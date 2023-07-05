Home » Investing » The Market Is Ignoring These Under-the-Radar Canadian Tech Stocks, but I’m Not

The Market Is Ignoring These Under-the-Radar Canadian Tech Stocks, but I’m Not

Buying stocks that the market is largely ignoring can be a powerful investment move if the stocks start soaring.

Latest posts by Adam Othman (see all)
Published
| More on:
Engineers walk through a facility.

Source: Getty Images

The year 2023 has been great for the Canadian tech sector. The index has steadily climbed 35% in the year (so far), and many of the tech stocks are already emulating the bullish performance of the index.

But not all stocks are getting the same level of attention from investors, and while some of them are attracting a lot of capital, others are flying under the radar. You might consider looking into two promising prospects from this overlooked pool.

An electronics design and manufacturing company

Celestica (TSX:CLS) offers end-to-end consultation and services to various tech manufacturers. This covers multiple phases between design and supply chain/distribution. The company even offers after-market services on behalf of its clients. This diverse range of services puts the company in a strong position.

Many tech companies and even manufacturers specialize in certain areas of product development and distribution, and a company like Celestica that does it all can fill the gaps for these companies.

 The company and the stock peaked about two decades ago when the market value of the company was over six times its current value. The stock has stabilized over the years, but its growth hasn’t mimicked the characteristic growth of the tech sector.

Even its 2023 growth is falling short of the index. But it’s currently among the modestly undervalued stocks in the tech sector, which may give this under-the-radar stock an edge if the tech bull market continues.

A supply chain technology company

Modern supply chains have become increasingly complicated, especially when navigating them without the right tools, and Kinaxis (TSX:KXS) is one of those tools. It’s an end-to-end supply chain orchestration platform that allows platform users to manage their entire supply chain from a unified source.

This makes the supply chain more visible and transparent. The data-driven platform also incorporates artificial intelligence (AI) and other advanced technologies, and these integrations can make decision-making significantly easier and more potent.

Kinxas stock experienced exceptional growth in less than a decade – 1,500% in roughly six and a half years. However, during the correction after the pandemic and at its worst, the stock fell over 42%. But now it has started recovering, and even though its progress has been slower than many other constituents of the tech sector, it may accelerate in the future, assuming the tech sector bull market continues.

One weakness of the stock is its valuation. The stock is currently among the most overvalued stocks, not just in the sector but in the Canadian market at large.

Foolish takeaway

The two tech stocks are not among the top picks from the sector, and even though they have the investor’s attention, the scale of that intention is not comparable to that of the top tech sector picks. This makes them under-the-radar choices that may offer compelling long-term performance.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Kinaxis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

TFSA and coins
Tech Stocks

TFSA Investors: 3 Big Mistakes to Avoid in 2023

| Aditya Raghunath

Here are three basic TFSA mistakes Canadians should avoid in 2023. Let's see how to use the TFSA to build…

Read more »

Businessman holding AI cloud
Tech Stocks

Profit From the Rise of AI: 5 Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Investors can pick from five stocks that should benefit from the rise of AI and deliver healthy long-term returns.

Read more »

Technology
Tech Stocks

The Tech Sector Is Booming With These 2 AI Stocks at the Forefront

| Adam Othman

Add these two tech stocks to your portfolio to gain exposure to the growing AI industry for outsized long-term returns.

Read more »

investment research
Tech Stocks

Is Now the Right Time to Buy Tech Stocks Trading Cheaply?

| Jitendra Parashar

While Canadian tech stocks have already staged an outstanding rally so far in 2023, we shouldn’t forget that most of…

Read more »

Businessman holding AI cloud
Tech Stocks

AI Investing 101: How to Choose the Right Stocks for Your Portfolio 

| Puja Tayal

Most tech companies you know are tapping the AI boom. But which stocks are making money from generative AI? Let’s…

Read more »

A shopper makes purchases from an online store.
Tech Stocks

Ride the E-Commerce Wave With These 3 TSX Retail Stocks in July

| Adam Othman

Capitalize on the growth of the e-commerce industry and generate significant wealth growth by investing in these three TSX retail…

Read more »

Young woman sat at laptop by a window
Tech Stocks

Make Your Money Work Harder: Why Canadian Investors Should Seek Growth in U.S. Stocks

| Puja Tayal

Your money grows steadily with Canadian stocks. But you can give it a boost by investing in the growth of…

Read more »

Businessman holding AI cloud
Tech Stocks

Investing in the AI Revolution: Stocks Poised to Soar in 2023 and Beyond

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Canadian investors can get in on the AI revolution with tech stocks like Shopify Inc. (TSX:SHOP) and others in July…

Read more »