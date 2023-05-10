Home » Investing » TFSA Investing for Beginners: Top Canadian Companies to Start With

TFSA Investing for Beginners: Top Canadian Companies to Start With

Given their solid underlying businesses and healthy growth prospects, I believe these three Canadian stocks would be ideal additions to your TFSA.

Latest posts by Rajiv Nanjapla (see all)
Published
| More on:
woman analyze data

Image source: Getty Images

The Canadian government introduced the TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) in 2009 to encourage Canadians to save more. It allows Canadians over 18 years to earn tax-free returns on investments up to a specified amount called a contribution room. Meanwhile, given the uncertain outlook due to higher interest rates, beginners should be careful while investing through TFSA, as the decline in stock prices could also lower their contribution room. Considering these factors, I am betting on the following three Canadian stocks.

Waste Connections

Waste Connections (TSX:WCN) could be one of the most defensive stocks to have in your portfolio, given the nature of its business and its consistent returns. The company collects and disposes of non-hazardous solid waste materials in secondary or exclusive markets across the United States and Canada.

Since 2011, the company has acquired US$13.5 billion of assets, expanding its footprint across North America. Despite its aggressive acquisitions, the company has managed to maintain its EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization) margin of around 30%, which is encouraging.

Meanwhile, I expect the uptrend in WCN’s financials to continue amid solid operational execution, price-led organic growth, and continued acquisitions. The company’s management projects its 2023 revenue and adjusted EBITDA to grow by 11.6% and 12.6%, respectively. It is also hopeful of generating US$1.23 billion of cash this year.

So, it is well positioned to continue with its dividend growth. Since 2010, the company has raised its dividend at a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 15%, while its yield is currently at 0.5%. Considering all these factors, I believe WCN would be an ideal buy for TFSA in this uncertain outlook.

Pizza Pizza Royalty

Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSX:PZA) owns and operates Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 branded restaurants through a highly franchised business model. Despite the challenging environment, the company continues to deliver solid financials. In the March-ending quarter, its same-store sales grew by 13.6%. Strong value messaging, promotional brand activities, and higher pricing drove its sales. The company also opened seven net new restaurants during the quarter, contributing to its sales growth.

Supported by its top-line growth, Pizza Pizza Royalty’s adjusted earnings from operations increased by 16.5% to $7.2 million. Amid its solid performance, the company’s management raised its monthly dividend by 3.6% to $0.0725/share, with its yield currently at 6.25%. The company continues constructing new restaurants and expects to increase its restaurant count by 3-4% this year. So, given its solid financials, highly franchised business model, and high dividend yield, I believe Pizza Pizza Royalty is an ideal buy for beginners.

WELL Health Technologies

Despite the volatile environment, my third pick is a high-growth stock, WELL Health Technologies (TSX:WELL), due to its solid financials and multi-year growth potential. Last year, the company’s revenue and adjusted EPS (earnings per share) grew by 88% and 228%, respectively. Along with organic growth, the company’s strategic acquisitions drove its financials. During that period, it had around 4.9 million patient interactions, representing a year-over-year growth of 86%.

Meanwhile, I expect the uptrend to continue, as WELL Health witnessed strong patient interactions of 1.4 million in the March-ending quarter at an annual run-rate of 5.6 million. It represented a year-over-year growth of 27%, driven mainly by organic growth. Further, the growing adoption of telehealthcare services has created a multi-year growth potential for the company. The company is also expanding its footprint across Canada, the United States, and Germany, making it an attractive buy.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Rajiv Nanjapla has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

A worker drinks out of a mug in an office.
Dividend Stocks

RRSP Investors: 2 Undervalued Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX dividend stocks have raised payouts annually for more than two decades.

Read more »

IMAGE OF A NOTEBOOK WITH TFSA WRITTEN ON IT
Dividend Stocks

Get More Out of Your TFSA: Invest in These Popular Canadian Companies

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

High-yield stocks like Enbridge and high-growth potential stocks like Blackberry are ideal candidates for your TFSA.

Read more »

healthcare pharma
Coronavirus

TSX Stocks in the Healthcare Industry: Which Ones Are Worth Your Money?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These healthcare stocks all offer different investment opportunities for investors, but which are the best buys on the TSX today?

Read more »

Silver coins fall into a piggy bank.
Investing

3 Ways to Grow $100,000 Into Huge Retirement Savings

| Andrew Button

Stocks like Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR) can be good tools to build wealth with if you use them properly.

Read more »

Electric car being charged
Metals and Mining Stocks

Materials in Demand: The Best Stocks to Buy Today

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Here's why Russel Metals stock and another Canadian materials stock are flying high, and could make investors richer.

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

How to Create a Dividend Income Stream for Retirement With These Stocks

| Aditya Raghunath

Canadian retirees can consider investing in dividend stocks such as Pembina Pipeline to create a passive-income stream.

Read more »

protect, safe, trust
Dividend Stocks

These Canadian Dividend Stocks Offer a Safe Haven for Your Money

| Daniel Da Costa

These Canadian dividend stocks are some of the most defensive companies on the TSX, offering a safe haven for investors…

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Dividend Stocks

Investing in Canadian Dividend Stocks: What You Need to Know

| Jed Lloren

Are you interested in Canadian dividend stocks? Here’s what you need to know.

Read more »