Home » Investing » Are Cannabis Stocks a Good Buy in May 2023?

Are Cannabis Stocks a Good Buy in May 2023?

If you’re going to buy cannabis stocks, these are pretty much the only two I would consider. Even so, you may want to hold off.

Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
Cannabis smoke

Image source: Getty Images

Cannabis stocks are well past the superior heights we saw before Canadian legalization. Now, these companies trade at pennies on the dollar, especially when compared to former all-time highs. But with the market doing so poorly, and a turnaround eventually coming in 2023, is now perhaps the time to consider cannabis stocks once more?

What’s happened in the cannabis industry

When looking at what’s happened in the marijuana industry, what this really means is what’s been going on in the United States. More and more states continue to come on board with the medicinal or recreational use of cannabis, or both. Twenty-two states have now legalized the recreational use of cannabis, and that number continues to climb.

Even so, cannabis stocks have taken different tacts to bring in more revenue. The United States continues to be the big fish every company wants to catch. But this remains a huge waiting game until federal legalization occurs.

So in the meantime, these cannabis stocks have more legal avenues to consider. So now, let’s turn our attention to the two biggest cannabis producers, and see if May 2023 is a time to buy.

Tilray stock

Tilray (TSX:TLRY) is down 35% in the last year but recently saw a jump in its share price. The stock climbed about 17% as subsidiary SweetWater Brewing announced two branded bars will open at Atlanta sports stadiums. Now, if you’re wondering, no, you won’t be getting cannabis-infused beverages. Instead, the company will offer its beers to patrons.

Even so, this recent move shows Tilray stock will look everywhere to make profits for shareholders. IThe cannabis producer continues to demonstrate 16 consecutive quarters of positive earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA). And that’s saying quite a lot, given the industry is plagued with debt.

Yet it’s not all good news. Tilray stock announced it would purchase Hexo stock for US$56 million, to help navigate the “challenging” cannabis scene. In response, shares dropped significantly. This now means Hexo stock’s debt is now Tilray stock’s debt. But management continues to believe it can take on the company and indeed deliver growth in the long term.

Canopy Growth

While Tilray stock has been expanding, Canopy Growth (TSX:WEED) has been doing the same. Yet some believe Canopy Growth stock may have jumped the gun as the cannabis producer went through with its Acreage Holdings acquisition.

This was meant to be completed when federal legalization came on the table in the United States. Yet that’s still not the case, with President Joe Biden merely offering pardons to those jailed for simple marijuana possession. Sure, it’s a step in the right direction, but we’re still far away from full-blown legalization.

So yes, Canopy Growth stock certainly could be set up to be a huge marijuana producer in the U.S. But it has to fund this growth, and that’s something the company continues to struggle with. While Tilray stock has profits, Canopy Growth stock continues to trade at a loss. However, its expansion in non-THC products has produced more cash that the company could use to reach a profit as early as 2024.

Bottom line

May 2023 is not the time to buy cannabis stocks. These companies could see a turnaround this year, but I doubt that will come before the end of summer. Instead, it’s a time to get defensive in your portfolio and create some cash. Then, when the market recovers, you can consider holding these companies on your watchlist as 2023 comes to a close. And I do mean these cannabis stocks, as pretty much every other cannabis company out there doesn’t stand a chance in this tough market.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has positions in Canopy Growth. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Cannabis Stocks

edit Cannabis leaves of a plant on a dark background
Cannabis Stocks

Aurora Cannabis: Time to Light Up Your Portfolio?

| Chris MacDonald

Here's my take on whether Aurora Cannabis (TSX:ACB) is worth adding to a growth portfolio right now, given its growth…

Read more »

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Tech Stocks

These Undervalued TSX Stocks Are a Bargain in May 2023

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're willing to bet on a rebound, these are the three TSX stocks I would consider first as they…

Read more »

A cannabis plant grows.
Cannabis Stocks

Tilray Stock Is Scraping 52-Week Lows: Will it Bottom Out Soon?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Tilray (TSX:TLRY) stock remains down 53% in the last year, but when will this company hit the bottom and start…

Read more »

Medicinal research is conducted on cannabis.
Metals and Mining Stocks

2 Canadian Stocks That Are Simply Too Cheap to Avoid

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two Canadian stocks have sunk lower and lower, which is why now could be the right time for long-term…

Read more »

Cannabis grows at a commercial farm.
Cannabis Stocks

1 Marijuana Stock I’d Buy Over Aurora Cannabis

| Aditya Raghunath

Explore a promising marijuana stock that outshines Aurora Cannabis. Unveil the investment opportunity to boost your cannabis portfolio.

Read more »

Cannabis stocks have fallen.
Cannabis Stocks

Is Canopy Growth Stock a Buy or a Sell in April 2023?

| Aditya Raghunath

Canopy Growth stock is trading at a depressed valuation due to weak fundamentals. But does this make WEED stock a…

Read more »

Pot stocks are a riskier investment
Cannabis Stocks

Canopy Growth Stock Is Setting Up for Long-Term Growth, But Will Investors Wait?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Canopy Growth (TSX:WEED) stock could eventually be the largest marijuana producer in the world, but that depends on a whole…

Read more »

edit Cannabis leaves of a plant on a dark background
Cannabis Stocks

Are Cannabis Stocks a Good Buy in April 2023?

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's why cannabis stocks such as Aurora Cannabis and Canopy Growth remain high-risk bets for TSX investors.

Read more »