Home » Investing » 2 Oversold Dividend Stocks With 6% and 7% Yields

2 Oversold Dividend Stocks With 6% and 7% Yields

These top TSX dividend stocks have great track records of dividend growth.

Latest posts by Andrew Walker (see all)
Published
| More on:
data analytics, chart and graph icons with female hands typing on laptop in background

Image source: Getty Images

A market correction is tough to watch, but it also gives dividend investors a chance to buy top Canadian dividend stocks at discounted prices for self-directed portfolios targeting passive income and total returns.

BCE

BCE (TSX:BCE) raised its dividend by at least 5% in each of the past 15 years. This is the kind of dividend-growth investors should look for when picking new stocks for an income portfolio, especially during times of economic uncertainty.

The company is projecting revenue growth and free cash flow growth in 2023. This should support another decent dividend increase for next year. BCE has the power to raise prices when it needs extra cash and continues to invest in network upgrades to protect its competitive position and drive revenue expansion.

That being said, BCE isn’t immune to a recession or the current era of high inflation. The media group tends to see advertising revenue decline when customers need to trim marketing budgets. Sales of new mobile phones might also slip as people decide to hold older models for longer in an effort to save some money. Rising interest rates designed to cool off the economy are making borrowing more expensive. This is also putting a pinch on BCE’s excess cash flow as debt expenses rise on funds borrowed to pay for capital projects.

Overall, however, BCE should still be a solid stock to own through a downturn in the economy. The share price sits near $61 at the time of writing. That’s off the 2022 peak around $74.

The pullback is probably overdone given the strong revenue stream from the core mobile and internet subscription services. Investors can now get a 6.3% dividend yield.

Enbridge

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) is another industry leader with a long history of dividend increases. In fact, Enbridge has increased the distribution for 28 consecutive years.

The company is a giant in the energy infrastructure sector with a market capitalization above $100 billion. Its pipeline networks are crucial to the smooth operation of both the Canadian and U.S. economies as Enbridge moves nearly a third of the oil produced in the two countries and transports roughly 20% of the natural gas used in the United States. The company also has natural gas utilities that deliver fuel to millions of commercial and residential customers and owns an oil export terminal that sends domestic oil to foreign buyers. In addition, Enbridge is expanding its renewable energy business in North America and Europe.

ENB stock trades for close to $50 per share at the time of writing compared to more than $59 in June last year. Management expects adjusted earnings per share and distributable cash flow to increase 4% and 3%, respectively, per year through 2025, supported by the current $17 billion capital program. Acquisitions could boost the outlook. Given the steady projections for the financials the drop in the share price should be a good opportunity to buy Enbridge stock. Investors can now get a 7% dividend yield.

The bottom line on top TSX dividend stocks

BCE and Enbridge pay attractive dividends that should continue to grow. If you have some cash to put to work in a portfolio focused on dividends, these stocks deserve to be on your radar.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Andrew Walker owns shares of Enbridge and BCE.

More on Investing

Plane on runway, aircraft
Stocks for Beginners

Should Investors Have Cargojet Stock on Their Watchlist?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Cargojet (TSX:CJT) stock has gone through many jumps in the last five years but is down significantly in 2023. So,…

Read more »

IMAGE OF A NOTEBOOK WITH TFSA WRITTEN ON IT
Investing

Maximize Your TFSA: Invest in These Stocks for Retirement Success

| Sneha Nahata

TFSA investors targeting solid capital gains in the long term could rely on these Canadian stocks.

Read more »

woman data analyze
Investing

4 Safe TSX Stocks to Buy as Interest Rates Keep Rising

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Canadian investors worried about interest rate hikes might want to target secure TSX stocks like Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY)…

Read more »

edit Business accounting concept, Business man using calculator with computer laptop, budget and loan paper in office.
Dividend Stocks

Value Investors: 2 Canadian Stocks That Are Getting Way Too Cheap

| Joey Frenette

Brookfield Corp. and Algonquin Power & Utilities are great contrarian candidates for value investors seeking a stock rebound.

Read more »

Pixelated acronym REIT made from cubes, mosaic pattern
Dividend Stocks

These Canadian REITs Could Help You Generate Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These REITs are some of the best to consider if you want passive income on top of solid growth over…

Read more »

stock data
Dividend Stocks

How to Make a $108K Portfolio in 10 Years With $0 in Savings

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Dig into your budget and you're sure to come up with cash. Couple that with income streams and investment returns,…

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Investing

The Economy Surged in Q1: What’s Next for Canadian Stocks?

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Canada’s economy is on a roll, but it is still a mixed bag for Canadian stocks like Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB)…

Read more »

Hands holding trophy cup on sky background
Investing

These Winning Stocks Keep on Winning (and They’re Still Buys Today)

| Joey Frenette

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) and another stock are not showing any signs of slowing down!

Read more »