Home » Investing » Power Up Your Portfolio With This Top TSX Energy Stock

Power Up Your Portfolio With This Top TSX Energy Stock

Here’s why Cenovus (TSX:CVE) remains a top TSX energy stock investors should consider buying on weakness moving forward.

Latest posts by Chris MacDonald (see all)
Published
| More on:
oil tank at night

Image source: Getty Images

Irrespective of the inflation rate, energy stocks usually provide high returns if individuals stay invested for the long term. Given the current market sentiments, investors can consider buying such assets to ride through short-term price fluctuations and generate wealth over time. However, for this strategy to be successful, selecting the right company is critical.

In this regard, Cenovus Energy (TSX:CVE) is a top TSX stock which investors can buy. It is a Canadian international energy company which deals in the production, refining, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and crude oil.

Here are the reasons why investors should buy this stock.  

Cenovus continues to churn out strong results

The Canadian integrated oil and gas company has surpassed analysts’ consensus estimates in its first-quarter (Q1) 2023 results. The company posted a quarterly earnings per share of US$0.24, surpassing the market’s expectations of US$0.22. 

Cenovus’s quarterly reports also indicate a 9.09% earnings surprise. Furthermore, in the last four quarters, the company has twice surpassed earnings-per-share estimates. These factors are proof of Cenovus’s market-beating potential, which can be excellent for investors given the current scenario. 

Quarterly dividends are on the rise

According to the company’s recent earnings results, the company’s dividend payout is on the rise. Cenovus Energy has announced a dividend payment of $0.14 per share. This represents a 33% increase from the last quarter, taking the stock’s dividend yield to 1.8%. 

The dividend amount will be payable on June 30 to investors of record on June 14. If Cenovus can continue to grow its earnings as it has in the past, I suspect more dividend hikes will be on the horizon for investors.

Cenovus resumes production in Alberta

After the wildfires in Alberta, a lot of energy companies in the region had to temporarily shut down their operations in that region. However, reports earlier this month have indicated that Cenovus has successfully resumed its operations, generating approximately 62,000 boe/d. 

This natural disaster also affected the company’s 85,000 boe/d production capacity at its Rainbow Lake site. An estimated production capacity of 20,000 boe/d has been affected, and given the wildfire situation in Canada this year, this is a material adverse factor investors are watching closely right now.

That said, I suspect any sort of impact will be short-lived in this regard. Long-term investors bullish on Cenovus may want to consider buying any associated dips on negative news right now.

Strong institutional ownership

Another reason many long-term investors are bullish on Cenovus is the strong institutional ownership of its stock. As of April, institutional investors owned more than half of the company. Given the knowledge, expertise, and size of these investors, individuals looking for safety in numbers (and smarts) will certainly like how this stock’s ownership base looks right now.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Chris MacDonald has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

Oil pumps against sunset
Energy Stocks

Cenovus Stock: At the Top of its Game

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Cenovus stock continues to generate high returns, which will continue to improve, as transforms into an integrated oil and gas…

Read more »

oil and gas pipeline
Energy Stocks

Better Buy: Enbridge Stock or Pembina Pipeline?

| Robin Brown

Enbridge stock and Pembina Pipeline both have massive dividend yields, but which stock is better buy this summer?

Read more »

young woman celebrating a victory while working with mobile phone in the office
Energy Stocks

Is Enbridge Stock a Screaming Buy Below $50 a Share?

| Daniel Da Costa

Given Enbridge's resiliency, long-term growth potential and attractive dividend yield of 7.2%, it's one of the best stocks to buy…

Read more »

Gas pipelines
Energy Stocks

If You’d Invested $5,000 in Enbridge Stock in 2005, Here’s How Much You’d Have Today

| Kay Ng

Enbridge stock is now a mature, slow-growth, but big dividend stock. It could be a good investment.

Read more »

oil and natural gas
Energy Stocks

This Energy Stock Pays You Monthly and Currently Yields 8.4%

| Puja Tayal

Energy stocks have been on a decline in the last two months. Now is a good time to buy this…

Read more »

Oil pumps against sunset
Energy Stocks

Better Buy: Suncor Stock or Canadian Natural Resources?

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Amid the recent pullback, let’s assess which among Suncor Energy and Canadian Natural Resources would offer excellent buying opportunities.

Read more »

STACKED COINS DEPICTING MONEY GROWTH
Energy Stocks

Retirees: 2 Top TSX Stocks With Decades of Dividend Growth

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX dividend stocks have great track records of distribution growth.

Read more »

grow dividends
Energy Stocks

1 Dividend Behemoth I’d Choose Over RBC Stock

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A dividend behemoth in the energy sector with consistent dividend growth can be a better choice than Canada’s largest bank.

Read more »