Home » Investing » Stocks for Beginners » TSX Today: Why Canadian Stocks Could Fall on Monday, June 12

TSX Today: Why Canadian Stocks Could Fall on Monday, June 12

Investors’ expectations from the U.S. inflation data and Fed’s interest rate decision could keep TSX stocks volatile for the next couple of sessions.

Latest posts by Jitendra Parashar (see all)
Published
| More on:
tsx today

The Canadian stock market continued to slide for a third consecutive session on Friday, as falling commodity prices and significantly weaker-than-expected domestic employment data raised the possibility of a recession. The S&P/TSX Composite Index dived 51 points for the day to settle at 19,892, extending its weekly losses to about 133 points.

Despite an intraday recovery in Canadian tech stocks, big losses in other key market sectors like consumer non-cyclicals, industrials, and mining dragged the index down. With this, the main TSX benchmark has posted losses in six out of the last seven weeks.

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

Saputo (TSX:SAP) tanked 11.2% in the last session to $30.93 per share, a day after reporting financial results for the fourth quarter of its fiscal year 2023 (ended in March). During the quarter, the Montréal-headquartered dairy products firm’s sales rose 12.9% year over year to $4.5 billion.

Favourable pricing initiatives and strong international market performance drove Saputo’s adjusted quarterly earnings up by 80.8% from a year ago to $0.47 per share, exceeding analysts’ estimate of $0.42 per share. However, the company expects rising competition and softening U.S. market demand to affect its fiscal year 2024 results. Year to date, SAP stock now trades with 7.7% losses.

Tilray Brands, Osisko Mining, and Cargojet were also among the worst-performing TSX stocks for the day, as they plunged by more than 3% each.

On the positive side, Onex and Ero Copper were among the top performers on the Toronto Stock Exchange, as they inched up by at least 4% each.

Based on their daily trade volume, Canadian Natural Resources, Suncor Energy, Enbridge, and TD Bank continued to be among the most active stocks on the exchange for a second straight session.

TSX today

West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures prices were trading with heavy losses of more than 3.5% early Monday morning, which could pressure the commodity-heavy TSX index at the open today.

While no major economic releases are due on June 12, I expect stocks to still remain highly volatile, as Wall Street awaits the U.S. inflation numbers and the Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision due later this week.

Market movers on the TSX today

Financial Market Data copyright © 2023 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.

Related Topics:

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Cargojet. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Natural Resources and Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Stocks for Beginners

value for money
Dividend Stocks

The Best Canadian Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These stocks may be down now, but if you have $1,000 they're also the best Canadian stocks to buy right…

Read more »

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Dividend Stocks

Why I’d Still Buy CP Stock at All-time Highs

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

CP stock has risen higher and higher, dipping recently after earnings. But this could be the time to buy for…

Read more »

Golden crown on a red velvet background
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Utility Stocks With Stable Returns (and Dividends, too!)

| Demetris Afxentiou

Canadian utility stocks offer stable growth and juicy dividends. Here are two utilities to consider now while they're still discounted.

Read more »

falling red arrow and lifting
Stocks for Beginners

3 Oversold Stocks to Buy Before They Bounce Back

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Sure, stocks drop. But once they're oversold stocks, companies like these are due to rebound quickly. So, consider these while…

Read more »

Plane on runway, aircraft
Stocks for Beginners

Should Investors Have Cargojet Stock on Their Watchlist?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Cargojet (TSX:CJT) stock has gone through many jumps in the last five years but is down significantly in 2023. So,…

Read more »

A lake in the shape of a solar, wind and energy storage system in the middle of a lush forest as a metaphor for the concept of clean and organic renewable energy.
Energy Stocks

1 Energy Stock I’d Buy Over Enbridge Stock Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Enbridge stock had its time in the sun, but after years of barely any share movement, I would go to…

Read more »

tsx today
Stocks for Beginners

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, June 9

| Jitendra Parashar

TSX investors may want to closely watch the domestic labour market data today.

Read more »

Bad apple with good apples
Stocks for Beginners

5 Stocks You Can Confidently Invest $500 in Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you only have $500 to put towards a group of stocks, these are some of the first I would…

Read more »