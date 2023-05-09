Home » Investing » Looking for Hidden Gems? These 3 TSX Stocks Could Be a Great Place to Start

Looking for Hidden Gems? These 3 TSX Stocks Could Be a Great Place to Start

Canadian investors should look to hidden gem TSX stocks like Bausch Health Companies Inc. (TSX:BHC) and others in May 2023.

Latest posts by Ambrose O'Callaghan (see all)
Published
| More on:
consider the options

Image source: Getty Images

The S&P/TSX Composite Index was down 50 points in early afternoon trading on Tuesday, May 9. Some of the top-performing sectors included battery metals, telecom, and information technology. Today, I want to scour the TSX for some hidden gems that investors may have missed out on in the beginning of the spring. These TSX stocks offer value and a shot at super long-term growth. Let’s jump in.

This undervalued TSX stock has nice growth potential for the long term

Altus Group (TSX:AIF) is a Toronto-based company that provides asset and funds intelligence solutions for commercial real estate (CRE). It operates through three main segments: Analytics, Property Tax, and Appraisals, and Development Advisory. Shares of this TSX stock have plunged 26% month over month at the time of this writing. That has pushed the stock down 24% in the year-to-date period.

This company unveiled its first-quarter (Q1) fiscal 2023 earnings on May 4. Altus Group reported consolidated revenues of $190 million — up 13% compared to Q1 fiscal 2022. Meanwhile, adjusted earnings per share (EPS) rose to $0.33 compared to $0.27 in the prior year. EBITDA stands for earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization. Altus Group posted consolidated adjusted EBITDA growth of 49% to $26.5 million in Q1 FY2023.

Shares of this TSX stock are trading in favourable value territory compared to its industry peers. Altus Group last announced a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share. That represents a modest 1.4% yield.

Don’t sleep on this dividend stock that can deliver strong growth going forward

Badger Infrastructure (TSX:BDGI) is another TSX stock I’d consider a hidden gem in early May 2023. This Calgary-based company provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Shares of this TSX stock have dropped 6.8% month over month. The stock is still up 5.6% so far in 2023.

Investors got to see Badger’s Q1 fiscal 2023 earnings on May 3. The company posted total revenue of $143 million in Q1 FY2023 — up from $114 million in Q1 fiscal 2022. Meanwhile, adjusted EBITDA rose to $23.9 million compared to $10.6 million in the prior year. Badger posted net earnings of $3.67 million, or $0.08 per share, compared to a net loss of $6.70 million, or $0.15 per share, in Q1 2022.

This TSX stock last had a solid price-to-earnings ratio of 27. Meanwhile, Badger offers a quarterly dividend of $0.172 per share, which represents a 2.4% yield.

One more cheap TSX stock I’d snag in early May 2023

Bausch Health (TSX:BHC) is the third and final TSX stock that is flying under the radar in the spring of 2023. This Laval-based company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in therapeutics areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. Shares of this TSX stock have dropped 21% over the past month. The stock is still down 8% so far in 2023.

In Q1 2023, Bausch Health posted revenue growth of 1% to $1.94 billion. Moreover, its Xifaxan core product contributed 7% reported growth. The company continued to post strong progress for its mid- to late product pipeline.

Relative Strength Index (RSI) is a technical indicator that measures the price momentum of a given security. This TSX stock currently possesses an RSI of 28. That puts Bausch Health in technically oversold territory at the time of this writing.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Ambrose O'Callaghan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Altus Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy in 2023: My 4 Top Picks

| Vishesh Raisinghani

Dividend stocks like BCE Inc. (TSX:BCE) offer attractive yields.

Read more »

bulb idea thinking
Energy Stocks

Get In On the Action – How to Invest In the Hottest Trends Now

| Puja Tayal

Are you looking to make a fortune from stock markets? Then you have to invest in the hottest trends that…

Read more »

gold stocks gold mining
Metals and Mining Stocks

Barrick Gold Shines: How to Capitalize on the Precious Metals Market

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

As gold prices continue to rise, should investors consider one of the world's largest gold miners? Or is Barrick stock…

Read more »

movies, theatre, popcorn
Investing

Could Cineplex Stock Be Impacted by the Writers’ Strike?

| Daniel Da Costa

Even as the writers' strike impacts the entertainment industry, could Cineplex be one of the top stocks to buy this…

Read more »

Hourglass projecting a dollar sign as shadow
Dividend Stocks

These TSX Stocks Are Out of Favour: Now Is Your Chance for a Deal

| Vineet Kulkarni

Here are two top-quality TSX stocks to consider right now.

Read more »

thinking
Investing

Is Dollarama Stock Worth Buying in May 2023?

| Daniel Da Costa

Dollarama has been a top defensive growth stock to buy over the last year, but with inflation normalizing, is it…

Read more »

A worker drinks out of a mug in an office.
Dividend Stocks

7.5% Dividend Yield! I’m Buying and Holding This TSX Stock for Decades

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Superior Plus Corp. (TSX:SPB) is a TSX stock that offers great value and a strong monthly dividend that should entice…

Read more »

Cannabis smoke
Cannabis Stocks

Are Cannabis Stocks a Good Buy in May 2023?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're going to buy cannabis stocks, these are pretty much the only two I would consider. Even so, you…

Read more »