Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » Canadians: Diversifying Into the S&P 500? 2 U.S. Stocks I’m Watching

Canadians: Diversifying Into the S&P 500? 2 U.S. Stocks I’m Watching

Canadians who want to build a more diversified long-term stock portfolio can explore the U.S. exchanges for additional ideas.

Latest posts by Kay Ng (see all)
Published
| More on:
The tops of soda cans

Image source: Getty Images.

Canadians should diversify their stock portfolios into the United States, which makes up a much larger market. Here are some of the U.S. stocks I’m watching.

Pepsi

There’s good reason why the stock of the non-alcoholic beverage and snack company Pepsi (NASDAQ:PEP) tends to go up over time. It has high earnings quality. Specifically, its adjusted earnings per share (EPS) rises in most years. And when it goes down in those odd years, it doesn’t go down by a lot. So, its earnings are resilient even when it does take a tumble.

For example, in the last 20 years, its adjusted EPS declined in only four years. In one year, the EPS was down about 7%, while in the other three years it witnessed declines of only 0-2%. Other than having high earnings quality, Pepsi’s 10-year total returns were approximately 13% per year, which is very good for a low-risk investment.

At $185.71 per share at writing, the top consumer staples stock trades at about 26.5 times its blended earnings. This seems to be a pricey multiple to pay for a company that’s expected to increase its EPS by about 7–8% per year over the next three to five years. However, given its earnings stability and quality, it’d take a lot to weigh the stock down to an attractive level. Even now, the analyst consensus suggests the stock is fairly valued. At this level, it also offers a safe dividend yield of about 2.7%.

For reference, PEP stock’s 15-year dividend growth rate is about 8% per year. Its last dividend increase was 10% last month. Its future dividend growth should more or less align with its earnings growth.

Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) is another U.S. stock I’m watching. The aerospace and defense stock appears to offer good growth for the multiple it’s trading at. In the first quarter, the company reported sales growth of 10% year over year, including 10% organic growth. It also had a record backlog of US$180 billion, including US$21 billion of new orders, supported by continued demand in global airline travel and defense systems.

Management forecasts 2023 adjusted EPS of about US$4.97, which would imply a forward price-to-earnings ratio of about 19.7. This is a reasonable multiple for estimated adjusted EPS growth of about 10–11% per year over the next three to five years.

In fact, at US$98 per share, the 12-month analyst consensus price target suggests RTX stock trades at a discount of about 11%. It also offers a dividend yield of about 2.4%. Assuming the company executes well and is conservative, further assuming the top industrial stock experiences no fair valuation expansion, it’s possible for the stock to deliver long-term returns of about 12% per year.

For reference, RTX stock’s 15-year dividend growth rate is about 8% per year. Its last dividend increase was 7.3% in April. Based on its projected EPS growth rate and sustainable payout ratio, it could continue increasing its dividend by at least 7% per year over the next few years.

Investor takeaway

Investing in stocks on the U.S. exchanges can help you diversify your portfolio, including gaining exposure to international companies and the U.S. dollar.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Kay Ng has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Raytheon Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

IMAGE OF A NOTEBOOK WITH TFSA WRITTEN ON IT
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Power Plays: Stocks That Can Supercharge Your Retirement

| Andrew Walker

Enbridge and Bank of Nova Scotia deserve to be on your radar for a TFSA focused on passive income.

Read more »

Hand writing Time for Action concept with red marker on transparent wipe board.
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: Don’t Wait – Invest in These Dividend Stocks Now

| Puja Tayal

Are you waiting to invest in your favourite stock at the right time? You can earn while you wait by…

Read more »

Senior couple at the lake having a picnic
Dividend Stocks

How These Dividend-Paying Stocks Can Help You Retire Comfortably

| Jed Lloren

Are you interested in retiring comfortably? Check out these dividend-paying stocks.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

Canadian REITs: Unlocking Passive Income and Capital Growth

| Sneha Nahata

REITs like CAPREIT offer steady passive income and decent capital gains over time.

Read more »

Retirement
Dividend Stocks

Don’t Miss Out on These TFSA Stocks for a Comfortable Retirement

| Demetris Afxentiou

Building a portfolio that can provide a comfortable retirement starts with the right investments in your TFSA.

Read more »

gold stocks gold mining
Dividend Stocks

Dividend Dazzlers: 2 Canadian Stocks That Outperform the Market and Pay You Cash

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Franco-Nevada stock generated 1,420% in total returns over 16 years, but Fortis stock's steady returns also have a market-beating edge.

Read more »

Plant growing through of trunk of tree stump
Dividend Stocks

This Canadian Retailer Has Been Flying Under the Radar

| Daniel Da Costa

This Canadian retail stock trades cheaply, offers an attractive dividend yield, and has years of growth potential ahead of it.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

Can’t Wait 5 Years to Boost Your CPP? Supplement it Instead

| Andrew Button

You can supplement your CPP with dividend stocks like Brookfield Asset Management.

Read more »