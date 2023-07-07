Home » Investing » Retire Early and Prosper With These TFSA Stocks

Retire Early and Prosper With These TFSA Stocks

Given their solid underlying business and impressive dividend records, I believe these three stocks would be ideal for your retirement portfolio.

Latest posts by Rajiv Nanjapla (see all)
Published
| More on:
IMAGE OF A NOTEBOOK WITH TFSA WRITTEN ON IT

Image source: Getty Images

Although many of us dream about retiring early, only a few of us manage to succeed due to the lack of planning. However, by setting reasonable targets and acting on them early in a career, one can reach the goal of retiring early. Meanwhile, a TFSA (tax-free savings account) is an excellent means to achieve your retirement goals, as it allows you to earn tax-free returns.

The Canadian government initiated the TFSA in 2009 to encourage Canadians to save more. It allows investors to earn tax-free returns on a specified amount called contribution room. This year’s contribution room is $6,500, while its cumulative value would be $88,000.

Meanwhile, investors should look to add stocks with solid underlying businesses, strong balance sheets, and stable cash flows to their TFSA. These companies are less susceptible to market volatility and could deliver superior returns in the long run. Here are my three top picks.

Fortis

Fortis (TSX:FTS) is involved in the energy delivery business, serving around 3.4 million customers across the United States, Canada, and Caribbean countries. The company operates regulated assets, with approximately 93% involved in electricity and natural gas transmission and distribution. So, the company is less susceptible to market volatility, thus delivering stable and reliable returns.

Over the last 20 years, the utility has delivered close to 700% returns at an impressive CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 10.9%. Besides, the company has rewarded its shareholders by consistently raising its dividends for the previous 49 years, with its forward yield currently at 3.99%.

Meanwhile, Fortis has committed to invest around $22.3 billion from 2023 to 2027, including $5.9 billion in clean energy. These investments could grow its rate base at a CAGR of 6.2% to $46.1 billion. Supported by these rate base expansions, the company’s management hopes to increase its dividends by 4–6% annually through 2027. So, given its reliable returns, I believe Fortis would be an excellent pick for your retirement portfolio.

Waste Connections

Waste Connections (TSX:WCN) would be another reliable stock you can add to your retirement portfolio, given the essential nature of its business and stable returns. The company collects, transfers, and disposes of non-hazardous solid waste, operating primarily in secondary or exclusive markets across the United States and Canada. The waste solutions provider has been expanding its footprint through strategic acquisitions. Over the last 15 years, the company has made over $14.5 billion in acquisitions.

Supported by these acquisitions and strong organic growth, Waste Connections has posted returns of over 770% in the last 15 years at a CAGR of 15.5%. Notably, WCN has raised its dividends at a CAGR of 15% since 2010, which is encouraging. Given its solid underlying business and continued acquisitions, I expect the uptrend in the company’s financials to continue.

BCE

The demand for telecommunication services is rising due to digitization and growing remote working, learning, and shopping. So, I have selected BCE (TSX:BCE), one of Canada’s three top telecommunication players, as my final pick. The sector commands substantial initial capital investment, thus creating a huge barrier for new entrants while delivering incremental margins for existing players.

Meanwhile, BCE continues to boost its 5G and broadband infrastructure. For 2023, the company’s management expects its capital investments to be 19–20% of its operating revenue. Supported by these investments, the company hopes to cover 85% of the Canadian population with 5G service while adding 650,000 new broadband connections. The growing demand and solid infrastructure could boost the company’s financials in the coming years, thus allowing it to deliver superior returns. Besides, it has raised its dividends by over 5% every year for the previous 15 years, with its forward yield currently at 6.44%.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Rajiv Nanjapla has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

A airplane sits on a runway.
Stocks for Beginners

Is the Sky Finally Clearing for Air Canada Stock?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Air Canada (TSX:AC) stock has seen its shares rise 51% in the last year but is still far off from…

Read more »

Technology, internet and networking, security concept
Tech Stocks

Is BlackBerry Stock a Buy After Q4 Earnings?

| Aditya Raghunath

BlackBerry outpaced revenue and earnings estimates in fiscal Q1 of 2024. But is the tech stock a good buy today?

Read more »

Business man on stock market financial trade indicator background.
Dividend Stocks

2 Top Canadian Dividend Stocks for RRSP Investors

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX dividend stocks recently raised their distributions and now offer 5% yields.

Read more »

man is enthralled with a movie in a theater
Dividend Stocks

The Canadian Entertainment Industry: Stocks That Bring Joy and Returns

| Adam Othman

The entertainment industry has been going through major changes, and it can be difficult to predict the future of certain…

Read more »

Bank sign on traditional europe building facade
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: Discover 1 Top TFSA Investment Idea

| Joey Frenette

National Bank of Canada is a great income pick and possibly the best-performing bank stock to buy in July.

Read more »

Supermarket aisle groceries retail
Stocks for Beginners

Grab and Go: Couche-Tard Stock Is a Convenient Long-Term Holding

| Jitendra Parashar

ATD stock has delivered an eye-popping positive return of 2,719% since the end of 2008.

Read more »

Happy retirement
Dividend Stocks

Make Your Retirement Dreams Come True: The Stocks You Need in Your TFSA

| Demetris Afxentiou

Looking for stocks to add to your TFSA? If that’s the case, these two stocks can make your retirement dreams…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

These Canadian REITs Provide Attractive Dividend Yields

| Aditya Raghunath

Investing in quality Canadian real estate investment trusts, or REITs, such as Dream Industrial can help you create a passive…

Read more »