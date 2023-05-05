Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » Retirement on Your Mind? These Dividend Stocks Should Be, Too

Retirement on Your Mind? These Dividend Stocks Should Be, Too

If you are starting to think about retirement, you might want to consider these top dividend stocks for growth and income.

Latest posts by Robin Brown (see all)
Published
| More on:
Retirees sip their morning coffee outside.

Source: Getty Images

If you are starting to think about retirement, dividend income is likely on your mind. Certainly, high-yielding dividend stocks can be very tempting. It’s an elevated tangible cash return that you can collect on a regular basis!

However, whenever you are looking at stocks with dividend yields over 7%, you need to be cautious. The stock market is factoring higher business, financial, or economic risks facing the stock. There is nothing worse than buying a high-yielding stock that crashes because the dividend got cut or dissolved.

Look for sustainable and growing dividend stocks

As a future retiree, not only do you need to earn passive income, but you also need to preserve and hopefully grow your capital over time. In fact, the combination of steady dividend growth and modest capital appreciation can create a serious nest egg for retirement. That is especially true if you choose to re-invest your dividends for a period before you actually start to draw your income.

If you are looking for some quality dividend stocks for retirement, here are three that could do well over the long term.

An infrastructure play for dividends

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSX:BIP.UN) is a retiree’s best friend. It has great long-life essential assets, it pays an attractive 4.4% dividend, it has over a decade of high-single-digit annual dividend growth, and it trades at a fair value today. What more can you ask for?

Brookfield is both diversified by asset and geography. It operates everything from export terminals to natural gas processing plants to data centres. All of these are crucial to the global economy, so it tends to earn a stable, growing stream of cash flows.

This company has a smart management team that is very good at turning good assets into great cash-yielding businesses. This all means there is likely to be plenty of dividend growth for many years ahead.

An energy stock with BIG dividends

Tourmaline Oil (TSX:TOU) stock does not pay a big base dividend. However, its stock has been paying out generously to shareholders. Today, it only yields 1.7%. Yet over the past year, it has paid $8.70 per share in special dividends. That is equivalent to 14% trailing yield. In fact, it just announced a $1.50 per share special dividend.

Despite its name, Tourmaline is Canada’s largest natural gas producer. It announced record production in the first quarter of 2023. Tourmaline is a very efficient producer. While natural gas is volatile, Tourmaline has access to some of the highest-paying markets.

As a result, it continues to generate a tonne of cash ($2 billion in its recent quarter) even though natural gas prices have declined. Tourmaline has very little debt and it has committed to return most of its excess cash to shareholders.

An energy infrastructure stock with an attractive dividend yield

If you just have to have a larger dividend, Pembina Pipeline (TSX:PPL) stock is one of your better bets. It yields close to 6.1% today. The company is one of the largest providers of energy infrastructure and egress pipelines in Western Canada.

It does have some commodity price exposure, but most of its cash flows come from its contracted assets. This helps safely cover its dividend. Prior to COVID-19, Pembina grew its dividend by an average of 6% per annum.

Last year, it resumed growing its dividend. I suspect this will continue, especially as its balance sheet continues to improve and it completes some potentially transformational projects (like Cedar LNG).

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Robin Brown has positions in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and Tourmaline Oil. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Infrastructure Partners, Pembina Pipeline, and Tourmaline Oil. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Dividend Stocks

The Best Canadian Dividend Stocks for Income Investors

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Canadian dividend stocks such as Enbridge are yielding as high as 6.7% and offer predictability and consistent dividend growth.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

Retirees: 3 Dividend Stocks to Boost Your Retirement Income Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Canadian retirees need cash now, and these three offer it in abundance for those who need dividend stocks to just…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

Don’t Miss These Top Dividend Stock Opportunities Today

| Jed Lloren

Are you looking for dividend stocks to invest in? Here are three top picks!

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Dividend Stocks With Lucrative Yields in May 2023

| Daniel Da Costa

These three TSX stocks offer major yields and, more importantly, safe dividend payments, making them some of the best to…

Read more »

IMAGE OF A NOTEBOOK WITH TFSA WRITTEN ON IT
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: 3 Top TSX Stocks for Your $6,500 Contribution

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These three TSX stocks would be ideal for your TFSA given the uncertain outlook.

Read more »

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Dividend Stocks

For $83 in Monthly Passive Income, Buy 1,250 Shares of This TSX Stock

| Adam Othman

You don't need a substantial sum to start a modest passive income. What you lack in the capital, you can…

Read more »

edit Business accounting concept, Business man using calculator with computer laptop, budget and loan paper in office.
Dividend Stocks

Why I’ll Never Stop Buying This Dividend Stock, Even While Down 23%

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock may be down 23% right now, but that means you can bring in a higher-than-usual dividend yield…

Read more »

Canadian stocks are rising
Dividend Stocks

Rogers Communications: Can the Media Giant Bounce Back in 2023?

| Vineet Kulkarni

Rogers stock lost 4% in the last 12 months yet has returned 25% in the last three years.

Read more »