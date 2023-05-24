Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » How Much to Invest to Get $1,500 in Dividends Every Quarter

How Much to Invest to Get $1,500 in Dividends Every Quarter

Every Canadian can benefit from an extra income of $1,500 per quarter. Here’s how much you would need to invest.

Latest posts by Kay Ng (see all)
Published
| More on:
money cash dividends

Image source: Getty Images

Wouldn’t it be nice to generate $1,500 in dividend income every quarter? Just how much do you need to invest today? The dividend yield matters. For example, at writing, TC Energy (TSX:TRP) offers a dividend yield of 6.88%.

To generate $1,500 of dividend income every quarter (or $6,000 every year), you would need to invest about $87,209 in the big-dividend stock. TC Energy pays eligible dividends quarterly.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCY
TRP$54.081613$0.93$6,0004

TC Energy is a blue-chip stock that has paid increasing dividends for 22 consecutive years. Naturally, it earned its place on the Canadian Dividend Aristocrat list. While the dividend yield matters, investors should also care about dividend growth, especially since inflation has been higher recently. Although the large energy infrastructure stock’s 10-year dividend-growth rate is 7.4%, investors should note that its recent dividend-growth rate has been just north of 3%.

Assuming a 6.88% dividend yield and a 3% growth rate going forward, investors can approximate long-term total returns of close to 10% assuming the stock is fairly valued. In fact, at $54.08 per share at writing, analysts believe the undervalued stock trades at a discount of about 12%, which could boost its returns by 2.5% over the next five years.

More than $87,000 in a single stock is quite a large investment, especially for new investors with small portfolios. It would be smart of investors to pick a basket of stocks wisely to diversify their portfolios. The earlier you start investing in dividend-growth stocks at the right price, the less of your savings you would need to put in over time to eventually arrive at dividend income of $1,500 per quarter.

Another large-cap, high-yield stock you can consider on a dip is BCE (TSX:BCE). As a large player in the telecom sector, the blue-chip stock generates substantial operating cash flows that are north of $8 billion annually. Much of that goes into its capital investments for the future growth of the company. However, a portion goes to its quarterly dividend as well.

At $63.15 per share at writing, BCE offers a juicy dividend yield of 6.13%. Like TC Energy, BCE is also a Canadian Dividend Aristocrat. Specifically, the big telecom has increased its dividend for 14 consecutive years with a 10-year dividend-growth rate of 5.2%. Over the years, it has maintained very consistent dividend growth of about 5% per year.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCY
BCE$63.151550$0.968$6,0004

Investor takeaway

TC Energy and BCE both have an investment-grade S&P credit rating of BBB+. Between the two, TC Energy appears to trade at a better discount. However, BCE is expected to experience higher growth over the next three to five years.

If you want to earn $1,500 per quarter across the two stocks equally, you would simply divide the “number of shares” above in two and buy that amount. Again, it’d be better to diversify further into other best Canadian stocks since free trading platforms like Wealthsimple are available and investors don’t need to worry about trading costs anymore.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Kay Ng has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Business man on stock market financial trade indicator background.
Dividend Stocks

Can You Make Money in Magna Stock?

| Kay Ng

Magna International stock is a good company. However, the dividend stock is not for everyone because of its volatile nature.

Read more »

Canadian Dollars
Dividend Stocks

Buy 282 Shares in This Stock for $1K in Dividends Each Year

| Sneha Nahata

This Canadian dividend stock has a solid payout history and could help you earn reliable passive income.

Read more »

edit Person using calculator next to charts and graphs
Dividend Stocks

1 Under-$18 Dividend Stock to Buy for Monthly Passive Income

| Puja Tayal

Dividend stock or distribution stock: which is a better option for monthly passive income? Let's try to find an answer…

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Dividend Stocks

Maximizing Your Passive Income With Canadian Dividend Stocks

| Kay Ng

Canadians should start making passive income from dividend stocks asap. Doing so will benefit you well into your retirement years.

Read more »

Two seniors float in a pool.
Dividend Stocks

Want a Stress-free Retirement? Invest in These Canadian Dividend Stocks

| Demetris Afxentiou

Investors seeking a stress-free retirement should invest in one or more of these Canadian dividend stocks for long-term income potential.

Read more »

TFSA and coins
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: How To Earn Nearly $500 Per Month In Your TFSA Portfolio

| Puja Tayal

Are you looking for some stability in a volatile market. Here is a method to consider if you aim to…

Read more »

consider the options
Dividend Stocks

Better Dividend Buy: Canadian Tire Stock or Dollarama Stock?

| Daniel Da Costa

With Dollarama and Canadian Tire both being two of the top dividend stocks in Canada, here's how to choose which…

Read more »

rail train
Dividend Stocks

Better Dividend Buy: Telus or BCE Stock?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

When it comes down to Telus or BCE stock, a potential merger of telecom giants is the biggest dividend threat.

Read more »