Home » Investing » Topicus Stock Is on a Serious Winning Streak: Can it Keep Going?

Topicus Stock Is on a Serious Winning Streak: Can it Keep Going?

Topicus (TSXV:TOI) has plenty of room to run further.

Latest posts by Vishesh Raisinghani (see all)
Published
| More on:
Hands holding trophy cup on sky background

Image source: Getty Images

Tech investors were vindicated this year. The ongoing tech rally has added billions to the valuations of Canada’s software companies. Large-cap tech stocks have dominated this bull market cycle, but even niche small caps have benefitted. 

European software conglomerate Topicus (TSXV:TOI) is an excellent example. The stock is up 48.11% year to date. This rally was backed by robust fundamentals, as Topicus delivered steady growth in revenue and cash flow. But has the rebound run out of steam? Can Topicus keep growing at this pace? Here’s a closer look.

Fundamental growth

Topicus is focused on a growth-via-acquisition strategy in Europe’s fragmented enterprise software market. That means its ability to buy and integrate small software companies at a steady pace determines its growth rate. 

Higher interest rates across Europe have lowered the valuation of tech companies, so Topicus might have attractive targets on its radar. Meanwhile, the team has been shedding debt. As of March 31, 2023, Topicus had cut its net debt down to just €5.7 million (CA$8.24 million). Cash was up to  €197 million (CA$284 million). 

Simply put, Topicus has enough cash to fund its acquisitions for the foreseeable future and doesn’t have to worry about higher rates impacting its cash flow. 

In its most recent quarter, the company delivered revenue growth of 30%. Free cash flow available to common shareholders, meanwhile, was up a whopping 65%!  I expect this trend to continue now that the company has reduced leverage. 

Valuation

Topcius stock has rallied 45% this year, but it’s still 21% lower than its 2021 peak. The company’s market cap is $8.9 billion. The company deliver €916 million (CA$1.3 billion) in revenue last year. That means the stock is trading at a trailing price-to-revenue ratio of 6.8, which is perfectly fair for a profitable software company with double-digit growth. 

For comparison, most enterprise software companies trade at price-to-sales ratios closer to 10, even if they’re unprofitable. Topicus, meanwhile, was cash flow positive. Annualizing its recent quarterly free cash flow statement, the company could be on track to generate roughly $580-$600 million in free cash flow this year. This means the stock is trading at a price-to-free cash flow ratio of 15. 

Bottom line

Topicus has proved its business model. The European software market is ripe for consolidation, and Topicus is perfectly positioned for this wave. The company has enough cash to field these acquisitions, and its debt burden has been lowered enough to reduce risk. It also has the skills and resources needed to successfully integrate these new acquisitions and boost earnings over time.

Meanwhile, the stock trades at just seven times sales and 15 times free cash flow. It’s an undervalued growth opportunity that has plenty of room to run. Keep an eye on it. 

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Vishesh Raisinghani has positions in Topicus.com. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Topicus.com. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

Road sign warning of a risk ahead
Tech Stocks

Iron Stomach? 3 Riskier Stocks That Could Pay Off Big Time in the Future

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their long-term growth potential and cheaper valuations, these three small-cap stocks could deliver multi-fold returns in the long run.

Read more »

stock research, analyze data
Tech Stocks

Canadian Investors: Yes, You Should Buy U.S. Stocks

| Aditya Raghunath

Canadian investors should consider buying U.S.-based growth stocks such as Tesla to benefit from outsized gains over time.

Read more »

Retirement plan
Tech Stocks

TFSA Winners: Stocks to Turbocharge Your Retirement Portfolio

| Aditya Raghunath

Investors should consider holding growth stocks such as Datadog to help them create a nest egg for retirement.

Read more »

Businessman holding AI cloud
Tech Stocks

Future-Proofing Your Portfolio: AI Stocks to Embrace for Long-Term Growth

| Joey Frenette

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) stock may not be viewed as an AI stock, but it may have a lot to gain from…

Read more »

green energy
Tech Stocks

2 Climate Tech Stocks That Could Make Investors Rich

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Climate tech stocks or "clean tech" could be one of the best buys investors making for their long-term portfolios right…

Read more »

Young woman sat at laptop by a window
Tech Stocks

The Rise of ChatGPT: 3 Unstoppable AI Stocks That Are Rallying in 2023

| Andrew Button

Canadian AI stocks like Kinaxis are rallying in 2023.

Read more »

sale discount best price
Tech Stocks

Nvidia Stock Is Too Expensive, But This Great AI Stock Is Trading at a Massive Discount

| Aditya Raghunath

Nvidia stock has staged an impressive turnaround in 2023, valuing the company at a market cap of US$1 trillion. But…

Read more »

Credit card, online shopping, retail
Tech Stocks

Down More Than 30%: Has Nuvei Stock Bottomed Out?

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given its healthy growth prospects and attractive valuation, Nuvei would be an excellent buy right now.

Read more »