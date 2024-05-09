Member Login
Home » Investing » 2 No-Brainer Financial Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

2 No-Brainer Financial Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

These no-brainer financials stocks are top options for long-term investors seeking to gain exposure to Canada’s robust banking system.

Chris MacDonald
Latest posts by Chris MacDonald (see all)
Published
| More on:
Glass piggy bank

Image source: Getty Images

For those looking to put $1,000 to work in the TSX, there are plenty of options to consider. Canada’s stock market is filled with companies that provide decent dividends, stable and growing earnings, and the potential for growth. There are a number of no-brainer financials stocks that may certainly fall into this bucket.

Canada’s banking system is as robust as it is unique. With only a handful of major banking institutions handling the lion’s share of the country’s banking needs, picking among these behemoths is a difficult task.

That said, I do think the following two companies are ones I’d put in the no-brainer financials stocks worth considering right now. For those looking to build a long-term portfolio, here are two companies I think ought to be considered right now.

Toronto-Dominion Bank

One of the largest and most well-respected banks in Canada, Toronto Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) is an important part of Canada’s financial sector. The organization operates in three different business segments, which are, U.S. retail banking, Canadian retail banking, and wholesale banking. TD is also popularly known as an excellent dividend stock in the market and for the last two decades, its shares have consistently paid investors in every quarter. 

Moreover, TD stock remains a top dividend option for long-term investors. With a current yield of 5.3%, investors have had strong double-digit total returns fueled by these dividends, with nearly half of the company’s total return profile due to the company’s strong payout history.

These dividends are made possible by an incredibly robust cash flow growth profile. With a growing presence in the U.S. market, TD has become a retail behemoth, with strong capital markets and wealth management businesses that add stability during various market cycles. So, no matter which sort of economic climate we’re headed into, TD will remain a top way to play the Canadian banking sector.

It’s this U.S. exposure that makes me most bullish on TD. For those looking for a way to amplify growth in the banking sector and are looking to the U.S. market for this growth, TD remains one of the best geographically positioned banks in Canada to consider.

Scotiabank

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) is another global financial service provider and has five different segments in its business. It includes global wealth management services, Canadian banking, global banking, markets, and international banking. 

Like TD, one of the things I like most about Scotiabank is the company’s international exposure. While Scotiabank does have a small presence in the U.S., its focus outside of Canada is mostly within higher-growth countries in Central and Latin America. For those bullish on the growth prospects those economies provide over the long-term, this is an excellent pick.

Additionally, on the dividend front, Scotiabank’s 6.5% yield is among the best in its large-cap financials group. I think this is a no-brainer financials stock for those seeking steady and growing passive income in retirement.

Of course, anything could happen, and we have seen periods of time when regulators won’t allow dividend increases. But all in all, the bank’s solid balance sheet and the regulatory framework in Canada make Scotiabank a company worth considering.

Right now, I’m considering adding exposure to both banks on any significant dips moving forward. These are the kinds of companies that are worth owning over the long-term, and picking shares up when they’re cheap is the best way to gain exposure to this sector, in my view.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Chris MacDonald has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Bank of Nova Scotia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Bank Stocks

question marks written reminders tickets
Bank Stocks

Is BMO Stock a Buy at a Pullback Around $125?

| Aditya Raghunath

Bank of Montreal stock trades 18% below all-time highs, increasing its forward yield to almost 5% in May 2024.

Read more »

thinking
Bank Stocks

TD Bank Stock Falls 6% on Money-Laundering Investigation: Deal or Danger?

| Joey Frenette

TD Bank (TSX:TD) stock looks like a great bargain after its latest plunge over the ongoing U.S. probe.

Read more »

Bank sign on traditional europe building facade
Bank Stocks

Forget AI: 3 Bank Stocks to Buy Instead

| Andrew Button

Bank stocks like EQB Inc (TSX:EQB) are much cheaper than AI stocks, despite in many cases having comparable growth.

Read more »

A bull outlined against a field
Bank Stocks

Big Bank Bull Run? 2 Canadian Bank Stocks Overdue for a Rally

| Joey Frenette

Buy TD Bank (TSX:TD) stock and another bank as they crash further into the abyss.

Read more »

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Bank Stocks

This Under-the-Radar Canadian Stock Rose 244% in 4 Years

| Andrew Button

There are few financial stocks doing better than EQB Inc (TSX:EQB).

Read more »

money cash dividends
Stocks for Beginners

TD Stock’s Dividend Yield Hits Over 5%: Is it Finally Time to Buy?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

TD stock (TSX:TD) saw shares fall further after announcing a probe was underway in the US to identify money laundering…

Read more »

edit Business accounting concept, Business man using calculator with computer laptop, budget and loan paper in office.
Bank Stocks

Better Buy: Royal Bank Stock or National Bank of Canada?

| Adam Othman

Banks are among Canada's most coveted blue-chip stocks, and there is a good reason for this. Not only are all…

Read more »

edit Close-up Of A Piggybank With Eyeglasses And Calculator On Desk
Bank Stocks

Should You Buy TD Stock on a Pullback?

| Andrew Walker

TD is down about 25% from the all-time high. Is TD stock now undervalued?

Read more »