Home » Investing » The 2 TSX Stocks I’d Buy With $1,000 Today

The 2 TSX Stocks I’d Buy With $1,000 Today

Canadian investors looking to make moves in a choppy market should look to snatch up TSX stocks like Kinaxis Inc. (TSX:KXS).

Latest posts by Ambrose O'Callaghan (see all)
Published
| More on:
A worker uses a double monitor computer screen in an office.

Source: Getty Images

The S&P/TSX Composite Index climbed 47 points to open the week on Monday, May 29. Some of the top-performing sectors on the trading day included energy, health care, battery metals, and financials. Canadians have been crunched by inflation and higher interest rates since the end of the pandemic. However, those with some extra cash to invest might want to jump on the May dip the market has experienced.

Today, I want to zero in on two TSX stocks that are worth snatching up with a $500 investment apiece.

Why I’m still bullish on this TSX stock in the middle of 2023

goeasy (TSX:GSY) is a Mississauga-based company that provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. Shares of this TSX stock have jumped 17% month over month as of close on May 29. That has pushed the stock into the black in the year-to-date period.

This company unveiled its first-quarter (Q1) fiscal 2023 earnings on May 9. goeasy reported loan originations of $616 million — up 29% from $477 million in Q1 fiscal 2022. Meanwhile, it posted loan growth of 58% to $124 million. Its loan portfolio rose 39% to $2.99 billion. This company has put together an impressive performance in the face of major challenges in the macroeconomic arena.

Strong loan growth powered the company to post revenues of $287 million — up 24% compared to the previous year. Moreover, adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS) increased 14% year over year to $3.10. The company delivered its 87th straight quarter of positive net income. Total customers served reached 1.3 million.

Shares of this TSX stock currently possesses a favourable price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 10. In its first quarter report, goeasy announced a quarterly dividend of $0.96 per share. That represents a 3.5% yield. goeasy has achieved nine straight years of dividend growth, making it a Canadian Dividend Aristocrat.

Kinaxis is a TSX stock with a bright future

Kinaxis (TSX:KXS) is the second TSX stock I’d look to snatch up in the final days of May 2023. This Ottawa-based company provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operates in the United States, Canada, and around the world. Its shares have dropped marginally month over month as of close on May 29. The TSX stock is still up 20% so far in 2023. Canadian investors can see more with the interactive price chart below.

This company has attracted top global firms with its industry-leading supply chain management software. These have included powerhouses like Ford Motor Company, Toyota Motor Company, Unilever, and others. Investors got to see this company’s Q1 fiscal 2023 results on May 3. In Q1 2023, Kinaxis delivered total revenue growth of 3% to $101 million. Meanwhile, gross profit slipped 12% to $61.0 million.

For the full year, Kinaxis is projecting total revenue between $425 million and $435 million. Meanwhile, it forecasts Software-as-a-Service growth between 25% and 27%. Kinaxis boasts an immaculate balance sheet at the time of this writing. This TSX stock is trading in solid value territory while its earnings are on track for very strong growth going forward.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Ambrose O'Callaghan has positions in Goeasy and Kinaxis. The Motley Fool recommends Kinaxis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Retirement plan
Investing

How to Prepare for Retirement With These Top Canadian Dividend Stocks

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Canadians can gear up for their retirement by snatching up highly dependable dividend stocks like Fortis Inc. (TSX:FTS).

Read more »

edit Sale sign, value, discount
Investing

3 Remarkably Cheap TSX Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Canadian investors should look to target amazingly cheap TSX stocks like Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSX:GOOS) and others today.

Read more »

thinking
Energy Stocks

Better Dividend Buy: Suncor Energy or Canadian Natural Resources Stock?

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Suncor Energy stock's additional 10.6% dividend raise in 2023 is doubtful. Canadian Natural Resources stock may outperform despite a current…

Read more »

TFSA and coins
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Passive Income: 2 Top TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy in June 2023

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX dividend stocks look cheap today.

Read more »

Where to Invest?
Dividend Stocks

Better Dividend Buy: Canadian National Railway or Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Both CNR and CP stock are strong long-term holds, but which is the better buy for stable dividends?

Read more »

Canadian energy stocks are rising with oil prices
Energy Stocks

TFSA Investors: The Best TSX Energy Stocks for Fast-growing Passive Income

| Puja Tayal

Are you building your TFSA passive income portfolio? Then you can’t miss out on having Canadian energy stocks.

Read more »

clock time
Tech Stocks

Is Now the Right Time to Buy Shopify Stock?

| Adam Othman

Amid another dip, Shopify stock might be worth buying right now for investors who missed the post-earnings surge.

Read more »

Handwriting text writing Are You Ready For Tomorrow question. Concept meaning Preparation to the future Motivation Stand blackboard with white words behind blurry blue paper lobs woody floor.
Dividend Stocks

Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy for Long-term Passive Income

| Demetris Afxentiou

The market is full of stellar Canadian dividend stocks to buy for long-term income-seekers. Here’s a look at three options…

Read more »