Home » Investing » Metals and Mining Stocks » TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, May 18

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, May 18

The volatility in TSX stocks may remain intact, as investors closely watch the progress in the U.S. debt limit talks.

Latest posts by Jitendra Parashar (see all)
Published
| More on:
tsx today

Canadian stocks took a breather yesterday after posting their biggest single-day losses in over two months in the previous session. The S&P/TSX Composite Index rose 54 points on Wednesday to settle at 20,296, as investors remained focused on the possibility of the U.S. debt limit deal amid ongoing negotiations.

Despite weakness in mining and industrial shares, other main market sectors like healthcare, real estate, and financials posted healthy gains, helping the TSX index end the session in the green territory.

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

Shares of Bausch Health Companies (TSX:BHC) ended the last session with more than 24% gains at $10.05 per share after rallying by as much as 41% during the intraday trading.

This spectacular rally in BHC stock came after the Laval-headquartered pharmaceutical firm revealed that the U.S. District Court of Delaware has denied Norwich Pharmaceuticals’ request to modify an earlier ruling that “prevents the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) from approving Norwich’s abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) for XIFAXAN (rifaximin) 550 mg before Oct. 2, 2029.” After this strong rally, Bausch Health stock is now up 18.2% on a year-to-date basis.

Brookfield Business Partners, Lightspeed Commerce, and BlackBerry were also among the top performers on the Toronto Stock Exchange yesterday, as they rose at least 5.9% each.

In contrast, gold stocks like IAMGOLD and Lundin Gold slipped by more than 4% due mainly to continued declines in the price of the yellow metal.

Based on their daily trade volume, Suncor Energy, Enbridge, Manulife Financial, and Air Canada were the most active stocks on the Canadian exchange.

TSX today

Metals prices were continuing to trade on a bearish note early Thursday morning, pointing to a lower open for the mining stocks on the TSX today. Besides the ongoing debt ceiling talks, Canadian investors may also want to closely monitor the manufacturing, home sales, and jobless claims data from the U.S. market this morning.

On the corporate events side, TSX-listed companies like Canada Goose, Lightspeed Commerce, and ATS Corp are expected to announce their latest quarterly financial results on May 18, which could keep their stocks volatile.

Market movers on the TSX today

Financial Market Data copyright © 2023 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge and Lightspeed Commerce. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Metals and Mining Stocks

Electric car being charged
Metals and Mining Stocks

2 Top Lithium Stocks to Invest in a Hot Commodity

| Aditya Raghunath

Seize the opportunity in the booming lithium market with these two top stocks. Invest in a hot commodity and unlock…

Read more »

Gold king in chess game face with the another silver team on black background (Concept for company strategy, business victory or decision)
Metals and Mining Stocks

Better Buy: Franco-Nevada or Wheaton Precious Metals Stock?

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Franco-Nevada stock provides better cash flow diversification, but there's no oil blemish to Wheaton Precious Metals’ glitter.

Read more »

tsx today
Metals and Mining Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, May 12

| Jitendra Parashar

The main TSX index seems on track to end the third consecutive week in red territory.

Read more »

gold stocks gold mining
Metals and Mining Stocks

Can the Rally in Canadian Gold Stocks Last?

| Joey Frenette

Barrick Gold (TSX:ABX) stock is one of the best ways to play the recent rise in gold and silver.

Read more »

Electric car being charged
Metals and Mining Stocks

Materials in Demand: The Best Stocks to Buy Today

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Here's why Russel Metals stock and another Canadian materials stock are flying high, and could make investors richer.

Read more »

gold stocks gold mining
Metals and Mining Stocks

Barrick Gold Shines: How to Capitalize on the Precious Metals Market

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

As gold prices continue to rise, should investors consider one of the world's largest gold miners? Or is Barrick stock…

Read more »

People walk into a dark underground mine.
Metals and Mining Stocks

A Canadian Mining Stock Unearthing Profits for Investors

| Joey Frenette

Barrick Gold (TSX:ABX) stock has a nice yield and strong momentum behind it after gold's recent run!

Read more »

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Metals and Mining Stocks

This Oversold Stock Is a Must-Buy for Investors on the TSX Today

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This oversold stock remains in value territory, with prices dropping and costs rising. But long-term investors should see it as…

Read more »