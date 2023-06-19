Home » Investing » Fairfax Financial Holdings Is an Underestimated Gem

Fairfax Financial Holdings Is an Underestimated Gem

Fairfax Financial Holdings (TSX:FFH) is one of the best-run companies in Canada.

Latest posts by Andrew Button (see all)
Published
| More on:
analyze data

Image source: Getty Images

Fairfax Financial Holdings (TSX:FFH) is a Canadian holding company mainly involved in the insurance industry. It is involved in property and casualty insurance, the same kinds of insurance that Berkshire Hathaway offers. For this reason, the company’s chief executive officer Prem Watsa has often been called “Canada’s Warren Buffett.”

Whether Watsa is a Buffett-calibre leader remains to be seen. He has certainly delivered his investors a market-beating return over the last two decades, though recent years have been weaker.

In this article, I’ll explore several reasons why Fairfax Financial Holdings stock is an underestimated gem.

What Fairfax does

Fairfax is a property and casualty insurance company. This means that it insures properties and insures people against adverse events. Among its subsidiaries are

  • Alltrust, a Chinese company involved in property and energy insurance;
  • ARX, a Ukrainian life insurance company; and
  • Pacific Insurance, a general insurance company that offers fire, medical, accident, and other types of insurance.

It’s a pretty diverse collection of companies with varying different types of insurance. Notably, the company is involved in both life insurance and property/casualty insurance. This is a good form of diversification as life and P&C have differing liquidity needs and thrive in different environments.

A legendary investment portfolio

One of the things FFH stock has going for it is its high-quality investment portfolio. The company diligently invests in high-quality stocks and has many well-regarded companies in its investment portfolio. These include

  • Alphabet better known as Google;
  • Meta Platforms;
  • Brookfield;
  • Brookfield Asset Management;
  • Berkshire Hathaway;
  • And more.

These are all well regarded companies owned by intelligent people like Warren Buffett, Charlie Munger, Li Lu, and Mohnish Pabrai. So, Fairfax’s portfolio looks like it is a good one that should perform well over time and contribute to investors’ results.

FFH stock: Performance

Having looked at Fairfax’s business and investments, its time to turn to its financial performance.

In its most recent quarter, FFH did

  • $3.9 billion in revenue, up 68%;
  • $1.25 billion in earnings, up 112%;
  • A 32.31% profit margin; and
  • $1.9 billion in operating income, up 89%.

It was a pretty good showing. The long-term picture has been pretty good as well. Over the last 10 years, FFH stock has grown its fundamentals at the following compound annual growth rates:

  • 13.26% in revenue
  • 6.75% in operating income
  • 10.10% in net income
  • 8.65% in diluted earnings per share

That’s pretty good growth for a financial stock. And, FFH stock has a modest valuation, trading at

  • 9.6 times earnings;
  • 0.6 times sales; and
  • 0.9 times book value.

This is a pretty cheap valuation for a stock that has delivered a solid track record over the last decade. Now, one thing to keep in mind is that Fairfax’s more recent results haven’t been as good as its longer-term track record. For example, earnings growth over the last five years has actually been negative. The company has, however, consistently grown on the top line.

Management has a lot of potential to deliver real value to shareholders. Prem Watsa’s long-term track record speaks for itself. Rising 1,000% over the last 20 years, FFH stock has outperformed the TSX. Let’s hope there are more gains to be had in the future.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Fool contributor Andrew Button has positions in Alphabet and Berkshire Hathaway. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Fairfax Financial. The Motley Fool recommends Alphabet, Berkshire Hathaway, Brookfield, Brookfield Asset Management, Brookfield Corporation, Canadian Pacific Kansas City, and Meta Platforms. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

TIMER SAYING TIME FOR ACTION
Tech Stocks

Magna Stock Rose 14.5% in June: Is It Time to Buy?

| Puja Tayal

Magna International stock surged 14.5% after its two-year-long bear streak. Has the stock bottomed out? Is it time to buy…

Read more »

Retirement plan
Dividend Stocks

Retirement on Your Mind? These Dividend Stocks Should Be, Too

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canadians looking to have enough in their nest eggs can build retirement wealth with two reliable dividend stocks.

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: How to Invest for $250 Monthly in Retirement

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

There are fast ways of creating passive income, and then there are safe ways. This is certainly the safest for…

Read more »

A bull outlined against a field
Tech Stocks

1 Tech Stock You’ll Be Glad You Bought When the Bull Market Starts

| Aditya Raghunath

Docebo stock is up 211% since its IPO in 2019. Here's why the TSX tech stock should be on your…

Read more »

TFSA and coins
Dividend Stocks

Unlock Your TFSA Potential: Invest in These Retirement Stocks

| Adam Othman

Different investors have different definitions of what a retirement stock is, and it's tied to their investment approach.

Read more »

Two seniors float in a pool.
Stocks for Beginners

TFSA Investing: 2 Stocks to Retire Wealthy

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two stocks may have high share prices, but that price is well worth the wealth you'll see in your…

Read more »

Supermarket aisle with empty green shopping cart
Investing

Better Buy: Loblaw Stock or Metro?

| Sneha Nahata

Loblaw and Metro own defensive businesses, consistently generate steady growth, and enhance their shareholders’ returns through higher dividend payments.

Read more »

edit Business accounting concept, Business man using calculator with computer laptop, budget and loan paper in office.
Investing

Invest in These TFSA Stocks to Retire on Your Own Terms

| Nicholas Dobroruka

The TFSA isn’t only for short-term savings goals. These two TSX stocks are perfect for savers with long-term time horizons.

Read more »