Home » Investing » CPP Benefits: The Amount Is Set to Increase!

CPP Benefits: The Amount Is Set to Increase!

CPP payments are set to increase, and dividends from stocks like Royal Bank of Canada may increase even more!

Latest posts by Andrew Button (see all)
Published
| More on:
Senior couple at the lake having a picnic

Image source: Getty Images

CPP enhancement is set to enhance retirees’ CPP payments in a big way. A series of increases in CPP contributions from 2019 to 2023 will increase the CPP payouts received by those who contributed while the enhancement was ongoing. If you were already retired by 2019, then you will not see any boost from CPP enhancement, but you will benefit from occasional inflation adjustments. If you are still un-retired, then read on, because I’ll spend the next few paragraphs exploring what CPP enhancement is and how you can benefit from it.

CPP enhancement: What it is

CPP enhancement is, as the name implies, an enhancement to the CPP formula. Each year from 2019 to 2023, the premiums paid into CPP increased slightly, increasing the pool of money used to buy investments for the CPP pension fund. Over the course of the last five years, the CPP premium rose from 5.10% of pensionable income to 5.95%. In addition to that, there is a second ‘phase’ of enhancement in which the ceiling on pensionable earnings will increase. It’s projected that CPP will be taken out of earnings up to $81,100 in 2025, which is a big increase from today’s level. The increase in premiums plus the higher earnings ceiling will lead to an increase in benefits for those who paid in during or after enhancement.

How it works

The way CPP enhancement works is pretty simple. The increased premiums you pay are used to fund investments, which hopefully earn a satisfactory return. Then, when you go to retire, you receive a higher amount of benefits than what you’d have earned before enhancement. The old CPP formula aimed to replace 1/4 of a person’s working age income. The new one aims to replace 1/3. So, if you earned $60,000, under the old formula, you’d have received $15,000 in CPP. Under the new one you should receive $20,000. Assuming, that is, that everything goes smoothly and the plan stays solvent.

How to supplement your CPP even further

The boost you get from CPP enhancement could be substantial. There’s a big difference between 1/4 and 1/3. As we saw in the example above, it’s a $5,000 difference for someone earning $60,000 per year. However, CPP enhancement alone probably won’t take care of your retirement. $20,000 a year is only $1,666 per month – that’s not enough to pay for rent in Toronto. So, you’ll need to supplement your CPP with something to make ends meet.

One great option is to invest in stocks and stock ETFs. Stocks, as you may know, are pieces of companies. ETFs are diverse collections of such pieces. Index ETFs are good options for retirees to consider, because they’re highly diversified, which helps reduce risk.

Why is Royal Bank of Canada a good stock?

Why is Royal Bank of Canada a good stock?

If you want to try your hand at individual stocks, you could consider dividend stocks like Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY). Large-cap dividend stocks tend to be less volatile (i.e., ‘risky’) than other stocks. In other words, they don’t swing up and down very much compared to the market. This caps the upside potential but also provides a ‘smoother’ ride.

For one thing, it is fairly inexpensive, trading at just 10 times the company’s annual profit. For another thing, it has a high dividend yield (4.3%), so you can get a lot of income out of it. Finally, the company has a modest payout ratio and has been growing its earnings over time. So, there is potential for the dividends it pays out to increase. Over the last 100 years, said dividends have increased significantly. Overall, Royal Bank of Canada is a strong company that has stood the test of time.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Andrew Button has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Bank Stocks

Double exposure of a businessman and stairs - Business Success Concept
Bank Stocks

TD Bank Stock: A Safe Harbour in Uncertain Times?

| Aditya Raghunath

TD Bank stock has delivered outsized returns to shareholders in the last 20 decades. It is still trading at a…

Read more »

consider the options
Bank Stocks

Better Buy: Canadian Bank Stocks or Fintech Stocks?

| Joey Frenette

TD Bank (TSX:TD) and the big bank stocks may prove better buys than the battered fintech firms at this juncture.

Read more »

woman data analyze
Bank Stocks

Royal Bank of Canada: Is This 4.26% Yield a Buy?

| Andrew Button

Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) stock has a 4.3% dividend yield, but is it a buy?

Read more »

consider the options
Bank Stocks

Are Canadian Bank Stocks Oversold?

| Andrew Walker

Bank stocks are our of favour. Is it time for contrarian investors to buy?

Read more »

Bank sign on traditional europe building facade
Bank Stocks

Canada Has High Household Debt: Are Bank Stocks Safe to Buy?

| Kay Ng

High household debt in Canada increases the investing risk in big Canadian bank stocks, which now offer higher dividend yields…

Read more »

sad concerned deep in thought
Bank Stocks

What’s Next for Royal Bank Stock as the Economy Drifts?

| Andrew Button

Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) has a lot of big things coming up in 2023.

Read more »

Bank sign on traditional europe building facade
Bank Stocks

The 2 Cheapest Bank Stocks to Buy in June 2023

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Canadian investors navigating a volatile market should snatch up undervalued bank stocks like Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS).

Read more »

analyze data
Bank Stocks

Better Buy: Royal Bank Stock or BMO Shares?

| Andrew Walker

Royal Bank and Bank of Montreal continue to generate strong results and recently increased their dividends.

Read more »