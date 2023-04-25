Home » Investing » This 8.5% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month

This 8.5% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month

Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSX:TF) is an undervalued dividend stock with a giant yield that is worth targeting in late April 2023.

Latest posts by Ambrose O'Callaghan (see all)
Published
| More on:
Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket

Image source: Getty Images

Canadian markets have had a strong start to the spring season. This may have injected investors with some optimism, as we approach the crucial month of May. Today, I want to zero in on a high-yield dividend stock that you can rely on for its monthly income payout. This could be a solid strategy, as uncertainty still reigns in this economic environment.

Timbercreek Financial (TSX:TF) is the dividend stock I have my eyes on right now. This Toronto-based mortgage investment company provides shorter-duration financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. Let’s dive in.

Why you should target monthly dividend stocks in this market

The S&P/TSX Composite Index was hit by significant turbulence after the Bank of Canada (BoC) unveiled its aggressive interest rate-tightening policy. This policy change was designed to combat soaring inflation rates that threatened to grind down consumers and destabilize the broader economy. Here we stand, eight interest rate hikes later, and some positive progress has been made on the inflation front.

However, the shift in policy has also limited credit growth and thrown the broader Canada housing market into turmoil. Sales and home prices have fallen sharply in the year-over-year period. These are more reasons to target a dependable dividend stock like Timbercreek.

Should investors be encouraged by Timbercreek’s year-over-year performance?

Shares of this dividend stock have climbed 1.75% month over month as of close on Friday, April 18. The stock has shot up 11% so far in 2023. However, Timbercreek stock has dropped 13% in the year-over-year period. Investors who want more details can dive into the interactive price chart below.

This company released its fourth-quarter (Q4) and full-year fiscal 2022 earnings on February 22, 2023. In Q4 2022, Timbercreek achieved record quarterly net investment income of $31.3 million — up 39% compared to Q4 fiscal 2021. Meanwhile, it posted adjusted distributable income of $18.4 million, or $0.22 per share, compared to $16.2 million, or $0.20 per share, in Q4 of the prior year.

For the full year, Timbercreek reported income from operations of $88.1 million compared to $60.8 million in fiscal 2021. Meanwhile, adjusted distributable income per share rose to $0.79 over $0.74 in the previous year. Timbercreek put together a strong year on the back of its strong interest income and improved mortgage portfolio. While credit growth may be limited in this rate-tightening climate, the company should continue to benefit from higher profit margins.

Here’s why I’m targeting this dividend stock in late April

Investors may be thinking of the adage, “sell in May and go away,” as April winds down. However, Timbercreek is a stock that could potentially provide some cover in the event of a pullback in the months ahead. Shares of this dividend stock currently possess an attractive price-to-earnings ratio of 12. Moreover, Timbercreek is geared up for strong earnings growth going forward.

This dividend stock last paid out a monthly distribution of $0.058 per share. That represents a monster 8.5% yield.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Ambrose O'Callaghan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

rail train
Dividend Stocks

Why Buying Canadian National Railway Makes Perfect Sense

| Demetris Afxentiou

Are you looking for the perfect investment that to bolster your portfolio? Then buying Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR) might just…

Read more »

House Key And Keychain On Wooden Table
Dividend Stocks

Real Estate Rising? 3 Stocks to Profit on Canada’s New FHSAs

| Adam Othman

Tax-sheltered accounts can help you grow your savings substantially through investing, allowing you to meet your financial goals earlier.

Read more »

alcohol
Tech Stocks

3 Stocks to Help You Retire Rich

| Aditya Raghunath

Want to retire in style with a wealthier future?Discover 3 game-changing stocks to bolster your retirement nest egg and secure…

Read more »

online shopping
Tech Stocks

What’s Next for Shopify Stock?

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Shopify stock continues to post strong revenue growth, with sustainable profitability seemingly right around the corner.

Read more »

stock data
Dividend Stocks

Why I’m Stacking Shares of This Dependable Dividend Stock

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Fortis Inc. (TSX:FTS) has an enviable dividend-growth track record that makes this utility an extremely reliable dividend stock.

Read more »

Increasing yield
Energy Stocks

Top-Yielding TSX Energy Stocks to Buy in April 2023

| Vineet Kulkarni

Despite being one of the most volatile sectors, TSX energy will likely continue to delight investors.

Read more »

Senior Couple Walking With Pet Bulldog In Countryside
Dividend Stocks

Retirees: How You Can Earn $705 a Month in Dividends With Less Than $100K in Savings

| Aditya Raghunath

Discover how retirees can earn $705/month in dividends with under $100K in savings, unlocking a steady income stream for your…

Read more »

oil and natural gas
Energy Stocks

8-Year High: Can MEG Energy Stock Keep the Momentum Going?

| Vineet Kulkarni

MEG Energy stock has gained 25% in the last 12 months and 1,400% in the last three years.

Read more »