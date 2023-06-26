Home » Investing » Tech Stocks » Is WELL Health Stock Still a Buy After Its Recent Surge?

Is WELL Health Stock Still a Buy After Its Recent Surge?

Given its long-term growth prospects and cheaper valuation, WELL Health would be an excellent buy despite the recent surge.

Latest posts by Rajiv Nanjapla (see all)
Published
| More on:
tech and analysis

Image source: Getty Images

After a challenging last year, tech stocks have witnessed strong buying this year amid easing recession fear and slowing interest rate hikes. Notably, WELL Health Technologies (TSX:WELL) is one of the top-performing stocks this year, with its stock price up 68% as of June 23. Its solid quarterly performances, geographical expansion, strategic acquisitions, and strong guidance appear to have driven the company’s stock price higher.

Amid the recent surge, let’s assess whether the uptrend in the company’s stock price could continue by looking at its recent performances and growth prospects.

WELL Health’s solid first-quarter performance

In the first quarter of 2023, which ended on March 31, WELL Health’s revenue came in at $169.4 million, representing a 34% increase from its previous year’s quarter. Solid organic growth of 21% and acquisitions drove its topline. The company witnessed substantial growth across the three segments, with Canadian patient services, US patient services, and SaaS and Technology services posting a year-over-year increase of 23%, 38%, and 47%, respectively. Besides, the company had 1.4 million patient interactions during the quarter, representing an annualized run rate of 5.6 million.

Driven by the topline growth, the company’s adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization) and adjusted net income grew by 14% and 58.4%, respectively. The company also generated an adjusted free cash flow of $10.8 million during the quarter. Amid its solid cash flows, the company has been able to lower its leverage, with its net debt to shareholder-adjusted EBITDA declining from 3.5 in the previous year’s quarter to 2.6. Now, let’s look at its growth prospects.

WELL Health’s growth prospects

Innovative product development offerings, growing internet penetration, and increasing adoption are expanding the telehealth market. Meanwhile, Grand View Research projects the global telehealth market could expand at a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 24% through 2030. WELL Health has launched an AI investment program focusing on artificial intelligence to develop and integrate next-generation tools, which could enhance patient experience and lower the administrative burden for the company.

Besides, the company and its partners made a strategic investment in doctorly GmbH, which will allow it to expand its footprint in Germany. Additionally, the company is focusing on increasing its footprint in the United States and Canada through strategic acquisitions, which could boost its financials in the coming quarters.

On momentum from its healthy growth prospects and solid first-quarter performance, WELL Health’s management raised its guidance for this fiscal. Now, the midpoint of management’s 2023 revenue guidance represents 23% growth from its previous year, while its adjusted EBITDA could grow by 10%. So, I believe the company’s growth prospects look optimistic.

Bottom line

Despite substantial buying over the last few months, WELL Health still trades over 50% lower than its 2021 highs. Its valuation also looks cheap, with its NTM (next 12 months) price-to-sales and NTM price-to-earnings multiples at 1.6 and 15.6, respectively.

Given its long-term growth prospects and cheaper valuation, I believe WELL Health will deliver multi-fold returns over the next 10 years. So, investors with long-term investment horizons can start accumulating the stock to reap higher returns.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Rajiv Nanjapla has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

A shopper makes purchases from an online store.
Tech Stocks

Are Shopify and Lightspeed Stocks Getting Overheated?

| Andrew Button

Shopify and Lightspeed are rallying this year.

Read more »

grow dividends
Tech Stocks

NVIDIA Is Soaring: This Disruptive Canadian Chip Stock Could Be Next

| Andrew Button

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) stock is getting expensive. Could POET Technologies (TSXV:PTK) be better?

Read more »

stock research, analyze data
Tech Stocks

How Canadian Investors Can Benefit From U.S. Stocks

| Jed Lloren

Are you interested in U.S. stocks? Canadian investors can benefit from them, find out how!

Read more »

investment research
Tech Stocks

Better Buy: Shopify Stock or Lightspeed Commerce?

| Jed Lloren

Are you interested in Shopify or Lightspeed stock? Find out which one is the better buy today!

Read more »

A worker gives a business presentation.
Tech Stocks

Riding the Wave of Innovation: Top AI Stocks for Tech-Savvy Investors

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Tech-savvy investors should look to snatch up exciting AI stocks like Shopify Inc. (TSX:SHOP) and others.

Read more »

grow dividends
Tech Stocks

Multiply Your Investment: 3 TSX Stocks to Buy Now Before They Break Out From the Crowd

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canadians can multiply their investments by taking positions in three TSX stocks that could break out from the pack soon.

Read more »

worry concern
Tech Stocks

Are These Canadian Tech Stocks Really Worth Adding to Your Portfolio? 

| Puja Tayal

Tech stocks made a comeback in May after the 2022 sell-off. Is it a good time to add more shares…

Read more »

risk/reward
Tech Stocks

Better Buy: Constellation Software Stock or OpenText?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two tech stocks are both low risk as the industry starts to recover, but which is the better buy…

Read more »