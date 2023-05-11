Home » Investing » 3 Defence Stocks to Consider for May 2023

3 Defence Stocks to Consider for May 2023

Lockheed Martin, L3 Harris, and General Dynamics are three defence stocks with significant upside potential.

Latest posts by Stephanie Bedard-Chateauneuf, MBA (see all)
Published
| More on:
bulb idea thinking

Image source: Getty Images

When Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, the paradigm for investing in defence stocks shifted dramatically. The newly proposed fiscal 2024 Department of Defense budget by US President Joe Biden calls for $842 billion in discretionary DoD spending, a 3.2% increase over 2023 levels. According to Bank of America analyst Ronald Epstein, DoD discretionary spending would exceed $1 trillion by fiscal 2026, offering significant potential for the military industry.

Defence stocks are appealing investments during economic downturns because they frequently have dependable, long-term contracts.

Here are three defence stocks to purchase that have significant upside potential. 

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT), headquartered just outside of Washington, D.C., is one of the world’s largest defence enterprises. Its operations are divided into four categories: aeronautics, missiles and fire control, rotary and mission systems, and space. The fighter jet market leader makes the F-35 fighter jet, the most costly plane in the world. 

The defence firm has long-term contracts with its largest customer, the US government, which accounts for 74% of its sales. Along with the F-35 fighter plane, LMT has six missile development programs and one classified development program that are expected to enter production between 2023 and 2026. 

Some investors may be concerned about Lockheed’s reliance on a single major customer. It operates, however, mostly on a contract basis and now has about $150 billion in backlogged orders. LMT, with its diversified business, could be a solid long-term defence stock. 

L3Harris Technologies Inc.

In 2019, L3Harris Technologies Inc. (NYSE:LHX) was founded by the merging of L3 Technologies and Harris Corporation. It is the sixth largest defence contractor in the United States, with four business segments: integrated mission systems, space and airborne systems, communication systems, and aviation systems. 

C6ISR systems and goods, wireless equipment, avionics, tactical radios, electronic systems, night vision equipment, and surveillance solutions are all manufactured by the firm, which is headquartered in Florida. Its products are primarily employed by US government defence agencies, but it also has a developing commercial sector. 

The expansion of the century-old defence leader stalled in 2021, with revenues falling slightly short of the previous year due to supply chain difficulties and contract delays. Despite this, it was awarded a five-year contract worth approximately $500 million to supply tactical jamming pods to the United States Army. Since its inception in 2019, it has boosted dividend payments year after year, making it a good income stock in the defence sector. 

General Dynamics

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) is a Virginia-based American defence and aerospace business. It is the third-largest defence contractor in the United States and the third-largest defence contractor in the world in terms of sales. One of the major defence shipbuilding corporations, the US Navy gave it a $9.6 billion contract to build the first Columbia-class submarine. 

Aerospace, combat systems, information technology, and marine systems are its four business segments. Gulfstream Aerospace, a private jet designer and builder, is part of its aerospace division. Its combat systems section provides the US government with vehicles, weapons systems, and ammunition. 

The company’s technology division creates services to support programs for a wide range of military, government, and municipal customers. While GD profits from government contracts, its diverse product offerings mean it is not as dependant on them as other companies on our list, making it a viable option in the defence industry. 

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Stephanie Chateauneuf has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Lockheed Martin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

investment research
Tech Stocks

Investing in Canadian Education Technology: Transforming the Way We Learn

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These tech stocks in the educational space are strong choices for investors looking towards the future opportunity, as the world…

Read more »

stock analysis
Tech Stocks

Cutting-edge Robotics: 3 Canadian Companies You Can’t Ignore

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Robotics continues to be a growing field with plenty of opportunities. These three robotics stocks are strong options to consider…

Read more »

tsx today
Tech Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, May 11

| Jitendra Parashar

More corporate results, U.S. debt default worries, and wholesale inflation numbers could continue to keep TSX stocks unpredictable today.

Read more »

Illustration of bull and bear
Tech Stocks

2 Defensive Stocks for 2023 (and 1 to Keep You in the Game)

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Right now it's time to get on the defensive, but when the market turns around I would certainly consider this…

Read more »

bulb idea thinking
Energy Stocks

Get In On the Action – How to Invest In the Hottest Trends Now

| Puja Tayal

Are you looking to make a fortune from stock markets? Then you have to invest in the hottest trends that…

Read more »

Businessman holding tablet and showing a growing virtual hologram of statistics, graph and chart with arrow up on dark background. Stock market. Business growth, planning and strategy concept
Tech Stocks

Shopify Stock Erupts: Should You Buy the Spike?

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Shopify Inc. (TSX:SHOP) stole headlines with a gross profit bump and large layoffs, but I’m still staying on the sidelines…

Read more »

A lake in the shape of a solar, wind and energy storage system in the middle of a lush forest as a metaphor for the concept of clean and organic renewable energy.
Energy Stocks

Canadian Renewable Resources: Invest in Green Energy for a Sustainable Future

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three green energy stocks are ones I would grab while they remain so incredibly cheap if you're looking for…

Read more »

energy industry
Tech Stocks

1 Tech Stock You’ll Be Glad You Bought When the Bull Market Starts

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A tech stock could soar higher in the next bull market, especially if it becomes the technology of choice in…

Read more »