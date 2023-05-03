Home » Investing » TFSA Investors: 2 Retail Stocks With Bright Futures Ahead

TFSA Investors: 2 Retail Stocks With Bright Futures Ahead

Aritzia and another stock that’s still in growth mode as a recession rolls around.

Latest posts by Joey Frenette (see all)
Published
| More on:
Choice of fashion clothes of different colors on wooden hangers

Image source: Getty Images

TFSA investors shouldn’t feel the need to wait for the markets to “bottom” or dust to “settle” before putting cash to work. Sure, there are wonderful options that are free from risk. GICs (Guaranteed Investment Certificates) yield around 4.2% on 12-month issues. Further, various firms are sweetening the pot on savings accounts. With all the bank runs going on in the U.S. regionals while fintech firms look to offer generous rates on deposits, we could see the big banks increasing interest on everyday savings accounts.

Indeed, TINA (there is no alternative) seems to be a thing of the past. Despite this, I still think stocks are the way to go for new TFSA investors willing to commit to 10 years or more. They’re still the best way to grow wealth over extended periods of time. Even with the allure of higher-rate risk-free securities, standing by stocks and buying more at discounted prices could be the best course of action. Of course, you need the stomach. Not everybody has it. The longer your horizon, the stronger your stomach can be as you gain your market “legs” through various rough patches in the market waters.

Sailing through a turbulent and wavy market as a TFSA investor is never easy. But you will get used to it and improve your ability to spot value and opportunity when times head south.

With banks causing waves south of the border again, it’s a good time to give the stocks on your radar a second look. In this piece, we’ll look at two retail names that look too cheap.

Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) keeps finding a way to impress. As one of my favourite Canadian companies, Couche-Tard ought to be on TFSA investors’ radars as shares slip off all-time highs.

The company not only has to an impressive and predictable earnings growth trajectory, it has a magnificent balance sheet that’s almost bullet-proof. Management is best-in-class, in my opinion. They’re not the type to get excited when times are good and gloomy when things turn. Instead, they position themselves in a way to maximize value for shareholders over the course of years or decades.

When it comes to your TFSA, you should insist on best-in-class stewards. That’s what you’ll get from Couche and right now, the stock’s going for just north of 17.3 times trailing price-to-earnings.

Aritzia

Aritzia (TSX:ATZ) is a women’s clothing retailer that’s exploded on the scene, posting 230% in returns over a five-year timespan. That’s including the pandemic crash and all the volatility in between. Today, shares are in a bit of a bearish slump, off around 28% from highs. Recession could weigh on discretionary consumer budgets.

Still, I think Aritizia’s brand is so compelling that it could offset headwinds as it looks to take share away from other fashionable firms. As a $4.8 billion mid-cap with a mere 26.4 times trailing price-to-earnings multiple, I’d argue Aritzia is very compelling on this dip for those willing to invest for the next 10 years. I think it could be a generational growth firm that helps power a TFSA higher over the years! Like Couche, Aritzia has stellar managers w are all about profitable growth.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has positions in Alimentation Couche-Tard. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alimentation Couche-Tard and Aritzia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Shopping for consumer goods
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: Up 10% in Just Over a Month, Is Loblaw Stock a Buy?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

TFSA investors may be considering Loblaw stock after its recent climb, but there could be a dip on the way…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

2 REITs You Can Safely Buy Even When the Housing Market Does Whatever

| Puja Tayal

The Canadian housing market currently has bearish momentum. In these uncertain times, two REITs are a safe buy at a…

Read more »

online shopping
Investing

Shopify Stock Has Come Back From the Dead: Too Late to Buy?

| Vishesh Raisinghani

Shopify is up but could have more room to run.

Read more »

HIGH VOLTAGE ELECRICITY TOWERS
Dividend Stocks

3 Cheap Utility Stocks to Buy for Protection But Keep for Returns

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Dividends? Check. Growth? Check. Cheap? Absolutely. That's what you get by investing in these utility stocks on the TSX today.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

2 Top TSX Stocks With Strong Balance Sheets and Tempting Valuations

| Vineet Kulkarni

Two TSX stocks with solid fundamentals.

Read more »

stock data
Investing

Investing in Canadian Dividend Stocks: A Beginner’s Guide

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Investing beginners should look to snatch up highly dependable dividend stocks like BCE Inc. (TSX:BCE) and others in 2023.

Read more »

edit Back view of hugging couple standing with real estate agent in front of house for sale
Tech Stocks

Constellation Stock in an FHSA account: A Smart Way to Save for a Down Payment on a Home

| Vishesh Raisinghani

Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) stock is a top pick for your FHSA.

Read more »

Bank sign on traditional europe building facade
Bank Stocks

The Best “Big Six” Canadian Bank Stock to Buy in May 2023

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This Big Six bank cannot be ignored a moment longer, with far too much growth potentially on the way in…

Read more »