Is a Dividend Cut Coming for This 8.92%-Yielding Stock?

BCE stock (TSX:BCE) recently increased its dividend by 3%, but investors may be in for a cut if the company hopes to balance the books.

For decades now, dividend stock BCE (TSX:BCE) has been known as one of the Dividend Aristocrats to own. Year after year, no matter the market, BCE stock has managed to increase its dividend. This included most recently by 3%, even as the company announced poor earnings.

This has some investors concerned. Not just that the company may continue to perform poorly, but that a dividend cut could be in the near future. So let’s look at what that would mean for investors.

What would warrant a dividend cut?

To understand why a dividend cut might be coming for BCE stock investors, let’s look at why a company would want to do so in the first place. There are several reasons, ranging from financial performance and investment needs, to market conditions and debt reduction.

For instance, if BCE is experiencing financial difficulties or a decline in profitability, it might cut its dividend to conserve cash and strengthen its balance sheet. This could be due to factors like declining revenues, increased competition, or higher operating costs. Furthermore, if the company needs to invest heavily in growth initiatives such as expanding infrastructure, launching new products or services, or acquiring other businesses, it might cut its dividend to redirect cash flow towards these investments.

Market conditions haven’t helped, as changes in the economic environment, regulatory challenges, or shifts in consumer behaviour might necessitate a dividend cut to ensure the company remains financially stable and competitive. All while BCE stock continues to increase its debt loads at high interest rates. Therefore, it might prioritize debt reduction over dividend payments to improve its creditworthiness and reduce interest expenses.

The case of BCE stock

All of these issues have currently combined to create a dire situation for BCE stock. The company continues to see a decline in revenue, with its debts increasing at higher interest rates quarter after quarter. All while it hoped to invest heavily in the growth of its wireless infrastructure.

The problem is, BCE stock cut back this investment as competition increased. The Canadian Radio and Television Commission (CRTC) demanded that BCE stock share its infrastructure with competitors. This has created a situation in which BCE stock, therefore, does not want to build that infrastructure. Meaning less for everyone all around.

And it’s no secret the market hasn’t been performing well. So all considered, BCE stock is in a fairly horrid situation. It needs cash now, and yet the company continued to increase its dividend to hold that Dividend Aristocrat status.

Bottom line

Currently, BCE stock trades with a dividend payout ratio at 170%. It also would need 175% of its equity to cover all its debts, which means it does not have enough. So even though the company recently increased its dividend, don’t be fooled. BCE stock may decide to continue holding a high dividend yield to attract investors. But it really should be cutting it to balance its books. And that could be trouble for investors if they hope for both dividends and returns.