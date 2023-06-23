Home » Investing » Dividend Investors: Should BCE Stock or TD Bank Be on Your Buy List Today?

Dividend Investors: Should BCE Stock or TD Bank Be on Your Buy List Today?

BCE and TD are way off their 2022 highs. Is one of these top TSX dividend stocks now a buy?

Latest posts by Andrew Walker (see all)
Published
| More on:
A worker uses a double monitor computer screen in an office.

Source: Getty Images

BCE (TSX:BCE) and TD Bank (TSX:TD) are big TSX companies with strong operations and long track records of dividend growth. The share prices are down considerably from their 2022 highs and contrarian investors are wondering if one is now oversold and good to buy for a self-directed portfolio focused on dividends.

BCE

BCE spent roughly $5 billion last year on capital programs that included the extension of the fibre-to-the-premises initiative and the continued expansion of the 5G network. Canada is a big country with a relatively small population. In fact, the Greater Tokyo Area is home to about 37 million people compared to about 40 million in all of Canada, according to the latest population estimate.

BCE needs to invest significant funds to ensure the entire network infrastructure is capable of providing world-class mobile and wireline services. The company uses debt to fund part of the capital program. Rising interest rates will drive up debt costs this year and that’s one reason investors will likely see adjusted earnings slip compared to 2022. On the positive side, BCE expects revenue and free cash flow to increase. As a result, investors should still see a decent dividend hike for 2024.

BCE has increased the distribution by at least 5% in each of the past 15 years. At the time of writing, BCE stock trades close to $60 per share compared to a 2022 high around $73.

The pullback is likely overdone, and investors can now get a 6.4% dividend yield.

TD Bank

TD finished the fiscal second quarter (Q2) of 2023 with a common equity tier-one (CET1) ratio of 15.3%. That’s by far the highest among the large Canadian banks and significantly above the 11% currently required by regulators. TD built up the cash hoard to pay for its planned all-cash US$13.4 billion takeover of First Horizon, a U.S. regional bank. TD recently walked away from the deal citing regulatory challenges, so it now has a very full piggy bank.

On the positive side, TD is arguably the safest Canadian bank to buy today based on its capital reserves. That’s important if you are of the opinion that the Canadian and global economies are headed for another financial crisis in the next 12-18 months.

The downside of holding so much cash, however, is that revenue growth suffers. TD recently said it will not hit its adjusted earnings-per-share (EPS) growth target of 7-10% due to the cancellation of the First Horizon deal and a weakening macroeconomic situation.

TD stock trades below $81 per share at the time of writing compared to $108 in early 2022. The share price is actually off the 12-month bottom but still looks undervalued. Buying TD on big pullbacks has generally proven to be a savvy decision for long-term investors.

TD’s dividend has a compound annual growth rate of better than 10% over the past 25 years. Investors could see a generous dividend increase materialize before the end of the year. TD could also hand out a bonus dividend from the cash pile or ramp up share buybacks while the stock is out of favour. Another deal in a different market could also emerge to take advantage of low bank valuations.

Investors who buy TD stock at the current level can get a 4.75% dividend yield.

Is one a better pick?

BCE and TD pay attractive dividends that should continue to grow.

Investors focused on passive income over the next few years should probably go with BCE as the first choice due to the higher yield. That being said, TD likely offers a better shot at higher total returns over the medium term.

I would probably split a new investment between the two stocks at their current share prices.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Andrew Walker owns shares of BCE.

More on Dividend Stocks

Retirement plan
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: 2 Top TSX Stocks to Protect Your Retirement Portfolio

| Adam Othman

Blue-chip growth stocks may not offer the pace of their smaller counterparts but offer more stability and consistency.

Read more »

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Dividend Stocks

This 3% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Savaria Corporation (TSX:SIS) is a Canadian dividend stock that I’m targeting for its growth potential and its monthly dividend.

Read more »

Happy retirement
Dividend Stocks

Looking for Steady Income in Retirement? These Stocks Can Help

| Demetris Afxentiou

Investors that want to develop a stream of steady income in retirement should invest early in one of these superb…

Read more »

Young woman sat at laptop by a window
Dividend Stocks

Better Income Buy: Enbridge Stock or BMO Stock?

| Andrew Walker

Enbridge and Bank of Montreal pay attractive dividends that continue to grow. Is one stock now oversold?

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

Pembina Pipeline Stock: A Dividend Darling or a Potential Trap?

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Pembina Pipeline stock's 6.5% dividend is attractive. However, what if shares continue to underperform?

Read more »

hot air balloon in a blue sky
Dividend Stocks

JUST RELEASED: 3 TSX Dividend Stocks on Sale Now [PREMIUM PICKS]

| Iain Butler

These stocks have been knocked down by a mix of short-term economic factors -- despite their long-term promise and potential.

Read more »

Senior Couple Walking With Pet Bulldog In Countryside
Dividend Stocks

These 3 Canadian Dividend Stocks Are a Pensioner’s Best Friend

| Adam Othman

Dividend stocks allow retirees to generate an income without losing their capital, assuming they offer adequate capital appreciation and preservation…

Read more »

edit Balloon shaped as a heart
Dividend Stocks

Opinion: My Favourite Dividend Stocks in Canada Right Now

| Sneha Nahata

These top-quality stocks continue to pay reliable dividends, regardless of market conditions.

Read more »