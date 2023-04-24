Home » Investing » Better Buy: Pembina Pipeline Stock or Enbridge Stock?

Better Buy: Pembina Pipeline Stock or Enbridge Stock?

Pembina Pipeline and Enbridge trade below their 12-month highs. Is one now oversold?

Latest posts by Andrew Walker (see all)
Published
| More on:
Gas pipelines

Image source: Getty Images

Pembina Pipeline (TSX:PPL) and Enbridge (TSX:ENB) trade at prices that are below their 12-month highs. Contrarian investors who are bullish on oil and gas demand are wondering if one of these high-yield TSX dividend stocks is cheap today and good to buy for passive income.

Energy sector outlook

Fuel demand is expected to continue its recovery from the pandemic rout. Airlines are ordering hundreds of new planes to accommodate the surge in global travel, both for business people and vacationers, and millions of commuters are heading back to the office for at least a few days per week.

The war in Ukraine is driving a shift in natural gas and oil markets, as Europe and other countries that previously bought from Russia are scrambling to secure long-term supplies from other sources. Producers in Canada and the United States stand to benefit. This should ensure strong demand for pipeline space as oil and natural gas companies move their product to storage facilities, export terminals, refineries, and utilities.

Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline has a current market capitalization near $24 billion. It has grown steadily over the past six decades to become a key one-stop service provider for energy producers in western Canada. The company generated record results in 2022 with full-year adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of $3.75 billion.

The board raised the dividend by 3.6% last year, and Pembina Pipeline repurchased $350 million in stock.

During the pandemic Pembina put a number of capital projects on hold. The rebound in the sector is enabling the company to restart these developments, including the Phase VII Peace Pipeline. The Nipisi Pipeline will go back into service in the third quarter (Q3) of 2023, and Pembina Pipeline is expanding capacity at its Redwater fractionation and storage complex.

Pembina Pipeline trades near $44 per share at the time of writing compared to $53 in June last year. Investors who buy the stock at the current price can get a 5.9% dividend yield.

Enbridge

Enbridge is Canada’s largest energy infrastructure company with a current market capitalization near $108 billion. The firm moves 30% of the oil produced in Canada and the United States and about 20% of the natural gas used by American homes and businesses.

In addition to the pipeline networks, Enbridge has natural gas utilities, an oil export terminal, an interest in a liquified natural gas (LNG) export project, and renewable energy assets.

The $18 billion capital program should drive revenue and cash flow growth to support ongoing annual dividend hikes. Enbridge raised the payout in each of the past 28 years. The company also has the financial firepower to make strategic acquisitions to boost cash flow growth.

Enbridge trades for close to $53 at the time of writing compared to the 12-month high around $59.50. Investors who buy the stock at the current level can get a 6.7% dividend yield.

Is one a better pick today?

Pembina Pipeline and Enbridge are top dividend stocks with generous distributions. Investors seeking steady passive income might want to make Enbridge the first choice today due to the higher yield and consistent dividend-growth track record.

Pembina Pipeline, however, might be a better choice for total returns. The stock looks cheap right now, and management has a number of growth developments under consideration. In addition, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Pembina Pipeline become a takeover target in the next few years, as the sector consolidates, and alternative asset managers search for opportunities to deploy capital.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge and Pembina Pipeline. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Andrew Walker owns shares of Enbridge.

More on Dividend Stocks

Dial moving from 4G to 5G
Dividend Stocks

I Keep Buying Shares of This Dividend Stock Hand Over Fist

| Puja Tayal

When you find a stock at the sweet spot of regular and growing dividends with lower stock price volatility, keep…

Read more »

TFSA and coins
Dividend Stocks

Dividend Stocks With Yields TFSA Investors Should Lock in Now

| Brian Paradza, CFA

TFSA investors could lock in juicy passive income yields of up to 8.15% if they buy Enbridge stock, Alaris Equity…

Read more »

Coworkers standing near a wall
Dividend Stocks

2 “Boring” Stocks That Have Handily Beaten the Market – and Could Keep Doing It

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Boring stocks may be, well, boring, but that's way better than exciting stocks that dip and jump. These two market-beaters…

Read more »

thinking
Dividend Stocks

Better Buy: Brookfield Asset Management or Brookfield Stock?

| Andrew Button

Brookfield is a popular TSX stock, but is its smaller, partially owned subsidiary even better?

Read more »

Illustration of bull and bear
Dividend Stocks

A New Bull Market Ready to Trample Bears: 3 TSX Stocks I’d Load Up on Before it Gets Here

| Demetris Afxentiou

There's no denying that a new bull market is coming after this bout of volatility. Here's a trio of stocks…

Read more »

bulb idea thinking
Dividend Stocks

The Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy With $300 Right Now

| Kay Ng

Need more income due to high inflation? Consider placing your long-term capital in these smart dividend stocks for yields of…

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

Seeking at Least 6% Yields to Meet Your Income Needs? 3 TSX Stocks to Buy Now

| Sneha Nahata

Here are three Canadian stocks offering lucrative yields.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

Why I Continue Buying Shares of This Magnificent Dividend Stock Hand Over Fist

| Puja Tayal

Some dividend stocks give attractive passive income, encouraging you to keep buying more shares of those stocks. Here is one…

Read more »