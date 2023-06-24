Home » Investing » The Future of Canadian Energy Stocks: Where to Invest Now

The Future of Canadian Energy Stocks: Where to Invest Now

These two stocks are playing an important part in the transformation of the global energy transition. It’s a good time to invest in them.

Latest posts by Kay Ng (see all)
Published
| More on:
HIGH VOLTAGE ELECRICITY TOWERS

Image source: Getty Images

The future of Canadian energy stocks is under the key themes of decarbonization and renewable energy. Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) and Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSX:BEP.UN) are wonderful businesses to invest in.

Alimentation Couche-Tard

The decarbonization trend has been supported by the long-term plan for net-zero emissions and initial government subsidies in electric vehicle (EV) purchases. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a stable and growing convenience store and roadside fuel business, which will remain relevant, as it has been investing in EV charging infrastructure.

Couche-Tard first started experimenting EV charging in Norway, where it is ahead in the EV conversion. The company rolled out the EV charging stations in Europe before extending the build out to United States. By 2024, it plans to deploy EV charging units to 200 of its Circle K and Couche-Tard stores in the United States and Canada.

The growth stock has a track record of delivering extraordinary total returns to its long-term shareholders. Since 2013, it has delivered total returns of roughly 22.9% per year, transforming an initial $10,000 investment to about $85,860. Since 2007, the return has been about 18.8% annually, turning an initial $10,000 investment into about $169,454.

The defensive business generates resilient and growing cash flows, which management reallocates for capital investment and dividend growth. For example, since 2012, Couche-Tard has increased its common stock dividend by 10-fold!

At $65.26 per share at writing, the analyst consensus view is that the stock trades at a slight discount of just over 11%. So, it’s not a bad idea to buy some shares here for investors with a long-term investment horizon.

Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners is a good stock to invest in for the growing renewable energy sector. It is one of the biggest publicly traded companies for renewable power and decarbonization solutions.

Importantly, the top utility stock offers a cash distribution that pays a yield of 4.6%, which serves as a solid base for total returns. Additionally, management is committed and able to increase the cash distribution by at least 5% per year. Its track record is solid with a 10-year cash-distribution growth rate of 5.7%. Its last hike was 5.5% in February.

Brookfield Renewable stock has a long growth runway. As a large player, it can select from global investment opportunities across projects in solar, distributed generation, storage, sustainable solutions, wind, and hydro. Its operational capacity is approximately 25 gigawatts (GW), and in its pipeline, it has about 110 GW.

This month, the company announced that it was acquiring Duke Energy Renewables, which would add 5,900 megawatts (MW) of operating and under construction assets as well as a 6,100-MW development pipeline. Similar to BEP’s existing profile, Duke Energy’s cash flows are 90% contracted with a weighted average 13-year remaining life. To help fund this acquisition, BEP raised gross proceeds of US$500 million on a bought deal basis from an equity offering, which is why we have a buy-the-dip opportunity today. At $38.74 per unit at writing, analysts believe the undervalued stock is a buy with a discount of about 20%.

Investor takeaway

Both stocks are trading at good valuations. Interested investors in the future of Canadian energy stocks can buy some shares today and aim to add to their positions over time for long-term investment.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Kay Ng has positions in Brookfield Renewable Partners. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alimentation Couche-Tard. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Renewable Partners. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

potted green plant grows up in arrow shape
Energy Stocks

How Green Energy Players Are Making Big Waves in the Stock Market

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Green energy players are making waves in the stock market as more investors go green and become socially responsible.

Read more »

edit Sale sign, value, discount
Energy Stocks

Income on Sale: Enbridge is a High-Yield Stock Going for a Bargain Price!

| Joey Frenette

Enbridge stock is a mega high yielder on the TSX Index that Canadians should strongly consider nibbling at in July…

Read more »

Happy diverse people together in the park
Energy Stocks

Why Canadians Should Keep an Eye on These Renewable Energy Stocks

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canadians should keenly watch renewable energy stocks because of the rapidly growing industry and long-term earning potential.

Read more »

oil and gas pipeline
Energy Stocks

If You’d Invested $5,000 in Pembina Pipeline Stock in 2013, Here’s How Much You’d Have Today

| Tony Dong

Pembina's history has been a wild but rewarding ride for investors. Here's a breakdown.

Read more »

Energy Stocks

3 Stocks to Buy Today and Hold for the Next 5 Years

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Pick up these TSX stocks today and you're sure to be very happy with your purchase five years from now.

Read more »

A bull outlined against a field
Energy Stocks

3 Cheap TSX Stocks I’d Buy Before the Bull Market Arrives

| Aditya Raghunath

Value investors can consider buying cheap TSX stocks such as Shawcor in June 2023. Let's see why.

Read more »

A worker overlooks an oil refinery plant.
Energy Stocks

Better Energy Buy: Suncor Stock or TC Energy?

| Andrew Walker

Suncor and TC Energy pay attractive dividends and now appear oversold.

Read more »

edit Woman calculating figures next to a laptop
Energy Stocks

Is Now Actually the Right Time to Buy Brookfield Renewable Stock?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Brookfield Renewable (TSX:BEP.UN) stock just fell after its latest acquisition, but that wasn't even the worst part.

Read more »