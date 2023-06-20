Home » Investing » Metals and Mining Stocks » TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, June 20

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, June 20

TSX stocks may remain volatile in the next few sessions ahead of the U.S. Fed chair Jerome Powell’s congressional testimony and other key economic releases.

Latest posts by Jitendra Parashar (see all)
Published
| More on:
tsx today

The TSX Composite started the new week on a mixed note after posting a minor 0.4% gain in the week ended on June 16, as investors remain worried that more interest rate hikes could potentially lead to a recession. While the U.S. markets remained closed for Juneteenth National Independence Day, the main Canadian stock market index slipped by 41 points, or 0.2%, on Monday to settle at 19,934.

Despite a minor recovery in the shares of consumer noncyclical and utility companies, most other sectors ended the session in the red, primarily led by a selloff in real estate, consumer cyclical, and industrial stocks.

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

Fortuna Silver Mines, IAMGOLD, Brookfield Business Partners, and International Petroleum were among the worst-performing TSX stocks yesterday, as they plunged by at least 2.2% each.

In contrast, Converge Technology, ATS, Brookfield Renewable Partners, and Canopy Growth climbed by at least 2.4% each, making them top performers on the Toronto Stock Exchange for the day.

Despite mixed copper prices, Hudbay Minerals (TSX:HBM) rose 1.6% to $6.94 per share after it announced intentions to acquire Rockcliff Metals. According to their agreement, the Toronto-headquartered copper mining company will purchase all “issued and outstanding common shares of Rockcliff that it does not already own.”

After this deal, each Rockcliff share will be converted into 0.006776 of a Hudbay common share. Hudbay’s management expects this deal to further extend mine life at its Snow Lake operations. With this, HBM stock is now up 1.5% on a year-to-date basis.

Based on their daily trade volume, Manulife Financial, Canadian Natural Resources, National Bank of Canada, and TD Bank were the most active stocks on the exchange.

TSX today

Crude oil and gold prices were showcasing minor strength early Tuesday morning. But base metals, especially copper, were trading on a bearish note. Given these mixed signals from the commodities market, I expect the resource-heavy TSX index to remain flat at the open today.

On the economic data front, Canadian investors may want to closely monitor the monthly building permits release from the U.S. market this morning. Overall, TSX stocks may remain volatile in the next few sessions, as market participants remain focused on Canada’s retail sales data and the U.S. Fed chair Jerome Powell’s congressional testimony scheduled for later this week.

Market movers on the TSX today

Financial Market Data copyright © 2023 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.

Related Topics:

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Renewable Partners, Canadian Natural Resources, and International Petroleum. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Metals and Mining Stocks

tsx today
Metals and Mining Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, June 19

| Jitendra Parashar

Most TSX stocks could remain choppy today, as the U.S. stock markets remain closed for Juneteenth.

Read more »

tsx today
Metals and Mining Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, June 16

| Jitendra Parashar

TSX stocks could remain volatile in the near term, as concerns about weakening U.S. manufacturing activity and a looming recession…

Read more »

Super sized rock trucks take a load of platinum rich rock into the crusher.
Metals and Mining Stocks

First Quantum Minerals: A Copper-Clad Investment Opportunity?

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are some key factors why First Quantum Minerals could be a great TSX stock to buy in 2023 and…

Read more »

tsx today
Metals and Mining Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, May 24

| Jitendra Parashar

TSX investors will focus on Canadian bank earnings, U.S. debt ceiling talks progress, and Fed’s meeting minutes today.

Read more »

Gold bars
Metals and Mining Stocks

Franco-Nevada Stock: A Golden Opportunity for Precious Metal Investors?

| Aditya Raghunath

Franco-Nevada is a top TSX stock that has surged 1,000% in the last 15 years. But is it a good…

Read more »

Nuclear power station cooling tower
Metals and Mining Stocks

Cameco’s Nuclear Renaissance: How Uranium Could Power Your Portfolio

| Tony Dong

Cameco is a popular Canadian stock for uranium exposure. Here's how I'd take it to the next level.

Read more »

Profit dial turned up to maximum
Metals and Mining Stocks

3 Stocks That Can Supercharge Your TFSA in 2023

| Aditya Raghunath

Maximize your TFSA growth in 2023 with three high-potential stocks. Unleash the power of tax-free investing and accelerate your wealth.

Read more »

Safety helmets and gloves hang from a rack on a mining site.
Metals and Mining Stocks

TFSA: Investing in These 3 Mining Stocks Unlocks Real Benefits

| Aditya Raghunath

TSX investors can stash their TFSA portfolio with quality mining stocks such as Lithium Americas and Barrick Gold right now.

Read more »