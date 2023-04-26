Home » Investing » Tech Stocks » Up 60% This Year: Should You Buy Nuvei Stock at Today’s Price?

Up 60% This Year: Should You Buy Nuvei Stock at Today’s Price?

Given its expanding addressable market, growth initiatives, and attractive valuation, Nuvei is an excellent buy at these values

Latest posts by Rajiv Nanjapla (see all)
Published
| More on:
question marks written reminders tickets

Image source: Getty Images

Nuvei (TSX:NVEI) is one of the top Canadian stocks this year, with returns of around 63%. Its solid fourth-quarter performance and optimistic near- to medium-term guidance appear to have improved investors’ confidence, leading to strong buying. Despite the recent massive increase in its stock price, the company trades at a discount of 68.5% from its all-time high. So, let’s assess whether Nuvei would be an excellent buy at these levels. Meanwhile, let’s first look at its recently announced fourth-quarter performance.

Nuvei’s fourth-quarter performance

Despite the weakening consumer spending amid rising inflation, Nuvei’s total volumes grew 28%, with e-commerce witnessing an impressive growth of 91%. Meanwhile, the company overcame the negative impact of currency translation and volatility in digital assets and cryptocurrencies to drive its total revenue, which grew by 4%. However, excluding these negative impacts, the company’s organic revenue growth stood at 26%. New product launches, APM (alternative payment method) portfolio expansion, strategic investments, and new market additions drove its top line. In 2022, it launched 96 new products while expanding its APM portfolio to 603.

Supported by its top-line growth, Nuvei’s adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization) and net income grew by 11% and 10%, respectively. The company ended 2022 with a cash balance of $752 million. So, it is well equipped to fund its growth initiatives. Now, let’s look at its growth prospects.

Outlook

The e-commerce growth and increased penetration of internet services have made digital transactions popular, thus expanding Nuvei’s addressable market. The digital payments market could witness healthy growth in the coming years. Grand View Research projects the global digital payments markets to grow at around 20% for the rest of this decade. Amid the growing demand for its services, Nuvei is focusing on strengthening its market share.

In February, it acquired Paya Holdings for $1.3 billion. The acquisition could strengthen the company’s position in the United States’s healthcare, utility, government, and non-profit verticals. Paya Holdings had processed around $50 billion worth of transactions in 2022.

Supported by its organic growth and acquisition, Nuvei’s management expects its total volume to be between $194-$200 billion, with the midpoint of the guidance representing a 54.3% growth from the previous year. The midpoint of the company’s revenue and EBITDA guidance represent a growth of 47.5% and 32.7%, respectively. Additionally, the company’s medium- to long-term guidance also looks healthy.

The management is optimistic about growing its revenue at an annualized rate of over 20% in the medium term. It expects its adjusted EBITDA margin to cross 50% in the long run. So, the company’s outlook looks healthy, despite macro headwinds.

Investors’ takeaway

Amid the fallout of the banking crisis, many economists predict a recession during the latter part of this year. So, I expect the company to witness volatility in the near term. However, given its expanding addressable market, growth initiatives, and attractive next 12-month price-to-earnings multiple of 19.6, I expect Nuvei to deliver multi-fold returns over the next 10 years. So, investors with a long-term investment horizon can start accumulating the stock at these levels. 

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Rajiv Nanjapla has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nuvei. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

Shopping and e-commerce
Tech Stocks

Can Shopify Stock Hit $1 Trillion?

| Aditya Raghunath

Discover if Shopify stock can reach the $1 trillion milestone, as we analyze its growth potential, market trends, and future…

Read more »

A colourful firework display
Tech Stocks

3 Top Stocks to Buy in a Once-in-a-Decade Opportunity

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three top stocks are stellar buys in this current market, and once this market recovers, you won't see this…

Read more »

edit Balloon shaped as a heart
Tech Stocks

My 2 Favourite TSX Growth Stocks Right Now

| Jed Lloren

Are you looking for TSX growth stocks to add to your portfolio? Here are my top favourite picks right now!

Read more »

A stock price graph showing growth over time
Tech Stocks

Is Kinaxis Stock a Buy in April 2023?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Kinaxis stock has surged in the last while, but is more on the way for this expensive stock? Or should…

Read more »

Coworkers standing near a wall
Tech Stocks

3 Top Stocks to Buy Before They Share Earnings

| Andrew Button

Big tech earnings season is here, and top TSX stocks like Shopify are expected to put out big numbers.

Read more »

A worker uses the cloud for paperless work. tech
Tech Stocks

2 Tech Stocks That Could Set You up for Life

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two tech stocks are due for a huge recovery in the near future, but should also provide long-term gains…

Read more »

Money growing in soil , Business success concept.
Tech Stocks

2 Magnificent Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold for 5 Years

| Puja Tayal

The current market is an opportunity to buy magnificent growth stocks at a heavy discount and book your spot in…

Read more »

alcohol
Tech Stocks

3 Stocks to Help You Retire Rich

| Aditya Raghunath

Want to retire in style with a wealthier future?Discover 3 game-changing stocks to bolster your retirement nest egg and secure…

Read more »