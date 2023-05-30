Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » This Canadian Monthly Dividend Stock Pays 11.5% Every Year

This Canadian Monthly Dividend Stock Pays 11.5% Every Year

Here’s a great Canadian dividend stock you can consider buying now to earn handsome passive income each month.

Latest posts by Jitendra Parashar (see all)
Published
| More on:
Money growing in soil , Business success concept.

Image source: Getty Images

The Canadian stock market is always filled with opportunities for dividend investors seeking to earn reliable monthly passive income. Even as macroeconomic uncertainties have negatively affected investors’ sentiments lately, some fundamentally strong monthly dividend stocks continue rewarding loyal investors with handsome dividends.

In this article, I’ll talk about one of the best Canadian monthly dividend stocks from the energy sector you can add to your portfolio right now to earn high returns on your investments.

A Canadian monthly dividend stock with an 11.5% dividend yield

When you’re investing in stocks for the long term, you should ideally try to avoid picking penny stocks with weak financial positions that have higher chances of discontinuing their dividends in a difficult economic environment.

Keeping that investing principle in mind, Peyto Exploration & Development (TSX:PEY) could be an attractive monthly dividend stock to invest in right now. This Calgary-headquartered energy firm currently has a market cap of about $2 billion and is one of the largest natural gas producers in Canada.

After delivering an eye-popping 375% positive return in the previous two years, PEY stock now trades at $11.48 per share with about 17.2% year-to-date losses. At this market price, this stock offers an attractive 11.5% annual dividend yield and distributes its dividend payouts every month.

A stable business model with strong financial growth

One of the key factors that make Peyto Exploration’s business model so attractive is its consistent focus on acquiring long-reserve-life assets and low-cost production with a returns-focused strategy. These strengths also showcase in its long-term financial growth trends. To give you an idea, in the five years between 2017 and 2022, the company’s total revenue rose 56% from $727 million to $1.1 billion. To add optimism, its adjusted yearly earnings jumped 108% during the same period from $1.07 per share to $2.23 per share.

A post-pandemic era rally in oil prices also helped Peyto’s expand margins. In 2022, the company reported a solid adjusted net profit margin of 34.5%, massively higher than its margin of 24.3% five years ago.

Other factors to consider before buying this stock

Although Peyto’s has a robust business model with a strong financial position, before investing in it, you must also learn about key risk factors that its business is exposed to. Just like most other energy companies, weak oil and gas prices have the potential to affect Peyto Exploration’s profitability.

For example, its free funds flow fell 3.4% from a year ago to $58 million in the first quarter of 2023 due mainly to a recent decline in commodity prices. While lower capital expenditure helped the company offset some of the negative impacts of weaker commodities, its adjusted quarterly earnings still slipped 8.9% year over year to $0.51 per share.

That said, the long-term outlook for oil and gas prices still looks strong due to an expected increase in global demand in the coming years, despite ongoing concerns over slowing economic growth.

Bottom line

While Peyto Exploration & Development might not be the safest Canadian stock to buy, its solid dividend yield and strong financial growth trends make it worth considering, especially if you want to create a source of handsome monthly passive income. In addition, recent declines in its share prices make it even more attractive to buy now and hold for the years to come.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Dividend Stocks

Dividend Stocks

Already up 15.87%: Is Dollarama Stock Still Worth Buying Today?

| Adam Othman

Is Dollarama stock worth buying as a defensive growth stock, despite inflation normalizing in recent months?

Read more »

grow money, wealth build
Dividend Stocks

Looking for Dividend Stocks in Canada? Check Out These Top Picks

| Adam Othman

Invest in these two top dividend stocks in Canada for long-term wealth growth through a self-directed passive income stream.

Read more »

value for money
Dividend Stocks

Here are 4 TSX Stocks That Look Like Great Buys for Value Investors

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Four TSX stocks with strong fundamentals but underperforming in 2023 are great buys for value investors.

Read more »

The sun sets behind a high voltage telecom tower.
Dividend Stocks

Why TSX Utility Stocks Look Appealing Right Now

| Vineet Kulkarni

TSX utility stocks will likely outperform this year given the impending recession and steady rates.

Read more »

financial freedom sign
Dividend Stocks

2 TSX Stocks for a Legit Shot at $1 Million in 20 Years

| Aditya Raghunath

Quality TSX stocks such as Brookfield Renewable Partners have the ability to increase long-term investor wealth at a consistent pace.

Read more »

Canadian Dollars
Dividend Stocks

How to Create a Passive-Income Portfolio With Just $6,500

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A passive-income portfolio is easy to start and easy to grow, as long as investors remain consistent. You can even…

Read more »

Happy couple being attended by office worker at office
Dividend Stocks

My 2 Favourite Canadian Dividend Stocks for Wealth in the Long Run

| Adam Othman

These two TSX dividend stocks offer attractive dividend yields and reliable track records for paying shareholders their dividends.

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Dividend Stocks

1 Easy Way to Boost Your Monthly CPP

| Puja Tayal

The CRA has set the average monthly CPP payout at $811 in 2023. But you need not settle for this…

Read more »