Home » Investing » 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy Now Before They Explode

3 Dividend Stocks to Buy Now Before They Explode

All three of these dividend stocks are due for a recovery in 2023, which is why now is the time to lock up some strong rates.

Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
man window buildings

Image source: Getty Images

It might not seem like it now, but 2023 is likely to end with a bull market. We’re still waiting on a recession, I know. But once we reach that bottom, it’s going to be up from there. That’s why now is a great time to get in on these top dividend stocks, before they explode.

PRO REIT

PRO REIT (TSX:PRV.UN) is a solid choice among dividend stocks for several reasons. First, there’s the payout ratio, which currently sits at 31.5%. Then, there’s the ultra-high dividend yield, at 8.06% as of writing. And it remains cheap, trading at 3.9 times earnings, and down 23% in the last year alone.

PRO REIT focuses on creating a diversified portfolio of commercial properties across Canada. And while other REITs might be struggling during earnings, PRO REIT has managed to do well. The REIT reported that its total assets passed the $1 billion mark, up 4.6% year over year. Property revenue was up 9.3% as well compared to the year-ago quarter, and 25.2% for the full year compared to 2021. Finally, it continues to boast a 98.5% occupancy rate.

Right now, then, is a great time to consider PRV.UN among dividend stocks with shares at just $5.60. Those shares could certainly reach 52-week highs before the year is out, which would be a potential upside of 30%.

Nexus REIT

Then we have Nexus REIT (TSX:NXR.UN), which has many of the same valuable reasons to pick it up with your other dividend stocks. Its payout ratio sits at 35.7% as of writing, with a dividend yield at 6.59%. NXR.UN trades at a valuable 5.4 times earnings, and is down 25% in the last year.

Nexus REIT also focuses on growth in Canada, targeting the acquisition, management and ownership of industrial, office, and retail spaces. During its most recent earnings report, the REIT held a 97% occupancy rate, while net operating income increased 71.2% year over year.

So again, it’s a great time to consider this REIT with your dividend stocks while shares trade at $9.83. Should those shares hit 52-week highs before the year is out, that would give it a potential upside of 36%.

NorthWest REIT

Finally, NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT (TSX:NWH.UN) is the final stock I would consider, but it’s definitely on the riskier side. That’s because NorthWest stock has been using its funds to expand rapidly to create an international portfolio of healthcare properties.

Problem is, this has led to a payout ratio at 299.4% as of writing, which certainly isn’t sustainable. It now holds a dividend yield at 9.77%, which certainly is great. But after shares dropped 38% in the last year, I would be wary should the stock not recover.

That being said, NorthWest stock continues to perform well, with revenue increasing 23% year over year during the fourth quarter. The healthcare REIT continues to hold a 97% occupancy rate, and 98.3% for its international portfolio. Its average lease expiry sits at 14 years, with its international portfolio of hospital and healthcare facilities at 18.2 years. So that’s pretty good stability, though weighed down by shares.

Shares now trade at 30.7 times earnings, and 0.8 times book value, so it has some value there. Should shares rebound back to 52-week highs, that leads to a potential upside of 64% with shares trading at $8.21 as of writing.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has positions in NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool recommends Nexus Industrial REIT and NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

sale discount best price
Dividend Stocks

3 Discounted Dividend Stocks to Buy Under $70

| Demetris Afxentiou

There’s no shortage of discounted dividend stocks on the market right now. Here are three to consider buying now.

Read more »

Businessman holding tablet and showing a growing virtual hologram of statistics, graph and chart with arrow up on dark background. Stock market. Business growth, planning and strategy concept
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Magic: Invest $30,000 and Get $1,200 a Year Tax-Free

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A TFSA works like magic to help investors earn their desired tax-free passive income every year.

Read more »

Golden crown on a red velvet background
Dividend Stocks

Why Fortis Stock Is a Dividend Aristocrat That Belongs in Every Portfolio

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A Dividend Aristocrat and the TSX’s next Dividend King a must-own stock for risk-averse investors.

Read more »

Investor wonders if it's safe to buy stocks now
Dividend Stocks

Better Buy: TD Stock or Suncor Stock?

| Andrew Walker

TD and Suncor are down from their 12-month highs. Is one stock now undervalued and good to buy?

Read more »

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

2 TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy for Lasting Wealth

| Jed Lloren

Are you looking for dividend stocks that could generate lasting wealth? Here are two top picks!

Read more »

oil and gas pipeline
Dividend Stocks

Income Stocks: Here’s a Dividend Diamond in the Rough Yielding Over 6.7%

| Joey Frenette

TC Energy (TSX:TRP) stock is a pipeline firm that's a dividend diamond in the rough.

Read more »

edit Colleagues chat over ketchup chips
Dividend Stocks

3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

| Robin Brown

These three top dividend stocks could grow their business and pay their dividends for many years.

Read more »

Couple relaxing on a beach in front of a sunset
Dividend Stocks

2 Smart Stocks to Buy in 2023 That Could Help You Retire Richer

| Kay Ng

These two Dividend Aristocrats appear to be good buys today. goeasy is cheaper, but Couche-Tard provides more stability.

Read more »