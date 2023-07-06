Home » Investing » Metals and Mining Stocks » TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, July 6

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, July 6

Several key economic releases from the U.S. market could keep TSX stocks volatile today.

Latest posts by Jitendra Parashar (see all)
Published
| More on:
tsx today

The Canadian stock market ended its six-day-long winning streak on Wednesday with investors’ mixed reaction to the contents of the Federal Open Market Committee’s (FOMC) June meeting minutes. The S&P/TSX Composite Index declined by 101 points, or 0.5%, to settle at 20,104.

Despite minor gains in some real estate stocks, most other key market sectors like healthcare, mining, and energy witnessed heavy losses, dragging the TSX benchmark down.

On the one hand, the FOMC’s June meeting minutes revealed that all committee members agreed that “maintaining a restrictive stance for monetary policy would be appropriate” to tame the rate of inflation. On the other hand, many members of the Fed’s committee were in favour of “further moderation in the pace of policy firming.”

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSX:OR) dived 9.8% to $18.44 per share, making it the worst-performing TSX stock for the day. Besides an intraday drop in gold prices, these big losses in OR stock came after the Montréal-headquartered precious metals royalty firm announced the exit of its chief executive officer (CEO) and president Sandeep Singh, effective immediately.

Until Osisko Gold’s board finds a new permanent president and CEO, Paul Martin will serve as the company’s interim CEO. The recent declines trimmed OR stock’s year-to-date gains to 13%.

Equinox Gold, BlackBerry, and Energy Fuels were also among the bottom performers on the Toronto Stock Exchange, as they plunged by at least 4.5% each.

On the positive side, Algoma Steel and Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust climbed at least 3% each, making them the top-performing TSX stocks for the day.

Shares of Quebecor (TSX:QBR.B) also rose 2.4% to $33.71 per share after announcing its decision to withdraw “all advertising by its subsidiaries and business units from Facebook and Instagram.” The Canadian telecom and entertainment company’s this move came in view of Meta’s recent decision to block news content on its platforms in Canada. Year to date, Quebecor stock is now up 11.6%.

Based on their daily trade volume, Toronto-Dominion Bank, Bank of Nova Scotia, TC Energy, and Enbridge were the most active Canadian stocks.

TSX today

The main TSX index is likely to remain flat today as commodity prices were largely mixed early Thursday morning.

Besides the domestic purchasing managers index (PMI), Canadian investors will closely watch several important economic releases from the United States this morning, including the monthly non-farm employment change, jobless claims, services PMI, non-manufacturing PMI, and job openings data. Besides that, TSX energy investors may also want to keep an eye on the weekly U.S. crude oil stockpiles data today.

On the corporate events side, Richelieu Hardware is expected to announce its latest quarterly financial results on July 6. Bay Street analysts expect the Canadian spatiality hardware firm to report net earnings of $0.55 per share for the May 2023 quarter with $467.8 million in revenue.

Market movers on the TSX today

Financial Market Data copyright © 2023 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.

Related Topics:

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. The Motley Fool recommends Bank Of Nova Scotia, Enbridge, Meta Platforms, and Richelieu Hardware. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Metals and Mining Stocks

Nickel ore is mined from the ground.
Metals and Mining Stocks

2 Canadian Mining Stocks to Watch in July 2023

| Adam Othman

Consider adding these two Canadian mining stocks to your self-directed portfolio amid rising inflation and global recession fears.

Read more »

gold stocks gold mining
Stocks for Beginners

Why Gold Stocks Could Be Like Investing in Cryptocurrency, in a Bad Way

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Gold prices are going up, and the market is going down. But honestly, gold could be as volatile as cryptocurrency…

Read more »

A golden egg in a nest
Metals and Mining Stocks

Barrick Gold Stock and the Glitter of Safe Havens in Uncertain Times

| Aditya Raghunath

Investors bullish on gold can consider investing in mining companies such as Barrick Gold in 2023.

Read more »

tsx today
Metals and Mining Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, June 29

| Jitendra Parashar

TSX investors will closely monitor the U.S. GDP and pending home sales numbers today.

Read more »

Gold bars
Metals and Mining Stocks

Franco-Nevada Stock: Why Gold Royalties Could Shine Bright in 2023

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why Franco-Nevada stock could be among the best picks for investors looking for defensive exposure in 2023.

Read more »

Gold bars
Metals and Mining Stocks

Is This Canadian Gold Mining Stock a Hidden Gem?

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why Barrick Gold (TSX:ABX) could be a hidden gem among the various mining stocks in the market right now.

Read more »

silver metal
Metals and Mining Stocks

What’s Next for Precious Metals Stocks? 

| Puja Tayal

Are you curious about bearish momentum of precious metal stocks in May, despite weak macros? Here’s what you should do.

Read more »

Gold bullion on a chart
Metals and Mining Stocks

Agnico Eagle Mines: A Safe Bet in a Wobbly Market?

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Soaring revenue, cash flow, and dividends show that Agnico is not only safe, but also growing very rapidly and profitably.

Read more »