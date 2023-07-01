Home » Investing » Got $3,000? 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term

Got $3,000? 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term

Dividend stocks like the Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR) can be great long-term holds.

Latest posts by Andrew Button (see all)
Published
| More on:
woman data analyze

Image source: Getty Images.

Are you looking to invest $3,000? If so, you have many places you can invest it.

Index funds are always a logical choice, as they offer diversification that reduces the risk inherent in your investment.

Then are Guaranteed Investment Certificates (GICs), which offer a small return (about 4.5% for a one year GIC) in exchange for you agreeing to lock up your funds for a while.

Either of the choices above would be good bets. If you’re interested in buying individual stocks, then read on, because I’m going to share three individual stocks that could perform well with just $3,000 invested in them up front.

TD Bank

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) is Canada’s second-biggest bank by market capitalization. It is the largest TSX bank by total assets.

TD Bank has enjoyed better than average growth among Canadian banks over the last five years. In that period, it has grown its revenue and earnings by about 7% per year. For a large Canadian bank, that’s pretty impressive growth.

Why has TD’s growth been better than that of the average bank?

It all comes down to the U.S. market. TD has been busily buying up U.S. assets for decades. Just this year, it bought the U.S. investment bank Cowen for about a billion dollars. The U.S. is a massive financial services market with plenty of room for TD to grow in. The bank’s investments in the market have been paying off so far.

CN Railway

Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR) is another Canadian dividend stock with an excellent long-term track record. It has a strong competitive position, with only one major competitor in Canada and only a small handful in the United States. It ships $250 billion worth of goods across North America each year, mainly, oil, timber, and grain. It has grown its revenue and earnings from each of these categories considerably over the last 10 years.

CN Railway’s most recent quarter was pretty strong. In it, CNR delivered the following:

  • $4.31 billion in revenue, up 16%
  • $1.22 billion in net income, up 22%
  • $1.82 in earnings per share, up 38%
  • $1.93 billion in operating income, up 29%
  • A 28% profit margin

Overall, it was a solid quarter. And with CN Railway’s indispensable role in North America’s economy, there’s reason to think the company will be able to keep it up going forward.

Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) is Canada’s biggest bank. Much like TD Bank, it has grown and thrived over the last five years, thanks to a combination of prudent lending practices and investment in expansion. This year, Royal Bank is gearing up to buy HSBC Canada Bank, a $13.5 billion acquisition that will add considerably to Royal Bank’s earnings power. It will also add over $100 billion in assets.

Royal Bank of Canada isn’t the cheapest Canadian bank stock around. Trading at 11.6 times earnings, it’s actually a little on the expensive side. However, it’s one of Canada’s best run and most stable banks. With a 4.3% dividend yield, it can generate a lot of cash flow for investors.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Andrew Button has positions in Toronto-Dominion Bank. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian National Railway. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Man making notes on graphs and charts
Dividend Stocks

Millennial Investors: Boring Dividend Stocks Aren’t Just for Your Parents — Here’s Why

| Joey Frenette

Telus (TSX:T) stock is a reliable dividend heavyweight that investors of all ages can appreciate.

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Dividend Stocks

BCE Stock: The Perfect Investment for Growing Passive Income

| Daniel Da Costa

BCE stock is a high-quality company that generates billions in cash flow, is highly reliable, and offers an attractive dividend…

Read more »

Red siren flashing
Dividend Stocks

Income Alert: 2 High-Yield Stocks to Buy Now

| Andrew Walker

These top stocks pay growing dividends with great yields.

Read more »

Growing plant shoots on coins
Dividend Stocks

Discover the Income-generating Potential of Canada’s Top Dividend Stocks

| Demetris Afxentiou

Investors looking to build out the income-generating potential of their portfolios should start with these three stellar investments.

Read more »

bulb idea thinking
Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Dividend Stocks on Sale Heading Into July 2023

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Canadians should be on the hunt for discounted TSX dividend stocks like BCE Inc. (TSX:BCE) and others in the summer…

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Dividend Stocks

Cash in Your Pockets: 3 Dividend Stocks Canadians Love

| Brian Paradza, CFA

These Canadian dividend stocks, including Canadian Natural Resources, insulated income investors from a recent inflation bout. They can do much…

Read more »

value for money
Dividend Stocks

2 Great Canadian Dividend Stocks Now on Sale

| Andrew Walker

These top dividend stocks deserve to be on your radar.

Read more »

edit Business accounting concept, Business man using calculator with computer laptop, budget and loan paper in office.
Dividend Stocks

Canadian Dividend Machines: Stocks That Generate Passive Income

| Jitendra Parashar

You may not want to miss buying these two top Canadian dividend stocks in 2023, especially if you want to…

Read more »