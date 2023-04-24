Home » Investing » 2 Cheap Stocks That Could Make You Rich

2 Cheap Stocks That Could Make You Rich

Canadian investors should look to snatch up high-yield cheap stocks like Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC) before the month of May.

Latest posts by Ambrose O'Callaghan (see all)
Published
| More on:
Profit dial turned up to maximum

Image source: Getty Images

The S&P/TSX Composite Index slipped 23 points on Monday, May 24. Some of the worst-performing sectors included battery metals, information technology, financials, and health care. Today, I want to target two cheap stocks that are worth snatching up in the final days of April. Let’s jump in.

This dirt-cheap REIT offers a high yield and a bright future

Allied Properties REIT (TSX:AP.UN) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, manages, and develops urban office environments across Canada. Shares of Allied Properties REIT have climbed 2.2% month over month as of early afternoon trading on April 24. The stock is down 6.9% so far in 2023.

Investors can expect to see this REIT’s first-quarter (Q1) fiscal 2023 earnings later this month. In Q4 of fiscal 2022, the REIT delivered rental revenue growth of 10% year over year to $135 million. Meanwhile, it delivered adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of $106 million — up 14% compared to the prior year.

For the full year, Allied Properties REIT achieved rental revenue growth of 9.9% to $519 million. Moreover, adjusted EBITDA climbed 10% compared to fiscal 2021 to $403 million. The REIT reported funds from operations (FFO) of $334 million, or $2.44 per diluted unit — up from $253 million, or $1.98 per diluted share. Overall, Allied Properties REIT put together strong earnings in fiscal 2022, priming the stock for lift off ahead of fiscal 2023.

Shares of this cheap stock currently possess a favourable price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 19, putting it in better trading territory compared to its industry peers. Better yet, Allied Properties REIT offers a monthly distribution of $0.15 per share. That represents a very tasty 7.4% yield.

I’m still bullish on this cheap stock in the insurance space

Manulife Financial (TSX:MFC) is the second cheap stock I’d look to target in the middle of the 2023  spring season. This Toronto-based company provides financial products and services in North America, Asia, and other parts of the world. Shares of this cheap stock have increased 7.8% so far in 2023. The stock is up 1.9% year over year.

This top Canadian insurance company released its final batch of fiscal 2022 earnings on February 15, 2023. Manulife posted net income attributable to shareholders of $7.3 billion — up $0.2 billion from fiscal 2021. Meanwhile, core earnings fell 7% to $6.2 billion. The company has continued to make strides in expanding its global reach as it aims to take advantage of a growing global middle class.

For the full year, Manulife reported total new business value of $2.02 billion. That was down from $2.24 billion in the previous year. Moreover, diluted earnings per common share increased to $3.68 over $3.54 in fiscal 2021.

This cheap stock currently possesses a very attractive P/E ratio of 7.1. Manulife last paid out a quarterly dividend of $0.365 per share, which represents a strong 5.5% yield. The company has delivered nine straight years of dividend growth, making it a Canadian Dividend Aristocrat.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Ambrose O'Callaghan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Businessman holding tablet and showing a growing virtual hologram of statistics, graph and chart with arrow up on dark background. Stock market. Business growth, planning and strategy concept
Investing

A 2023 Bull Market? How to Prepare for an Upswing

| Tony Dong

Young investors with a high risk tolerance can make use of these bullish ETF picks.

Read more »

A worker gives a business presentation.
Investing

For $1,000 in Monthly Passive Income, Buy 6,250 Shares of This TSX Stock

| Andrew Button

With monthly paying dividend stocks like Keyera Corp (TSX:KEY), you can get consistent passive income.

Read more »

IMAGE OF A NOTEBOOK WITH TFSA WRITTEN ON IT
Stocks for Beginners

TFSA: 3 Top TSX Stocks for Your $6,500 Contribution

| Jed Lloren

Are you looking for stocks to buy with your $6,500 contribution? Here are three top TSX picks!

Read more »

consider the options
Bank Stocks

Better Buy: BMO Stock or TD Stock?

| Andrew Walker

Bank of Montreal and TD are off their 12-month highs. Is one now a good stock to buy?

Read more »

Dial moving from 4G to 5G
Dividend Stocks

I Keep Buying Shares of This Dividend Stock Hand Over Fist

| Puja Tayal

When you find a stock at the sweet spot of regular and growing dividends with lower stock price volatility, keep…

Read more »

movies, theatre, popcorn
Investing

Is Cineplex Stock a Buy Ahead of Summer Blockbusters?

| Joey Frenette

Cineplex (TSX:CGX) stock has been in the doghouse for quite a while, but summer blockbusters could help the firm regain…

Read more »

analyze data
Investing

A Bull Market Is Coming, So Here’s What I’m Buying to Get Ahead

| Andrew Button

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) is just one of several stocks I'm buying ahead of the next bull market.

Read more »

TFSA and coins
Dividend Stocks

Dividend Stocks With Yields TFSA Investors Should Lock in Now

| Brian Paradza, CFA

TFSA investors could lock in juicy passive income yields of up to 8.15% if they buy Enbridge stock, Alaris Equity…

Read more »