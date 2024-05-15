Member Login
Home » Investing » Tech Stocks » TFSA Investors: Buy These 3 Growth Stocks and Never Sell

TFSA Investors: Buy These 3 Growth Stocks and Never Sell

These three top growth stocks are among the best options for long-term investors seeking to amplify their portfolio returns over the long haul.

Chris MacDonald
Latest posts by Chris MacDonald (see all)
Published
| More on:
Hand arranging wood block stacking as step stair with arrow up.

Image source: Getty Images

In 2024, the Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) has a limit of $7,000. For Canadian investors looking to load up on growth stocks, this is the account I think makes the most sense to take advantage of. That’s because, as its name suggests, any future capital gains aren’t taxed. So, if you hit a big winner that multiplies in value over the years, all those gains are yours to keep.

The difficult part is finding places to put this $7,000 to work that have the ability to truly multiply over time. In this article, I’m going to highlight three companies that have proven their ability to do just that, and appear to have plenty of juice left in the tank.

Let’s dive in!

Shopify

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) is an e-commerce giant providing global services to mid- and small-size businesses. The company operates with two business segments: subscription solutions and merchant solutions. The e-commerce platform’s cutting-edge technology enables merchants to design, manage, market, and sell their services and products more efficiently. 

Although Shopify is an established Canadian giant, the company has ample opportunities to increase its business, which are yet to be explored. The company has 15% retail sales penetration in North America and plans to increase the penetration in the upcoming years. In addition, Shopify has an increasing presence in the offline market, as it has taken over 2% of the retail sales in North America and 0.5% globally. Shopify plans to increase its sales by 10% annually until 2028, making this stock a top growth name to own (particularly for those who think these estimates are light).

Constellation Software

Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) is a Canadian company that develops and customizes software for public and private sector banks. It has a specialty in acquiring, building, and managing vertical-specific businesses. The company operates with two business segments: the public sector and private sector. 

Debuting in 2006, Constellation Software has provided returns of nearly 20,000% to early investors. That’s the kind of multiplication most investors are looking for. The stock’s chart trajectory is up and to the right, driven by a stable business model predicated on acquiring underperforming software businesses and improving their core numbers.

This growth-by-acquisition strategy has paid off handsomely. Notably, there’s plenty of runway left for Constellation to continue consolidating the software space. Unlike other industries, this is a sector that remains highly fragmented. Accordingly, for investors with a long-term investing time horizon, this is a top growth stock I think is worth owning on any dips moving forward.

Open Text Corporation

Open Text Corporation (TSX:OTEX) is a tech giant based in Canada that enables clients to aggregate, archive, retrieve, and search unstructured information through its software. The company specializes in delivering software solutions and services to government entities, small and large businesses, and consumers to manage information. 

Open Text has recorded growth for 12 consecutive quarters in annual recurring revenue, and its cloud bookings grew by 63% year over year to CA$236 million. Furthermore, Open Text has unveiled Cloud Editions 24.1 and innovative advancements in OpenText Aviator™. 

Open Text is another option for investors looking to gain exposure to the high-growth (and high-margin) software space. In this sector, I think Open Text remains a top-tier option, defined by its current price-earnings ratio of more than 80 times. That’s not cheap, but it’s clear investors are paying up for quality. Indeed, for investors willing to do so, this is a stock I think is worth owning here.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Chris MacDonald has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends Constellation Software. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

Online shopping
Tech Stocks

Better AI Buy: Microsoft vs. Alphabet Stock

| Andrew Button

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) is an AI leader. Shopify Inc (TSX:SHOP) is making a name for itself in AI too.

Read more »

Different industries to invest in
Tech Stocks

2 Semiconductor Stocks to Buy and Hold for Great Long-Term Potential

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Semiconductor stocks aren't a phase, but growth stocks that have a place in every part of our lives. So they…

Read more »

An analyst uses a computer and dashboard for data business analysis and Data Management System with KPI and metrics connected to the database for technology finance, operations, sales, marketing, and artificial intelligence.
Tech Stocks

1 Stock That’s Just as Hot as Nvidia (Without All the Hype)

| Aditya Raghunath

Nvidia is an AI stock that has crushed market returns in the past decade. Here's another AI stock that is…

Read more »

Tech Stocks

This 1 Millionaire-Maker Stock Just Got Even More Attractive

| Jitendra Parashar

If you’re looking for a cheap, high-growth stock that you can hold for the long term, you should consider adding…

Read more »

TFSA and coins
Tech Stocks

2 Canadian Growth Stocks I’d Stash in a TSFA for the Long Run

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's why Canadian growth stocks such as Shopify and Topicus should be a part of your equity portfolio in 2024.

Read more »

edit Business accounting concept, Business man using calculator with computer laptop, budget and loan paper in office.
Tech Stocks

Better Stock to Buy Now: Lululemon or Peloton?

| Andrew Button

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) is one of Canada's most popular consumer brands.

Read more »

Businessman holding AI cloud
Tech Stocks

Here’s My Choice for the Best Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock to Buy Right Now (It’s Not Nvidia)

| Andrew Button

Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM) has even more advantages than NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA). Similarly, Kinaxis (TSX:KXS) is a Canadian name and AI-product supplier.

Read more »

young woman celebrating a victory while working with mobile phone in the office
Tech Stocks

Is Shopify a Millionaire-Maker?

| Chris MacDonald

Let's dive into whether Shopify (TSX:SHOP) is truly a millionaire-maker stock investors should consider at current levels.

Read more »