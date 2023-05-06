Home » Investing » 5 Stocks You Can Confidently Invest $500 in Right Now

5 Stocks You Can Confidently Invest $500 in Right Now

Got $500 to invest? Consider putting your cash in these top five Canadian stocks with strong potential for growth.

Latest posts by Sneha Nahata (see all)
Published
| More on:
Technology

Image source: Getty Images

The uncertainty about the future trajectory of the global economy continues to limit the upside in stocks. However, a few corporations continue to perform well, regardless of the economic situation, making them worry-free investments for all market conditions. 

If you can spare $500, consider investing it in the shares of such fundamentally strong Canadian companies that continue to defy the general market trend and deliver solid shareholders’ returns. I’ll discuss five such Canadian stocks in which investors can confidently invest. 

Dollarama 

Growing at a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of over 25% in the last three years, shares of Dollarama (TSX:DOL) are must-haves in all portfolios for stability, income, and growth. Dollarama sells a variety of products at lower fixed-price points. This drives consumers to its stores, supports its financials, and makes it resilient to economic cycles. 

Dollarama’s value pricing strategy, extensive network of domestic stores, and broad customer base will likely support its revenue and earnings that consistently increased at a double-digit rate. Furthermore, its growing global footprint will likely accelerate its growth and drive its stock price.

Alimentation Couche-Tard 

My next pick is also from the consumer sector. I am bullish about Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD), a convenience store operator. Thanks to recession-resilient business, coast-to-coast presence in Canada, expansion in the U.S., and a growing market share in several European markets, Couche-Tard has consistently delivered stellar sales and earnings. Further, it enhanced its shareholders’ returns through higher dividend payments. 

Its strong balance sheet, accretive acquisitions, value pricing strategy, and cost optimization will likely support its growth and stock price. In addition, benefits from EV (electric vehicle) transition (it is expanding its EV charging infrastructure) will support its growth. 

Telus 

Next on this list is Telus (TSX:T), which provides communication services. Its services are deemed essential, thus making it relatively immune to economic cycles. Telus has managed to grow its customer base despite stiff competition. Moreover, it has delivered profitable growth and enhanced its shareholders’ return through solid dividend payments. 

Telus’s growing consumer base, ability to drive average revenue per user, lower churn rate, expansion of 5G services, and continued investments in network infrastructure augur well for future growth. Besides capital gains, investors will likely benefit from the company’s multi-year dividend-growth program and share repurchases. 

goeasy

goeasy (TSX:GSY) has been growing at a breakneck pace, regardless of the economic situation. The lender to subprime borrowers consistently delivered double-digit sales and earnings growth, which helped the company to multiply its shareholders’ wealth. Also, it boosts its investors’ returns through higher dividend payments. 

Management sees its revenue growing at a double-digit pace. Its high-quality loan originations, a wide range of financial products, solid credit quality, and improving efficiency will likely drive its top and bottom line in the coming years. Leverage from higher sales and margin expansion could drive double-digit earnings per share growth. 

Aritzia

Like goeasy, Aritzia (TSX:ATZ) has consistently delivered stellar sales and earnings growth, reflecting strong demand for its lifestyle apparel brand and growing boutique count. Thanks to its ability to increase sales and profit amid all market conditions, Aritzia stock has handily outperformed the broader markets over the past five years. 

The company projects double-digit revenue growth through 2027, reflecting new boutique openings, strength in the e-commerce business, and expansion in the United States. At the same time, the company expects its earnings growth rate to exceed sales, which could drive its stock price higher. 

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alimentation Couche-Tard and Aritzia. The Motley Fool recommends TELUS. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

oil and natural gas
Dividend Stocks

Dividends for Less: 2 Energy Stocks to Power Your Passive Income

| Joey Frenette

Suncor Energy (TSX:SU) and TC Energy (TSX:TRP) are great high-yield value stocks for dividend investors to watch in May.

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: How You Can Make $425 Per Month TAX FREE!

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Volatility has picked up on the TSX, which may spur you to pursue passive income with stocks like Timbercreek Financial…

Read more »

A worker drinks out of a mug in an office.
Investing

2 Commodity Heavyweights to Carry Your TFSA Through a Rough Patch

| Joey Frenette

Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) and another top-tier miner that may be worth its weight in gold this summer!

Read more »

grow money, wealth build
Dividend Stocks

7.8% Dividend Yield! I’m Buying This TSX Stock and Holding for Decades

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSX:FRU) is an undervalued TSX stock that offer a 7.8% dividend yield and a promising future in…

Read more »

A bull outlined against a field
Investing

A Bull Market Is Eventually Coming: 2 Perfect Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

| Daniel Da Costa

These two Canadian stocks have years of growth potential and trade at dirt-cheap valuations, making them two of the best…

Read more »

growing plant shoots on stacked coins
Dividend Stocks

Double Your Passive Income: Invest in These 2 Monthly Dividend Stocks

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Investing in monthly dividend stocks gives a financial advantage by enabling frequent compounding of capital.

Read more »

value for money
Investing

1 Cheap TSX Stock I’m Buying This Month

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Celestica Inc. (TSX:CLS) is a TSX stock that looks dirt cheap in the first week of May 2023. I’m looking…

Read more »

retirees and finances
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Passive Income: Earn $500/Month

| Puja Tayal

When the stock market is uncertain, having stable TFSA passive income keeps you motivated to stay invested.

Read more »