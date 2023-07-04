Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » 2 Dividend Juggernauts to Help Boost Your CPP Pension

2 Dividend Juggernauts to Help Boost Your CPP Pension

The passive income from two dividend juggernauts can boost your CPP significantly.

Latest posts by Christopher Liew, CFA (see all)
Published
| More on:
Retirees sip their morning coffee outside.

Source: Getty Images

The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) assures contributors to the Canada Pension Plan (CPP) that everyone will have a secure financial base in retirement. However, the CPP fund manager reiterates the pension isn’t a retirement plan but will help seniors retire in place.

A pensioner will receive at least 25% of average work earnings (33% for contributors in 2019 and after) but will be responsible for filling the income gap. Many future retirees generate extra funds or additional retirement income by investing in dividend stocks.

First National Finance (TSX:FN) and Cogeco (TSX:CGO) can help boost your CPP because of their generous payouts. If you invest today, the average dividend yield of these dividend juggernauts is 5.84%. Accumulate more shares by reinvesting the dividends to build a nest egg, then draw them in retirement to augment your CPP.

Solidly profitable

The rapid rise of interest rates is the root cause of the housing market downturn. Peter Routledge, the Superintendent of the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI), said the financial regulator is preparing for the possibility that the housing market will experience sustained weakness through 2023.

First National Finance originates, underwrites, and services prime residential (single-family and multi-unit) and commercial mortgages. While the $2.27 billion non-bank lender notes the lower mortgage origination in 2023, management said the business remains solidly profitable.

Its president and chief executive officer (CEO) Jason Ellis added that First National’s long-term securitization strategy creates five- and 10-year income streams. Meanwhile, the company is patiently waiting for the return of a healthier, more sustainable housing market. In the first quarter (Q1) of 2023, revenue increased 23% to $432.1 million versus Q1 2022, although net income declined 33.4% year over year to $35.7 million.

Still, Ellis said the first-quarter results reflect the strength and resiliency of the business. Every year since 2018, revenue and mortgage under administration (MUA) have been consistently growing. First National derives most of its earnings from MUA, which reached a record $131 billion in 2022. The net income in the same year was a record $197.7 million.

At $37.97 per share, current investors enjoy a 7.58% year-to-date gain on top of the juicy 6.32% dividend. According to management, First National has paid $1.9 billion in dividends ($31.67 per share) from 2006 to 2022.

Profit generator

Cogeco trades at a discount ($55.87 per share and -9.83% year to date), but the 5.36% dividend yield compensates for the temporary weakness. The $872.67 million corporation provides broadband services to Canadians and Americans through Cogeco Communications. Cogeco Media is one of Quebec’s leading radio broadcasters.

The telco stock hasn’t missed paying a quarterly dividend since February 2009, and payouts are increasing. Cogeco is small compared to Canada’s telco giants, although it’s a growing competitive force in North America’s telecommunications and media sector.

Cogeco is a profit generator, as evidenced by the average net income of $140.55 million from 2019 to 2022.

CPP boosters

The high dividend yields of First National and Cogeco can boost a CPP significantly. However, the latter (+441.86%) is the better choice over the latter (+69.94%) if the overall return in 10 years is the basis.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Cogeco Communications. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Dividend Stocks

TFSA: 2 Low-Risk Stocks to Help Secure Your Retirement Wealth

| Adam Othman

Parking your TFSA retirement savings in the right low-risk stocks can help you build adequate wealth for your golden years.

Read more »

risk/reward
Dividend Stocks

3 Higher-Risk Dividend Stocks With Yields up to 15.2%

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three small-cap dividend stocks with unusually high yields have attractive prospects but are high-risk investments.

Read more »

IMAGE OF A NOTEBOOK WITH TFSA WRITTEN ON IT
Dividend Stocks

Unleash Your Retirement Potential: TFSA Stocks to Watch

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The TFSA can be a strong place for retirees to store their cash, but only if you're investing in strong…

Read more »

A worker uses a double monitor computer screen in an office.
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Dividends: 2 Bargains to Buy on the Dip

| Joey Frenette

Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) stock and another compelling dividend play are fit for any long-term TFSA portfolio!

Read more »

Golden crown on a red velvet background
Dividend Stocks

A Dividend King I’d Buy Over Royal Bank Stock

| Andrew Button

Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) is a great company, but I like one TSX dividend stock better.

Read more »

Senior Man Sitting On Sofa At Home With Pet Labrador Dog
Dividend Stocks

Retirement Readiness: These Dividend Stocks Should Be in Your Portfolio

| Kay Ng

Get your retirement portfolio ready by considering capital preservation, dividend safety, and portfolio diversification.

Read more »

Happy Retirement” on a road
Dividend Stocks

Looking for Steady Income in Retirement? These Stocks Can Help

| Sneha Nahata

These Canadian stocks boast of solid dividend payouts and growth history. Retirees can rely on these stocks for regular income.

Read more »

edit Person using calculator next to charts and graphs
Dividend Stocks

If You’d Invested $2,500 in BCE Stock in 2003, Here’s How Much You’d Have Today

| Puja Tayal

Often times you come across stocks that you can buy and hold forever. And BCE is one such stock. Let's…

Read more »