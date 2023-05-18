Home » Investing » Stocks for Beginners » Boost Your TFSA Returns With These Winning Canadian Stocks

Boost Your TFSA Returns With These Winning Canadian Stocks

Are you looking for stocks to add to your portfolio? Here are great picks for your TFSA!

Latest posts by Jed Lloren (see all)
Published
| More on:
Hands holding trophy cup on sky background

Image source: Getty Images

Investing in a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) is very important to do, in my opinion, if you hope to achieve financial independence. That’s because, as its name suggests, any gains generated in these accounts can be withdrawn tax free. That could help investors snowball their accounts much faster. In addition, by investing in excellent Canadian stocks, investors could boost returns even more. In this article, I’ll discuss three top stocks that could do just that.

Invest in this top tech stock

If I could only invest in one Canadian tech stock, it would likely be Constellation Software (TSX:CSU). For those that are unfamiliar, this company acquires vertical market software (VMS) businesses. Upon completing an acquisition, Constellation Software then provides the coaching and resources necessary to turn the acquired businesses into exceptional business units. Since its founding, this strategy has proven to be very successful, and investors have benefited greatly.

As of this writing, Constellation Software stock has gained more than 14,200% since its initial public offering in 2006. That represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of nearly 34%. Like many other tech stocks, Constellation Software stock suffered through most of 2022, falling over 20%. However, since then, the stock has bounced back and reached new heights. Since hitting its lowest point last year, Constellation Software stock has gained 44% and I believe it could continue to grow strongly moving forward.

A reliable company for your portfolio

If you’re interested in a safer pick, then you could turn your attention towards a more conservative pick. Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR) would be an example of such a stock. This company operates nearly 33,000 km of track, which spans from British Columbia to Nova Scotia. Because of the wide reach that this company has, Canadian National has become one of the most recognizable names in the country.

Over the past five years, Canadian National Railway stock has gained nearly 50% (dividends excluded). That’s a very respectable growth rate for a company of this size. Speaking of its dividend, Canadian National ranks among the elite, when it comes to Canadian Dividend Aristocrats. The company has increased its dividend distribution in each of the past 26 years, making it one of only 11 TSX-listed companies to reach that mark.

Have you considered this stock already?

Finally, investors should consider adding Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) to their portfolio. If you’ve never heard of this company, perhaps you’re familiar with some of the other banners that it operates under. That includes Mac’s, Circle K, On the Run, Dairy Mart, and many more. All considered, Alimentation Couche-Tard operates more than 14,000 locations across the globe.

Over the past five years, Alimentation Couche-Tard stock has gained nearly 150%. These returns would even be a bit higher if dividends were considered. Speaking of which, Alimentation Couche-Tard is another stock that investors should heavily consider for its dividend. Since 2012, Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend has grown nearly 10-fold (CAGR of about 25%).

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Jed Lloren owns shares of Constellation Software.

More on Stocks for Beginners

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Stocks for Beginners

3 Best Canadian Stocks to Buy in a Market Correction

| Kay Ng

Investors should build positions in these best Canadian stocks, especially during market corrections. Then hold for wealth creation.

Read more »

edit Sale sign, value, discount
Dividend Stocks

3 Remarkably Cheap TSX Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Vineet Kulkarni

Looking for some cheap TSX stocks? Here are three top bets.

Read more »

A red umbrella stands higher than a crowd of black umbrellas.
Stocks for Beginners

3 Top Canadian Stocks Every Investor Should Own

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Each of these Canadian stocks has proven it will do well no matter the market, with long-term holders seeing immense…

Read more »

money while you sleep
Stocks for Beginners

Investing Insomnia? 2 TSX Stocks That Let You Sleep at Night

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These TSX stocks have given investors strong growth, with very little drops to be found, so consider them among your…

Read more »

Two seniors float in a pool.
Stocks for Beginners

What Investors Should Know About the Stock Market Heading Into Summer

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This summer could lead to the mild recession expected, but with interest rates stable and inflation decreasing, there is some…

Read more »

edit Woman in skates works on laptop
Energy Stocks

3 TSX Value Stocks That Could Outperform in 2023

| Vineet Kulkarni

Why TSX value stocks could beat growth names in 2023?

Read more »

tsx today
Stocks for Beginners

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, May 16

| Jitendra Parashar

Canadian inflation data and U.S. debt talks could keep TSX stocks highly volatile.

Read more »

thinking
Energy Stocks

Better Buy: Crescent Point Energy or Baytex Energy Stock?

| Vineet Kulkarni

Baytex Energy stock has returned 900% since the pandemic, while peer Crescent Point Energy has returned 430%.

Read more »