Home » Investing » Shopify Stock Erupts: Should You Buy the Spike?

Shopify Stock Erupts: Should You Buy the Spike?

Shopify Inc. (TSX:SHOP) stole headlines with a gross profit bump and large layoffs, but I’m still staying on the sidelines this spring.

Latest posts by Ambrose O'Callaghan (see all)
Published
| More on:
Businessman holding tablet and showing a growing virtual hologram of statistics, graph and chart with arrow up on dark background. Stock market. Business growth, planning and strategy concept

Image source: Getty Images

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) is an Ottawa-based company that provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and around the world. Indeed, the company’s leadership has sought to dramatically expand its global reach over the past several years. Today, I want to explore what is behind the recent spike in this top tech stock. Moreover, I want to discuss whether readers should consider buying into this surge. Let’s jump in.

Why Shopify stock erupted after its recent earnings

Investors, or the nebulous concept known as “the market,” reacts to news in different ways. Shopify, which has seen its stock struggle mightily since rising to an all-time high in late 2021, released its first-quarter (Q1) fiscal 2023 earnings on May 4. This tech stock has been starving for a positive uptick this decade. Indeed, Shopify was one of the great tech success stories in the second half of the 2010s.

Shares of Shopify have shot up 35% week over week as of close on Monday, May 8. The tech stock has now shot up 76% so far in 2023. Investors can see how Shopify stock has enjoyed a steady climb over the past year with the interactive price chart below.

In its Q1 earnings report, Shopify announced that it would lay off 20% of its workforce. This dramatic cost-savings measure was viewed positively by market onlookers, which drove the upward move for the tech stock last week. However, layoffs were not the only factor that ignited investor optimism.

Should investors be pleased with its latest strategy?

In Q1 2023, the company saw revenues increase 25% year over year to $1.5 billion. Meanwhile, Shopify posted gross merchandise volume (GMV) growth of 15% to $49.6 billion. The company reported that its gross profit climbed 12% to $717 million on the back of higher mix of revenue from its lower-margin Merchant Solutions segment and from the lower margin revenue contributions from Deliverr and Shopify Payments.

On the business front, Shopify launched Commerce Components by Shopify (CCS). This composable stack for enterprise retail utilizes access to the company’s promising components Meanwhile, Shopify launched a new artificial intelligence (AI) shopping assistant on its Shop app. It seeks to create a more personalized shopping experience for retail customers.

Looking ahead, Shopify expects revenue to deliver similar growth in the second quarter. Moreover, the company also forecasts that its gross margin percentage will be identical to its Q1 FY2023 reading. Management predicts that Shopify will achieve free cash flow profitability in each quarter in 2023.

Shopify: Why I’m still skeptical right now…

Shopify continues to boast nice growth potential, though that has been soured somewhat by a questionable balance sheet. Management has vowed that this problem will be minimized in 2023, but investors might want to adopt a “wait-and-see” approach. The recent uptick for the tech stock has invigorated bulls, but it has also drummed up renewed short interest. Merchant Solutions costs remain uncomfortably high and its gross profit jump of 12% is not nearly as juicy as some of its previous quarters have proven.

I’m keeping an eye on Shopify in the months ahead, but I’m not ready to ride the wave just yet, as it is trading just shy of its 52-week high.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Ambrose O'Callaghan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

A lake in the shape of a solar, wind and energy storage system in the middle of a lush forest as a metaphor for the concept of clean and organic renewable energy.
Energy Stocks

Canadian Renewable Resources: Invest in Green Energy for a Sustainable Future

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three green energy stocks are ones I would grab while they remain so incredibly cheap if you're looking for…

Read more »

energy industry
Tech Stocks

1 Tech Stock You’ll Be Glad You Bought When the Bull Market Starts

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A tech stock could soar higher in the next bull market, especially if it becomes the technology of choice in…

Read more »

Electric car being charged
Tech Stocks

Is Tesla Stock a Buy in May 2023?

| Andrew Button

Tesla stock is pretty popular, but could Canadian EV parts company Magna International be a better buy?

Read more »

A worker uses a double monitor computer screen in an office.
Tech Stocks

Better Buy: Shopify Stock or Lightspeed Stock?

| Sneha Nahata

Shopify and Lightspeed stocks have multiple growth catalysts, are trading cheap, and are poised to recover swiftly, as the economy…

Read more »

A data center engineer works on a laptop at a server farm.
Tech Stocks

The Safest Semiconductor Chip Stocks to Own in May 2023

| Adam Othman

The semiconductor demand is thriving, and its long-term prospects are strong. This makes the majority of semiconductor chip stocks relatively…

Read more »

Technology, internet and networking, security concept
Tech Stocks

Top Cybersecurity Stocks for May 2023

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Cybersecurity stocks are excellent investment options in May 2023 due to the growing demand for security services and endpoint protection…

Read more »

A shopper makes purchases from an online store.
Tech Stocks

Invest in Canada’s Growing E-Commerce Industry for Big Returns

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The market may be ready to get back into e-commerce stocks, and these three are the first that should climb.

Read more »

stock analysis
Energy Stocks

Ready to Invest With $5,000? 2 Stocks for May 2023

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's why investing $5,000 in TSX stocks such as Brookfield Renewable Partners should help you deliver outsized gains over time.

Read more »