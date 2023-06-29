Home » Investing » Little-Known Fact: TFSAs CAN Be Taxed!

Little-Known Fact: TFSAs CAN Be Taxed!

If you day trade stocks like Shopify Inc (TSX:SHOP) in a TFSA, you might end up getting taxed.

Latest posts by Andrew Button (see all)
Published
| More on:
edit CRA taxes

Image source: Getty Images

When you invest in a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA), you don’t expect to be taxed.

It’s in the name, after all: Tax-Free Savings Account.

And it’s true that if you follow the account rules, you will not be taxed while holding investments inside a TFSA. However, there are some ways in which you can be taxed in a TFSA. Chiefly, by running afoul of the account’s regulations. In this article I will explore two ways in which you can be taxed on TFSA investments.

Overcontributing

The easiest way to get taxed on TFSA investments is to contribute too much to your account. Every Canadian has a maximum amount of money they can contribute to a TFSA. If you were 18 or older in 2009, your maximum is 88,000. If you’ve already made contributions, subtract them from $88,000 to get your remaining space. If you were younger than 18 in 2009, you’ll have an amount that depends on the contribution room added during your adult life.

If you contribute more to your TFSA than you are allowed to, you’ll pay a 1% per month tax on the excess amount. Let’s say that your maximum is $88,000 and you contribute $89,000, putting you $1,000 above your limit. In this scenario, you’d be assessed a $10-per-month tax on that $1,000 as long as it remains in the account.

Day trading

Another way you can get taxed in a TFSA is by day trading. If you realize huge profits in a TFSA by trading frequently, then the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) may decide that you are running a business and tax you accordingly. You are particularly at risk of having this happen to you if you do not have a full-time job and are day trading options. There was a recent case where a Canadian man realized over $1 million in profits in a TFSA only to be taxed on the earnings by the CRA. He appealed the tax assessment but lost in court.

How can day trading get you taxed in your TFSA?

Let’s imagine that you are swing trading Shopify (TSX:SHOP) stock in a tax-free account. Shopify stock is very volatile, so there are many opportunities to profit on its up and down swings. If you simply buy and hold a stock like Shopify in your TFSA, you won’t be taxed. Shopify is exactly the kind of Canadian company that the government wants Canadians invested in.

But if you’re a day trader buying and selling SHOP options and raking in millions of dollars in profits, you’ll probably get taxed. If you make such trades full time, you’re at very high risk of being classified as a business. Once you receive that classification, taxation is just around the corner.

What to do instead

If you’re worried about being taxed in your TFSA, you should opt for a buy-and-hold investment strategy. Trading Shopify options might sound like fun, but it’s very risky and could get you taxed. Instead of doing that, you should own a diversified portfolio, with Shopify stock being just one position among dozens. That way, you will not run afoul of TFSA regulations.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Andrew Button has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Happy Retirement” on a road
Dividend Stocks

Retirement Readiness: These 3 Dividend Stocks Should Be in Your TFSA

| Joey Frenette

Quebecor (TSX:QBR.B) stock and two other dividend plays seem worth the risk going into the summer.

Read more »

value for money
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Deals You Don’t Want to Miss

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Dividend stocks are a great way to supplement income while the markets are down, and these three remain a huge…

Read more »

A golden egg in a nest
Dividend Stocks

Lining Your Nest Egg? These Canadian Dividend Stocks Can Help

| Kay Ng

Wisely pick a diversified portfolio of quality dividend stocks to line your nest egg to help secure your financial future.

Read more »

tsx today
Metals and Mining Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, June 29

| Jitendra Parashar

TSX investors will closely monitor the U.S. GDP and pending home sales numbers today.

Read more »

edit Businessman using calculator next to laptop
Investing

For a Shot at Big Gains, Try These 2 Undervalued Stocks

| Joey Frenette

Power Corporation of Canada (TSX:POW) is just one TSX value stock that has a lot to prove to investors over…

Read more »

data analyze research
Dividend Stocks

Investors: Here’s How to Make $1,000 Each Month in Retirement

| Jitendra Parashar

Here’s how some top Canadian dividend stocks can help you make a handsome monthly passive income after retirement.

Read more »

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

2 Top TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy for July 2023

| Andrew Walker

If you have some cash to put to work in a self-directed TFSA or RRSP focused on passive income or…

Read more »

A worker drinks out of a mug in an office.
Dividend Stocks

For a Shot at $5,000 in Annual Passive Income, Buy 5,814 Shares of This TSX Stock

| Aditya Raghunath

Fiera Capital is a high-yield dividend stock TSX investors can consider buying to create a passive-income stream in 2023.

Read more »