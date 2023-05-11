Home » Investing » Investors: Here’s How to Make $1,000 Each Month in Retirement

Investors: Here’s How to Make $1,000 Each Month in Retirement

Even choosing a conservative ETF can help retirees reach their dreams of achieving $1,000 in monthly passive income.

Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
ETF chart stocks

Image source: Getty Images

Retirement is supposed to be a time when Canadians can enjoy themselves, stress-free. And yet the financial strains that you’ve managed all your life continue well into retirement. In fact, in many cases, they worsen! You now suddenly have no cash coming in from a job, and merely see your funds shrink lower and lower. Even with the help of government programs.

So let’s make your investments work for you instead. Retirees can make safe investments that will allow for growth, as well as monthly income. And I do mean safe. Let’s look at one option that I would consider for passive income in retirement.

A monthly dividend-paying ETF

Don’t want to do the heavy lifting of finding monthly passive income stocks? I don’t blame you. Retirement has to be stress-free, so you certainly don’t want to continuously rebalance your portfolio on high alert.

That’s why exchange-traded funds (ETF) are such a great option. And there are some high-paying monthly dividend ETFs out there. But one I really like right now is the iShares Canadian Financial Monthly Income ETF (TSX:FIE). It currently offers a 7.19% dividend yield for investors to consider. Yet shares are down 8% in the last year, offering you a solid time to get in on the stock while it’s down.

Not that it will remain down for long. The main issue for investors right now is that the ETF invests mainly in financial institutions, including other iShares ETFs. Yet these Canadian financial institutions have provisions for loan losses that will allow for a strong rebound.

Now let’s see how much you would need to invest today to reach $1,000 per month in passive income.

Invest today for $1,000

If you’re going to create $1,000 in passive income right away, it’s going to still take a significant investment in FIE stock today. Below, I’ll go over how much you would need to create a total of $12,000 per year for retirees.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL PORTFOLIO
FIE$6.6625,000$0.48$12,000monthly$166,500

That’s an enormous investment in one stock for passive income. That’s why in the next section, we’ll see how much it would take you to reach $12,000 in annual income in a decade, while investing $6,000 towards it each year after the first year.

YearShares OwnedAnnual Dividend Per ShareAnnual DividendAfter DRIP ValueAnnual ContributionYear End Shares OwnedYear End Stock PriceNew Balance
18917.00$0.48$4,269.94$63,800.72$6,000.0010406.13$6.99$72,770.08
210406.13$0.48$4,983.02$77,912.51$6,000.0011923.63$7.34$87,551.01
311923.63$0.48$5,709.68$93,434.48$6,000.0013464.98$7.71$103,812.03
413464.98$0.48$6,447.76$110,446.54$6,000.0015025.70$8.10$121,637.14
515025.70$0.48$7,195.12$129,030.57$6,000.0016601.39$8.50$141,112.43
616601.39$0.48$7,949.64$149,270.58$6,000.0018187.73$8.93$162,326.20
718187.73$0.48$8,709.27$171,252.87$6,000.0019780.54$9.37$185,369.18
819780.54$0.48$9,471.99$195,066.18$6,000.0021375.79$9.84$210,334.64
921375.79$0.48$10,235.88$220,801.94$6,000.0022969.63$10.33$237,318.68
1022969.63$0.48$10,999.10$248,554.46$6,000.0024558.41$10.85$266,420.39

Bottom line

As you can see, it would take 8,917 shares to create $1,000 in monthly income. This would mean starting your investment at $59,387.22 as of writing. Still a hefty investment, but also more than $100,000 less than investing immediately for that passive income.

What’s more, you’ll have created significant returns in that time from an investment in a safe ETF like FIE stock. You get exposure to a vast array of financial institutions and stable growth for the next decade. By then, you can just sit back and enjoy the passive income flowing in each and every month.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Question marks in a pile
Dividend Stocks

goeasy Stock Jumps 12% After Earnings: Is it Too Late to Hit the Jackpot?

| Kay Ng

goeasy stock still looks undervalued. So, a jackpot is still up for grabs for patient investors who have a long-term…

Read more »

Investor wonders if it's safe to buy stocks now
Dividend Stocks

Better Dividend Buy: BCE Stock vs. Rogers Communications Stock

| Brian Paradza, CFA

BCE stock's 6% dividend yield towers above Rogers Communications stock's offering.

Read more »

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Dividend Stocks

Retirees: 2 Cheap Dividend Stocks to Buy Now for Passive Income

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX dividend stocks now offer high yields for investors seeking passive income.

Read more »

IMAGE OF A NOTEBOOK WITH TFSA WRITTEN ON IT
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: 2 Canadian Stocks I’ll Keep on Buying

| Joey Frenette

Restaurant Brands International and another Canadian stock look cheap going into mid-May 2023.

Read more »

potted green plant grows up in arrow shape
Dividend Stocks

Brookfield Asset Management Stock: Building a Solid Foundation for Growth

| Kay Ng

Brookfield Asset Management stock is a good buy now for a 4% yield and approximated long-term returns of, more or…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

How to Create a Diversified Portfolio of Canadian Dividend-Paying Stocks

| Robin Brown

Wondering how to build a high-end investment portfolio that generates a ton of income? Check out these top dividend-paying sectors.

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

Get Rich With These High-Yield Canadian Dividend Stocks

| Sneha Nahata

Are you planning to create wealth through dividend stocks? Consider investing in these Canadian corporations offering high yields.

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Dividend Stocks

Invest in These 3 Canadian Dividend Stocks for a Healthy Portfolio

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These three Canadian dividend stocks could strengthen your portfolio, given their solid underlying businesses and healthy dividend yields.

Read more »