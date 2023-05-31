Home » Investing » Energy Stocks » TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, May 31

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, May 31

The TSX index could remain volatile today, as discussions and final voting on the U.S. debt ceiling deal will remain in focus.

Latest posts by Jitendra Parashar (see all)
Published
| More on:
tsx today

Canadian equities turned negative on Tuesday, despite the release of much stronger-than-expected U.S. consumer confidence data as investors continued to assess the progress in the debt ceiling deal and its implications on the economy. As a result, the S&P/TSX Composite Index fell 228 points, or 1.1%, to settle at 19,740 — its lowest closing level in over two months.

While all key market sectors ended the day in red territory, shares of energy, mining, healthcare, and technology companies fell the most, dragging the index downward.

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

Canopy Growth, Algoma Steel, Vermilion Energy, and Baytex Energy were the worst-performing TSX stocks for the day, as they dived by more than 5% each.

On the positive side, Canadian Western Bank (TSX:CWB) remained one of the top gainers on the Toronto Stock Exchange for the second straight day. This rally in CWB stock came after Royal Bank of Canada raised its target price on CWB stock to $35 per share, reflecting about 40% upside potential from Tuesday’s closing price of $25.05 per share. With this, Canadian Western Bank has gained 9% this week so far, staging a spectacular recovery after losing 7.9% last week due largely to its quarterly earnings miss.

Besides that, Centerra Gold and Converge Technology Solutions were also among the top performers yesterday, as they inched up by at least 2.2% each.

Based on their daily trade volume, Suncor Energy, Enbridge, Canadian Natural Resources, and Manulife Financial were the most heavily traded stocks of the day.

TSX today

After losing slightly less than 5% of its value in the last session, West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures prices were extending their losses in early Wednesday trading, which could weigh on TSX energy stocks at the open today.

Apart from Canada’s gross domestic product numbers, investors may also want to closely monitor the U.S. job openings data this morning. Overall, I expect the TSX index to remain volatile today, as discussions and final voting on the U.S. debt-ceiling deal should remain in focus.

On the corporate events side, National Bank of Canada and CAE are likely to release their latest quarterly results on May 31.

Market movers on the TSX today

Financial Market Data copyright © 2023 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.

Related Topics:

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Natural Resources, Canadian Western Bank, Centerra Gold, Enbridge, and Vermilion Energy. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Energy Stocks

thinking
Energy Stocks

Better Dividend Buy: Suncor Energy or Canadian Natural Resources Stock?

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Suncor Energy stock's additional 10.6% dividend raise in 2023 is doubtful. Canadian Natural Resources stock may outperform despite a current…

Read more »

Canadian energy stocks are rising with oil prices
Energy Stocks

TFSA Investors: The Best TSX Energy Stocks for Fast-growing Passive Income

| Puja Tayal

Are you building your TFSA passive income portfolio? Then you can’t miss out on having Canadian energy stocks.

Read more »

Group of industrial workers in a refinery - oil processing equipment and machinery
Energy Stocks

Suncor Stock: How High Could it Keep Going?

| Aditya Raghunath

Down 26% from 52-week highs, Suncor stock offers you a dividend yield of 5.3%. But is this TSX energy stock…

Read more »

canadian energy oil
Energy Stocks

Better Buy: Suncor Energy Stock or Canadian Natural Resources Stock?

| Andrew Walker

Suncor and Canadian Natural Resources are off their 12-month highs. Is one now oversold?

Read more »

Oil pumps against sunset
Energy Stocks

The Top TSX Energy Stocks to Buy This Summer

| Vineet Kulkarni

Recession fears have disproportionately weighed on TSX energy stocks lately.

Read more »

IMAGE OF A NOTEBOOK WITH TFSA WRITTEN ON IT
Energy Stocks

Make the Most of Your TFSA With These 2 Stocks

| Nicholas Dobroruka

Here are two top TSX stocks to consider loading up on in your Tax-Free Savings Account.

Read more »

alcohol
Energy Stocks

Passive Income: How to Make $137 per Month Tax Free

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Canadians seeking passive income each month can go about it in two ways, but you'll need a TFSA and a…

Read more »

A lake in the shape of a solar, wind and energy storage system in the middle of a lush forest as a metaphor for the concept of clean and organic renewable energy.
Energy Stocks

The Future of Energy Storage: Top 3 Canadian Battery Innovators

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Tesla has a growing appetite for Canadian battery technology. One among two other top energy storage stocks could reward investors…

Read more »