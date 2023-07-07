Home » Investing » $100,000 in Savings and These 3 Stocks Could Help You Retire in 15 Years

$100,000 in Savings and These 3 Stocks Could Help You Retire in 15 Years

Wondering how to turn $100,000 into $1 million or more? These are the types of TSX stocks you want to own for decades.

Latest posts by Robin Brown (see all)
Published
| More on:
funds, money, nest egg

Image source: Getty Images

If you have $100,000 and plenty of time to invest in stocks, you can reasonably become a millionaire in retirement. Now, that is not saying it will be easy. You need to find some high-quality businesses to invest in. These need to be businesses that can persistently grow earnings per share and reinvest those earnings at high rates of return for long periods of time.

Likewise, you will need time and patience, and plenty of both. Once you own a high-quality, compounding business, the best thing to do is nothing. Let the company and its managers compound your capital.

Turn $100,000 into $1 million in 16 years or less

If you put $100,000 of savings into a mix of stocks that earn 10%-plus annualized returns, that could compound into $1.2 million in 25 years. Now, if you don’t have that length of time until retirement, you will need to accelerate your returns.

If you increase your annualized average rate of return to over 15% (tough, but not impossible), you could compound $100,000 into over $1 million in 16 years or less.

TFI stock has been a serious compounder

TFI International (TSX:TFII) might be a good stock to investigate if you want a long-term compounder. It operates one of Canada’s largest freight and truck transport businesses. This is not an exciting industry. However, often if you can find the best player in a boring industry, you can unlock under-the-radar, market-beating returns.

TFI has been a great serial acquirer. It acquires crucial trucking networks and then applies operating expertise and scale to help accelerate returns. TFI has compounded earnings per share by a 19.9% compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) for the past decade.

Its stock has delivered a 23% total CAGR return in that time. You can get all that for only 15 times earnings today.

BRP still has a big growth runway

BRP (TSX:DOO) is another Quebec-based company that could still have a long runway of growth ahead. It owns some of the world’s best-known brands in all-terrain, marine, and recreational vehicles. Since 2014, this stock has earned a 16% total CAGR return.

In that time, it has compounded earnings per share by 26%. Part of that is because it has aggressively bought back around 47% of its total share count over that time.

BRP is incredibly innovative, and it has been gaining market share across its product segments. While the market worries about the effects of a future recession on its business, you can pick this stock up for less than nine times earnings.

ATD is a great stock for steadily multiplying your money

To keep the Quebec-focused theme, Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) is another high quality stock investors could think about owning for long-term returns. It owns and operates over 12,000 convenience store and gas stations around the globe.

Like TFI, it has made its fortune buying small and large portfolios of convenience stores around the world. Early this year, it announced a major acquisition in Europe. It provides its operating expertise and uses scale to expand margins and increase profitability.

Couche-Tard has earned a 20% total return CAGR over the decade. It has grown earnings per share by a 19% CAGR in that time. The company continues to have a large market to consolidate, which should mean shareholders should continue to keep winning in the years ahead.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Robin Brown has positions in Brp. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alimentation Couche-Tard. The Motley Fool recommends Brp. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

A airplane sits on a runway.
Stocks for Beginners

Is the Sky Finally Clearing for Air Canada Stock?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Air Canada (TSX:AC) stock has seen its shares rise 51% in the last year but is still far off from…

Read more »

Technology, internet and networking, security concept
Tech Stocks

Is BlackBerry Stock a Buy After Q4 Earnings?

| Aditya Raghunath

BlackBerry outpaced revenue and earnings estimates in fiscal Q1 of 2024. But is the tech stock a good buy today?

Read more »

Business man on stock market financial trade indicator background.
Dividend Stocks

2 Top Canadian Dividend Stocks for RRSP Investors

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX dividend stocks recently raised their distributions and now offer 5% yields.

Read more »

man is enthralled with a movie in a theater
Dividend Stocks

The Canadian Entertainment Industry: Stocks That Bring Joy and Returns

| Adam Othman

The entertainment industry has been going through major changes, and it can be difficult to predict the future of certain…

Read more »

Bank sign on traditional europe building facade
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: Discover 1 Top TFSA Investment Idea

| Joey Frenette

National Bank of Canada is a great income pick and possibly the best-performing bank stock to buy in July.

Read more »

Supermarket aisle groceries retail
Stocks for Beginners

Grab and Go: Couche-Tard Stock Is a Convenient Long-Term Holding

| Jitendra Parashar

ATD stock has delivered an eye-popping positive return of 2,719% since the end of 2008.

Read more »

Happy retirement
Dividend Stocks

Make Your Retirement Dreams Come True: The Stocks You Need in Your TFSA

| Demetris Afxentiou

Looking for stocks to add to your TFSA? If that’s the case, these two stocks can make your retirement dreams…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

These Canadian REITs Provide Attractive Dividend Yields

| Aditya Raghunath

Investing in quality Canadian real estate investment trusts, or REITs, such as Dream Industrial can help you create a passive…

Read more »