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This 7% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Single Month

This dividend stock delivers a reliable 7.4% yield and steady monthly cash flow for income‑focused investors.

Posted by
Demetris Afxentiou
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Key Points
  • Slate Grocery REIT offers a reliable monthly dividend by operating a defensive portfolio of over 110 grocery-anchored retail properties in the U.S.
  • With essential-service tenants like grocery stores and smaller businesses, Slate ensures stable occupancy and predictable rental income.
  • Offering a 7.43% yield, Slate provides significant compounding opportunities for long-term income-focused investors, maintaining consistency even during market volatility.

Establishing a predictable income stream is something that all income investors seek. To meet that goal, a portfolio needs the right dividend stock. Monthly payers are appealing options as they can better align with real-life budgeting needs. REITs are great ways to generate that income.

One such option for investors seeking a monthly dividend stock is Slate Grocery REIT (TSX:SGR.UN).

A woman shops in a grocery store while pushing a stroller with a child

Source: Getty Images

What makes Slate Grocery REIT a reliable monthly payer

Slate Grocery REIT operates a portfolio of over 110 grocery-anchored retail properties across the U.S. They aren’t trendy retail concepts or discretionary shopping centres. Instead, they are essential‑service tenants that people rely on regardless of economic conditions.

Slate also boasts a number of smaller, secondary tenants within its properties. Those secondary tenants include businesses such as pharmacies, doctors’ offices, restaurants and banks.

This gives Slate a defensive profile that supports stable occupancy and predictable rental income. Both the primary and secondary tenants provide a stable source of foot traffic, which helps to drive revenue.

Even better is the long-term appeal of those tenants. Slate’s portfolio is built around long-term leases with tenants that tend to stay around for years. Grocery stores are both difficult and expensive to relocate. Smaller tenants like banks and pharmacies also offer a stickiness to the communities that they serve.

The end result is that Slate is able to generate stable cash flow, which helps to support its position as a core monthly dividend stock for any portfolio.

For income‑focused investors, this kind of tenant mix and lease structure provides a level of reliability that is hard to find elsewhere in the market.

Let’s talk about that 7% yield

As of the time of writing, Slate offers investors a 7.4% yield that is paid out on a monthly cadence. The payout is backed by that essential‑service tenant base, strong occupancy levels, and consistent rental income.

For income-seeking investors with long investment timelines, the potential is huge.

At the current yield, even a $5,000 investment in Slate can provide investors with two additional shares of the REIT each month from reinvestments alone. This is a massive advantage that can lead to significant compounding over longer periods.

And because of the defensive appeal of Slate’s business, that income will remain consistent even during periods of market volatility. That’s because grocery stores remain among the most stable tenants due to their sheer necessity.

This dividend stock is appealing to income investors

Slate is an appealing stock for long-term income-seeking investors. That’s because it can provide recurring income, defensive appeal and growth potential. This makes it ideal for not only retirees seeking income, but also other investors with decades of compounding ahead of them.

While no investment is without risk, Slate offers a uniquely appealing option that should be a small position in any well-diversified portfolio.

For investors seeking a dividend stock, Slate is a straightforward way to generate monthly income from a defensive real estate portfolio.

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