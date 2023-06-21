Home » Investing » Metals and Mining Stocks » TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, June 21

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, June 21

Besides Canada’s key retail sales data, the U.S. Fed chair Jerome Powell’s testimony will remain on TSX investors radar today.

Latest posts by Jitendra Parashar (see all)
Published
| More on:
tsx today

The Canadian stock market selloff accelerated Tuesday, as commodity prices, especially energy products and precious metals, witnessed heavy losses due to growing concerns about a global economic slowdown. The S&P/TSX Composite Index tanked by 180 points, or 0.9%, for the day to 19,754, posting its worst daily performance this month to reach its lowest closing level since June 1.

Besides big losses in commodity-linked TSX stocks, other key market sectors like real estate, banking, and technology also fell sharply to add pessimism.

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

IAMGOLD, Canopy Growth, MAG Silver, and Endeavour Silver were the worst-performing TSX stocks yesterday, as they dived by at least 5.4% each.

Shares of Hudbay Minerals (TSX:HBM) also plunged by 5% to $6.59 per share, a day after announcing its intentions to buy all issued and outstanding common shares of the Toronto-based mining firm Rockcliff Metals. Hudbay’s management is hopeful that this transaction will help it extend mine life at its Snow Lake operations by consolidating its ownership in the Talbot copper-gold deposit and more than tripling its prospective land package in the Snow Lake region.

The selloff in HBM stock, however, suggests that the news about this strategic acquisition deal failed to impress investors. Year to date, the stock is now down 3.7%.

On the positive side, Celestica and Jamieson Wellness were the top performers on the Toronto Stock Exchange on June 20, as they rose at least 2% each.

Based on their daily trade volume, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Suncor Energy, TD Bank, and Baytex Energy stood out as the most active stocks on the exchange.

TSX today

Most commodity prices, especially precious metals, extended losses early Wednesday morning, which could keep the resource-heavy main TSX index under pressure at the open today. Apart from the important domestic retail sales numbers, Canadian investors may want to closely monitor the U.S. Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell’s congressional testimony on June 21.

On the corporate events side, the TSX and NASDAQ-listed Algoma Steel is set to announce its latest quarterly results after the market closing bell today. Street analysts expect the company to report a quarterly net loss of $3 million with $670 million in revenue.

Market movers on the TSX today

Financial Market Data copyright © 2023 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.

Related Topics:

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Metals and Mining Stocks

Gold bars
Metals and Mining Stocks

Is it the Right Time to Invest in Gold Stocks?

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Gold prices have weakened recently, sending gold stocks like Barrick lower and creating an opportunity to buy.

Read more »

Safety helmets and gloves hang from a rack on a mining site.
Metals and Mining Stocks

Better TSX Dividend Stock: Nutrien or Barrick Gold?

| Joey Frenette

Barrick Gold (TSX:ABX) stock is getting way too cheap to ignore after its latest slump.

Read more »

Super sized rock trucks take a load of platinum rich rock into the crusher.
Metals and Mining Stocks

The Hottest Canadian Mining Stocks to Watch in June 2023

| Adam Othman

Take a closer look at these two stocks if you’re searching for high-quality Canadian mining stocks to add to your…

Read more »

tsx today
Metals and Mining Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, June 20

| Jitendra Parashar

TSX stocks may remain volatile in the next few sessions ahead of the U.S. Fed chair Jerome Powell’s congressional testimony…

Read more »

tsx today
Metals and Mining Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, June 19

| Jitendra Parashar

Most TSX stocks could remain choppy today, as the U.S. stock markets remain closed for Juneteenth.

Read more »

tsx today
Metals and Mining Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, June 16

| Jitendra Parashar

TSX stocks could remain volatile in the near term, as concerns about weakening U.S. manufacturing activity and a looming recession…

Read more »

Super sized rock trucks take a load of platinum rich rock into the crusher.
Metals and Mining Stocks

First Quantum Minerals: A Copper-Clad Investment Opportunity?

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are some key factors why First Quantum Minerals could be a great TSX stock to buy in 2023 and…

Read more »

tsx today
Metals and Mining Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, May 24

| Jitendra Parashar

TSX investors will focus on Canadian bank earnings, U.S. debt ceiling talks progress, and Fed’s meeting minutes today.

Read more »