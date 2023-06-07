Home » Investing » 2 Revolutionary Canadian Clean Energy Stocks to Power Your Portfolio

2 Revolutionary Canadian Clean Energy Stocks to Power Your Portfolio

Going green is the energy industry’s future. Here are two Canadian energy stocks to own to become part of the clean energy revolution.

Latest posts by Adam Othman (see all)
Published
| More on:
A solar cell panel generates power in a country mountain landscape.

Source: Getty Images

Climate change is becoming increasingly problematic, prompting the need to focus on reducing emissions worldwide. As governments worldwide shift policies to push for a cleaner future, it is no secret that the energy sector’s future is green. While fossil fuels will eventually run out, adopting cleaner and sustainable alternatives is the only way to fight off climate change.

The green revolution is already underway. If you want exposure to several top stocks in the Canadian stock market, you can consider investing in clean energy right now. Investing in the right renewable energy stocks can set you up for substantial long-term gains. Besides capital gains, these stocks can deliver further wealth growth through solid shareholder dividends.

Today, I will discuss two major clean energy stocks to consider adding to your self-directed portfolio if you want to become part of the green revolution.

Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSX:BEP.UN) is a no-brainer for many investors interested in the renewable energy industry. The $19.20 billion market capitalization giant is one of the most well-capitalized green energy stocks worldwide right now.

Boasting an extensive and internationally diversified portfolio of green energy assets, Brookfield Renewable Partners stock is a must-have growth and passive-income stock.

Boasting over almost 26,000 megawatts (MW) of operating capacity across wind, solar, and hydroelectric facilities, it has 126,000 MW of projects in development right now.

With its diversified and long-life assets, the company generates substantial cash flows, enhancing shareholder value consistently. Between its growing portfolio and long-term contracted assets, it will most likely continue being a major player in the green energy industry.

As of this writing, Brookfield Renewable Partners stock trades for $42.67 per share and boasts a 4.47% annualized forward dividend yield.

Northland Power

Northland Power (TSX:NPI) is a $7.37 billion market capitalization power producer that develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green energy assets worldwide.

The Toronto-based company is also a substantial force in the clean energy industry. With an economic interest in around three gigawatts (GW) of operating capacity, the company continues to expand its portfolio through strategic acquisitions to increase shareholder value.

Northland Power also relies on long-term contracts with governments for a majority of its revenue. Its strong geographical diversification, solid capital investment plans, and strategic acquisitions will likely continue fueling its growth.

It currently has 20 GW of projects in the development pipeline right now. As of this writing, Northland Power stock trades for $29.29 per share and boasts a 4.10% dividend yield you can lock into your portfolio today.

Foolish takeaway

With several renewable energy stocks, investors get the potential for substantial capital gains and dividend income. Backed by long-term power-purchase agreements in a regulated industry, top clean energy stocks can generate predictable and stable cash flows to support expansion and dividend payouts.

To this end, Brookfield Renewable Partners stock and Northland Power stock can be two excellent investments to consider.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Renewable Partners. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

A worker overlooks an oil refinery plant.
Energy Stocks

Energy Sector Rebound: Is Suncor Stock a Buy Today? 

| Puja Tayal

After the OPEC oil cut, oil prices are rising again. Is this a rebound in energy stocks? Is Suncor stock…

Read more »

little girl in pilot costume playing and dreaming of flying over the sky
Energy Stocks

The U.S. Stocks Every Canadian Investor Needs to Know About

| Stephanie Bedard-Chateauneuf, MBA

Boeing, UGI Corporation, and Exxon Mobil are three U.S. stocks I'd buy today.

Read more »

Silhouette of businessman sit on chair and hold a cigar and looking at the city in night.
Energy Stocks

Passive Income: How to Make $104 Per Month Tax Free in 20 Years

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

By simply choosing the right stock, and investing in it on a consistent basis, you can create massive passive income…

Read more »

A worker overlooks an oil refinery plant.
Energy Stocks

Where to Invest in Oil Stocks in June 2023

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Suncor Energy is a Canadian oil stock that's set up to benefit from strong oil prices, as it trades at…

Read more »

edit Sale sign, value, discount
Energy Stocks

Buy Alert: Major Canadian Energy Stocks Are on Sale in June 2023 

| Puja Tayal

Did you hear of a June sale? Well, Canadian energy stocks are trading near their lows in June 2023. It's…

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Energy Stocks

Canadian Blue-Chip Stocks: The Best of the Best for June 2023

| Aditya Raghunath

TSX blue-chip stocks such as Enbridge can help you generate steady gains and benefit from a high dividend yield in…

Read more »

oil and gas pipeline
Energy Stocks

Pipeline to Prosperity: Invest in Enbridge Stock and TC Energy

| Puja Tayal

Canadian pipeline stocks are buy-and-hold stocks, as oil and gas exports significantly contribute to Canada's GDP.

Read more »

tsx today
Energy Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, June 5

| Jitendra Parashar

An early morning rally in oil prices could lift TSX energy stocks at the open today.

Read more »