Member Login
Home » Investing » Where to Invest $5,000 in May 2024

Where to Invest $5,000 in May 2024

I’m investing money in dividend stocks like Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) in April 2024.

Andrew Button
Latest posts by Andrew Button (see all)
Published
| More on:
Canadian Dollars

Image source: Getty Images

A new month is just around the corner!

While it’s not the most relevant thing from a statistical standpoint, the start of a new month feels psychologically significant. Often, when discrete periods of time pass (months, years), people like to start new projects. A new month is as good a milestone as any. With that in mind, here are some places you could invest fresh money into in May 2024.

Option #1: Dividend stocks

Dividend stocks are among the best assets to buy in good and bad times alike. They provide better returns than bonds most of the time while offering dependable income that non-dividend stocks don’t have. They’re sort of a middle ground between bonds and growth stocks in that respect.

If you would like to invest in dividend stocks in May 2024 but don’t have any specific ideas, you could consider Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD). TD is a Canadian bank stock that has many of the characteristics dividend investors look for. First, it has a high dividend yield (5.05%). Second, it has a good dividend-growth track record (7% per year over the last five years). Third, it is a highly profitable company with a 24% net profit margin (i.e., net income over revenue).

One thing that distinguishes TD Bank right now is its relative cheapness compared to banks in its peer group. TD Bank trades at just 10 times earnings, while similar “money centre banks” mostly trade at 12 times earnings. The reason it’s a little behind its competitors is because its stock price largely didn’t participate in the last six-month rally in North American bank shares.

TD posted negative earnings growth over the last 12 months, which is likely why it didn’t rally like its peers. However, the earnings decline was mostly due to non-recurring factors; TD should catch up with its peers in the year ahead.

Option #2: AI and semiconductor stocks

Another pretty good idea — provided that you don’t overpay — is artificial intelligence (AI) and semiconductor stocks. AI has been the biggest theme in the markets in 2023 and early 2024. The launch of ChatGPT in 2022 showed people the potential that generative AI has to automate key business processes and make companies more efficient.

Consider Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM). This is a tech stock that I owned for about two years, sold a few months ago, and then bought back recently. I consider my original sale of the stock to have been one of my biggest-ever investing mistakes. I sold it because I was sitting on a modest 18% gain while revenue was declining.

I thought that the trend of declining revenue would persist, so I sold at a small gain, and then TSM’s revenue trend abruptly reversed, causing the stock to spike in price! I realized the mistake pretty quickly, so I used the opportunity to begin buying back the shares I’d sold.

Taiwan Semiconductor is a great stock because it’s the world’s only pure-play semiconductor foundry. This means that it only builds chips for clients; it doesn’t design them. Other companies operate in this business, but they design chips as well as manufacture them, so they’re tacitly in competition with their clients. TSM is the only big player in the business that lacks this conflict of interest, so it naturally scores most of the big, important manufacturing contracts.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Andrew Button has positions in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and Toronto-Dominion Bank. The Motley Fool recommends Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

edit Balloon shaped as a heart
Dividend Stocks

2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks Ripe for Buying if You Love Passive Income

| Joey Frenette

TC Energy (TSX:TRP) and another stock are on the retreat again, with dividend yields looking quite swell!

Read more »

Plane on runway, aircraft
Dividend Stocks

Why Cargojet Stock Jumped 10% on Tuesday

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Cargojet (TSX:CJT) stock jumped 10% after reporting earnings that soared past estimates, with more potentially to come.

Read more »

Man data analyze
Dividend Stocks

The 5 Percent Dividend Stock Set to Dominate the TSX

| Chris MacDonald

For investors looking for a top dividend stock to buy, here's why Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) should be on the list…

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

Where to Invest $500 Right Now

| Aditya Raghunath

Brookfield Infrastructure is a blue-chip TSX dividend stock that trades at a cheap valuation right now.

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Passive Income: 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks for Pensioners

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX dividend stocks have increased their payouts annually for decades.

Read more »

Woman has an idea
Dividend Stocks

Passive-Income Picks: 2 TSX Stocks for Reliable Dividends

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are two of the most reliable TSX dividend stocks you can buy in 2024 and hold for years.

Read more »

Hand writing Time for Action concept with red marker on transparent wipe board.
Dividend Stocks

1 TSX Dividend Stock Down 10% to Buy Now

| Andrew Walker

This stock now offers a dividend yield of 7.8%.

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Dividend Stocks

How to Build a Powerful Passive-Income Portfolio With Just $20,000

| Puja Tayal

It is an opportune time to invest $20,000 and boost passive income. Between higher yields and higher dividend growth, which…

Read more »