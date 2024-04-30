Member Login
Home » Investing » Is a Dividend Cut Coming for This 8.92%-Yielding Stock?

Is a Dividend Cut Coming for This 8.92%-Yielding Stock?

BCE stock (TSX:BCE) recently increased its dividend by 3%, but investors may be in for a cut if the company hopes to balance the books.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
Golden crown on a red velvet background

Image source: Getty Images

For decades now, dividend stock BCE (TSX:BCE) has been known as one of the Dividend Aristocrats to own. Year after year, no matter the market, BCE stock has managed to increase its dividend. This included most recently by 3%, even as the company announced poor earnings.

This has some investors concerned. Not just that the company may continue to perform poorly, but that a dividend cut could be in the near future. So let’s look at what that would mean for investors.

What would warrant a dividend cut?

To understand why a dividend cut might be coming for BCE stock investors, let’s look at why a company would want to do so in the first place. There are several reasons, ranging from financial performance and investment needs, to market conditions and debt reduction.

For instance, if BCE is experiencing financial difficulties or a decline in profitability, it might cut its dividend to conserve cash and strengthen its balance sheet. This could be due to factors like declining revenues, increased competition, or higher operating costs. Furthermore, if the company needs to invest heavily in growth initiatives such as expanding infrastructure, launching new products or services, or acquiring other businesses, it might cut its dividend to redirect cash flow towards these investments.

Market conditions haven’t helped,  as changes in the economic environment, regulatory challenges, or shifts in consumer behaviour might necessitate a dividend cut to ensure the company remains financially stable and competitive. All while BCE stock continues to increase its debt loads at high interest rates. Therefore, it might prioritize debt reduction over dividend payments to improve its creditworthiness and reduce interest expenses.

The case of BCE stock

All of these issues have currently combined to create a dire situation for BCE stock. The company continues to see a decline in revenue, with its debts increasing at higher interest rates quarter after quarter. All while it hoped to invest heavily in the growth of its wireless infrastructure.

The problem is, BCE stock cut back this investment as competition increased. The Canadian Radio and Television Commission (CRTC) demanded that BCE stock share its infrastructure with competitors. This has created a situation in which BCE stock, therefore, does not want to build that infrastructure. Meaning less for everyone all around.

And it’s no secret the market hasn’t been performing well. So all considered, BCE stock is in a fairly horrid situation. It needs cash now, and yet the company continued to increase its dividend to hold that Dividend Aristocrat status.

Bottom line

Currently, BCE stock trades with a dividend payout ratio at 170%. It also would need 175% of its equity to cover all its debts, which means it does not have enough. So even though the company recently increased its dividend, don’t be fooled. BCE stock may decide to continue holding a high dividend yield to attract investors. But it really should be cutting it to balance its books. And that could be trouble for investors if they hope for both dividends and returns.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

financial freedom sign
Dividend Stocks

How Long Would it Take to Turn $95,000 Into $1 Million With TSX Dividend Stocks?

| Puja Tayal

Long-term investing in resilient dividend stocks can help you convert $95,000 into $1 million. Here's how.

Read more »

woman analyze data
Dividend Stocks

2 Undervalued Stocks I’d Buy in May

| Aditya Raghunath

Undervalued TSX stocks such as goeasy and Dollarama have already delivered game-changing returns to shareholders.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Stocks That Pay Me More Than $170 Per Month

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These three monthly-paying dividend stocks are ideal to earn a stable passive income.

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Dividend Stocks

Better Dividend Deals: High Yield vs. Growth Potential

| Puja Tayal

Are you wondering which dividend stock to buy? Here’s a parametre to ponder: higher dividend yield or higher dividend growth?

Read more »

Retirees sip their morning coffee outside.
Dividend Stocks

Here’s the Average CPP Disability Benefit in 2024

| Andrew Button

If you have dividend stocks like Fortis Inc (TSX:FTS) in your TFSA, you can withdraw your proceeds to help cover…

Read more »

top TSX stocks to buy
Dividend Stocks

Dividend Royalty: 5 Fabulous Stocks to Buy Now for Decades of Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These five companies offer strong returns.

Read more »

calculate and analyze stock
Dividend Stocks

A Dividend Giant I’d Buy Over TC Energy Stock

| Aditya Raghunath

TC Energy is a blue-chip dividend stock that is positioned to grow its payouts in the near term. But is…

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Dividend Stocks

2 TSX Dividend Stocks I’d Buy in May 2024

| Aditya Raghunath

TSX dividend stocks such as Magna International and National Bank of Canada also trade at a cheap multiple in 2024.

Read more »