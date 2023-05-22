Home » Investing » Why RBC Remains the King of Canadian Stocks

Why RBC Remains the King of Canadian Stocks

Here’s why Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) is one of the greatest Canadian companies to invest in for the long term.

Latest posts by Chris MacDonald (see all)
Published
| More on:
Golden crown on a red velvet background

Image source: Getty Images

In times of a looming economic recession and interest rate fluctuations, it is common for most investors to move away from banking stocks. However, Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) is one exception. It is the country’s largest banking and financial services providers, which has been performing exceptionally, despite the economic slowdown. 

This bank functions in the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Investor and Treasury Services, Wealth Management, Capital Markets and Insurance. Apart from its homeland, it has branches in the United States of America and 27 other nations.

Here are some of the reasons why RBC is the king of Canadian stocks.

RBC announces solid Q1 2023 results

In early March, Royal Bank reported impressive net income of $4.3 billion at the end of this year’s first quarter (Q1). This indicates a 4% increase when compared to the same quarter of the last financial year. 

Due to strong growth in loans and higher interest rates, the organization’s Banking and Wealth Management sections in Canada reported pre-tax earnings of $5.9 billion. It shows growth of 7% from the figures in Q1 2022. 

The Wealth Management and Capital markets segments also reported a 10% growth in their net incomes. 

Solid dividend history and appreciating returns 

For the ongoing quarter, Royal Bank has declared a dividend payment of $1.32 per share. Its dividend yield stands at 4%, which is slightly higher than the sectoral average of 2.1%. RBC’s payout ratio in this regard is 45.88%, with payment dates being April 24, 2023, and May 24, 2023, respectively. 

Over the last 10 years, this bank has had a solid history of providing dividend payments. In 2013, the annual dividend payment by this organization was $2.28/share, whereas in 2023, the total annual dividend payment stood at $5.28/share, growing 8.8% per year over this time frame. Moreover, in the last five years, this bank posted annual earnings-per-share growth of 6.7%. 

Revolutionizing financial planning with the help of AI

The Royal Bank entered an agreement with Conquest in April to take its client experience to the next level. The latter is a platform that leverages powerful artificial intelligence applications to provide effective financial plans for its customers. 

For RBC’s clients, Conquest will provide access to a portal that will provide them with personalized financial plans. It will reflect on their financial picture in real time and help achieve their financial goals. The bank will use this service as a complementary feature for its existing MyAdvisor platform. 

Bottom line

With solid financials, increasing returns and plans to use AI for better financial planning, RBC is all set to provide increasing returns in the long run. Due to these reasons, this bank remains the king of Canadian stocks. 

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Chris MacDonald has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Bank Stocks

four people hold happy emoji masks
Bank Stocks

3 Bank Stocks That Are Actually Great Buys Today

| Joey Frenette

Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO) and two other bank stocks are worth consideration, as valuations fall further into the abyss.

Read more »

Bank sign on traditional europe building facade
Bank Stocks

Ranked: The Top Canadian Bank Stocks for May 2023

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

I’m excited about bank stocks like Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO) and its peers, as they get set to unveil second-quarter…

Read more »

Man making notes on graphs and charts
Bank Stocks

This Regional Bank Stock Is Actually a Better Buy Than National Bank Stock

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSX:LB) is a regional bank stock I’m looking to snatch up over its much larger provincial…

Read more »

Make a choice, path to success, sign
Bank Stocks

The Ultimate Canadian Bank Stock to Buy in May 2023 and 1 to Run From

| Christopher Liew, CFA

The TSX’s dividend pioneer is genuinely resilient and the ultimate Canadian bank stock to buy in May 2023.

Read more »

Bank sign on traditional europe building facade
Bank Stocks

Why I’m Greedily Buying Canadian Bank Stocks (and 2 I Like Today)

| Andrew Button

Lately I've been buying Canadian bank stocks like Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD).

Read more »

Increasing yield
Bank Stocks

2 Bank Stocks Yielding Over 6%

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Bank of Nova Scotia is one of the high-yielding Canadian bank stocks to buy for a high yield without excess…

Read more »

alcohol
Bank Stocks

How 152 Shares of 1 TSX Stock Could Grow Into $1 Million in Savings

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Even if there is modest growth, this TSX stock can bring you to over $1 million over time by reinvesting…

Read more »

Bank sign on traditional europe building facade
Bank Stocks

Revealed: The #1 Bank Stock on My 2023 Summer Shopping List

| Joey Frenette

TD Bank (TSX:TD) is one of my favourite bank stocks going into the summer months.

Read more »