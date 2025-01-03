Bill Ackman Is Betting On This TSX Stock –– And It’s a Deal Right Now

Member Login
Here’s why Restaurant Brands (TSX:QSR) is a top holding of hedge fund manager Bill Ackman right now.

Chris MacDonald
Chris MacDonald has had a love for finance his whole life, ultimately leading him to pursue an MBA in finance. He's worked as a financial analyst for a number of companies in the corporate finance and venture capital space during his 10-year investing career. He endeavors to follow in the footsteps of iconic investors like Warren Buffett in building a long-term defensive portfolio.
In the investing world, few names carry the weight and influence of Bill Ackman, the founder and CEO of Pershing Square Capital Management. Known for his strategic bets and high-conviction investments, Ackman has made a name for himself as a savvy investor who identifies undervalued opportunities. 

I think many investors can glean plenty of information around where certain investors think the market is headed by the weighting of their top portfolio positions. Interestingly, one of Ackman’s top holdings right now happens to be Restaurant Brands (TSX:QSR), a company I’ve been bullish on for some time.

Let’s dive into what Ackman’s rationale may have been behind this pick, and where Restaurant Brands could be headed from here.

Why did Restaurant Brands make Ackman’s portfolio?

We can only speculate as to why Ackman has chosen Restaurant Brands as a top portfolio holding. But one thing is for sure, with the likes of Tim Horton’s, Burger King, Popeye’s and other iconic banners within the company’s portfolio, the fact that QSR stock is down rather considerably from its recent peak could indicate that Ackman sees some sort of dislocation between the company’s intrinsic value and its current pricing in the market.

I certainly think this is the case. Restaurant Brands has gone through a turnaround effort in recent quarters, and this effort is continuing. But with more than 30,000 restaurants in 100 countries, this is a company with the sort of positioning and operating leverage to grow at an accelerated rate, if its brand takes off with consumers as it has in the past.

Strong growth potential

Restaurant Brands has continued to invest heavily in its digital platforms to enhance customer engagement and streamline operations. For instance, the company’s mobile ordering, loyalty programs, and delivery partnerships drive increased sales and customer retention across its brands. Ackman appears to view these initiatives as critical growth drivers in a digital-first world.

With significant growth potential in emerging markets, Restaurant Brands is doubling down on its international presence. For instance, the company’s recent entry of Popeyes into China and expansion of Burger King in India are expected to contribute meaningfully to the brand’s top-line growth.

Moreover, menu innovation is at the heart of the brand’s strategy to stay competitive and attract diverse customer bases. From plant-based options to limited-time offerings, the company’s brands cater to evolving consumer preferences, a trend Ackman believes will continue to drive sales growth.

Bottom line

Overall, Restaurant Brands offers cohesively global market leadership with the resilience of its franchise model underpinned by prospects of continued growth. Bill Ackman’s large stake in Restaurant Brands signifies his optimism in the generation of long-term shareholder value.

Indeed, whether you are an investor oriented to growth or looking for constant dividend income, Restaurant Brands is worth a look in 2025. Currently, this company is my top pick for 2025, though that may change over time.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Chris MacDonald has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Restaurant Brands International. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

