclined to save money where possible. Dollarama is one of the firms that’s been taking advantage of the opportunity to help Canadians get a slightly better bang for their buck.

With the big Canadian grocery retailers getting grilled over the so-called greedflation, I think Dollarama is one of the firms in the retail space that’s been able to preserve its reputation, even with recent price hikes. How? Dollarama is all about price certainty and getting great deals from its suppliers. Dollarama may have no option but to raise prices accordingly, but Canadians still know they’re getting some of the best deals in town for certain low-cost necessities.

Indeed, you can bet that price certainty is in really high demand in such a highly inflationary world. Over time, inflation will cool, but a recession or economic sluggishness could linger for longer. In that regard, Dollarama’s best days may not yet be over, as the firm takes steps to expand further to help more Canadians get a good value for their money.

Dollarama stock: Near new highs, but still a great value in this kind of environment

Dollarama stock has enjoyed quite the run over the past five years, surging nearly 70% over the timespan. With a low beta of 0.72, DOL stock has been a relatively smoother ride than the market averages. As harsher economic conditions continue, I expect bargain hunters will keep flooding into Dollarama, helping it power even more lowly correlated gains.

The discount retailer is also planning to open 60-70 new stores for the fiscal year 2024. As the company continues investing in growth in such an environment, I’d argue that Dollarama still has plenty of gas left in the tank. Further, I think there’s a good chance that Canadian consumers could view the brand more favourably, even after the recession ends and times are good again.

Dollarama is more than just a dollar store. It’s a very well-run one that seems to know what the consumer wants. And its ability to offer competitive prices is what I think will help its new locations become hit successes. You already you what you’re getting from Dollarama: unmatched value.

Dollarama stock: What about valuation?

At 30.22 times trailing price to earnings (P/E), Dollarama may not seem as cheap as the products it sells. That said, it’s one of few firms that can just plow through a downturn with its growth profile intact. If anything, a recession could help Dollarama leave the rest of the market behind.

Given the magnitude of earnings growth that could be ahead, I’d argue that a mid-30s P/E multiple could be more than warranted. In any case, Dollarama seems like one of the names to keep atop your watchlist, as it continues to impress quarter after quarter.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Hourglass projecting a dollar sign as shadow
Dividend Stocks

2 of the Best TSX Stocks to Invest $1,000 in Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Investors who don't want to sink a lot into the market could still consider these two stable TSX stocks, offering…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

Dividend Stocks: Here’s a Diamond in the Rough Yielding Over 5.5 Percent 

| Puja Tayal

Are you looking for a dividend stock that's different from energy, banking, and utility stocks? Check out this diamond in…

Read more »

Oil pumps against sunset
Energy Stocks

Better Buy: Suncor Stock or Canadian Natural Resources Stock?

| Andrew Walker

Suncor and Canadian Natural Resources are benefitting from higher oil prices. Is one undervalued today?

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

Need $100? One of the Best Dividend Stock for Monthly Income

| Jitendra Parashar

You can buy this beaten-down, monthly dividend stock in Canada now to earn $100 in passive income every month.

Read more »

stock analysis
Dividend Stocks

3 Cheap Dividend Stocks Paying Up to 11% in April 2023

| Aditya Raghunath

Discover three affordable dividend stocks for April 2023, offering Canadian investors attractive yields up to 11%.

Read more »

TIMER SAYING TIME FOR ACTION
Tech Stocks

2 Up-and-Coming Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy Before Everyone Else Does

| Aditya Raghunath

Stay ahead of the curve! Explore 2 promising AI stocks Canadian investors should buy now before they hit the mainstream…

Read more »

Profit dial turned up to maximum
Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Dividend Stocks Paying Big Income in a Bearish Market

| Kay Ng

All kinds of investors can have a better peace of mind by holding dividend stocks that can pay out big…

Read more »

grow dividends
Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Stocks Yielding Up to 4.7% I’m Buying as Interest Rates Remain High

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

High interest rates should drive investors to consider strong industrials TSX stocks like Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSX:TIH).

Read more »