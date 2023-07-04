Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » Looking for Steady Income in Retirement? These Stocks Can Help

Looking for Steady Income in Retirement? These Stocks Can Help

These Canadian stocks boast of solid dividend payouts and growth history. Retirees can rely on these stocks for regular income.

Latest posts by Sneha Nahata (see all)
Published
| More on:
Happy Retirement” on a road

Image source: Getty Images

Owning dividend stocks can help retirees boost their retirement income. Thankfully, the TSX has several fundamentally strong, dividend-paying stocks that retirees can rely upon to generate reliable passive income. While several Canadian stocks have been paying and growing their dividends, here are my three top picks that can help retirees earn worry-free passive income. 

Bank of Montreal

Retirees could consider adding shares of the top Canadian banks to earn a steady income. It’s worth highlighting that the large Canadian banks have been paying dividends for more than 100 years, making them a dependable investment. Among the top bank stocks, Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO), with the longest dividend payment history, is an attractive play. 

It’s worth highlighting that this banking giant has paid a dividend for 194 years. Further, its dividend has grown at a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 5% in the last 15 years. Its ability to consistently generate solid earnings and a conservative payout ratio supports its higher dividend payments. Meanwhile, it offers a reliable 4.9%.

Looking ahead, Bank of Montreal’s diversified revenue base, growing loan and deposits, stable credit performance, and focus on improving its operating efficiency will likely drive its earnings and dividend payments. 

Fortis

From banks, let’s move toward utilities. Notably, utilities are famous for their solid dividend payouts. Their low-risk and regulated business generates predictable cash flows, allowing them to enhance their shareholders’ returns through regular dividend payments in all market conditions. Among utilities, retirees could easily rely on Fortis (TSX:FTS). 

Fortis, with its 10 regulated electric utility businesses and stable cash flows, is a top stock to earn a steady income. The company earns most of its earnings through regulated utility assets, implying that its payouts are safe. Moreover, its growing rate base enables it to consistently increase its dividend payments. 

Thanks to its low-risk business model and predictable cash flows, Fortis increased its dividend for 49 consecutive years. Further, Fortis expects to grow its dividend at a CAGR of 4-6% through 2027. 

Its $22.3 billion capital plan will help expand its rate base at a CAGR of more than 6% through 2027. This will drive revenue and earnings and support higher dividend payments. At the same time, energy transition opportunities bode well for future growth. Fortis stock offers a decent yield of 4%. 

Enbridge

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) is the final stock on this list. Like Fortis, this energy infrastructure company is famous for its consistent dividend payment and growth. The company’s highly diversified income sources, contracts to reduce price and volume risk, and high asset utilization rate have led it to enhance its shareholders’ returns via higher payouts. 

It has paid a dividend for 68 years. Further, its dividend grew at a CAGR of 10% in the last 28 years. Investors should note that Enbridge uninterruptedly paid and increased its dividend, even amid the pandemic, when most energy companies paused or reduced their payouts. This shows the resiliency of its business. 

Enbridge’s continued investments in conventional and renewable assets positions it well to capitalize on the long-term energy demand. Further, its inflation-protected earnings, low capital-intensity growth projects, and power-purchase agreements augur well for future growth. Retirees can earn a high yield of over 7% by investing in ENB stock near the current levels. 

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge and Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

financial freedom sign
Dividend Stocks

The Ultimate Retirement Game Plan: Optimizing CPP Benefits and TFSA Returns for Financial Freedom

| Puja Tayal

Are you looking to build an ultimate retirement game plan that can tackle unpleasant surprises and give you financial freedom?…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

TFSA: 2 Low-Risk Stocks to Help Secure Your Retirement Wealth

| Adam Othman

Parking your TFSA retirement savings in the right low-risk stocks can help you build adequate wealth for your golden years.

Read more »

risk/reward
Dividend Stocks

3 Higher-Risk Dividend Stocks With Yields up to 15.2%

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three small-cap dividend stocks with unusually high yields have attractive prospects but are high-risk investments.

Read more »

IMAGE OF A NOTEBOOK WITH TFSA WRITTEN ON IT
Dividend Stocks

Unleash Your Retirement Potential: TFSA Stocks to Watch

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The TFSA can be a strong place for retirees to store their cash, but only if you're investing in strong…

Read more »

A worker uses a double monitor computer screen in an office.
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Dividends: 2 Bargains to Buy on the Dip

| Joey Frenette

Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) stock and another compelling dividend play are fit for any long-term TFSA portfolio!

Read more »

Retirees sip their morning coffee outside.
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend Juggernauts to Help Boost Your CPP Pension

| Christopher Liew, CFA

The passive income from two dividend juggernauts can boost your CPP significantly.

Read more »

Golden crown on a red velvet background
Dividend Stocks

A Dividend King I’d Buy Over Royal Bank Stock

| Andrew Button

Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) is a great company, but I like one TSX dividend stock better.

Read more »

Senior Man Sitting On Sofa At Home With Pet Labrador Dog
Dividend Stocks

Retirement Readiness: These Dividend Stocks Should Be in Your Portfolio

| Kay Ng

Get your retirement portfolio ready by considering capital preservation, dividend safety, and portfolio diversification.

Read more »