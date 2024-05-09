Member Login
Home » Investing » Tech Stocks » Where Will BlackBerry Stock Be in 1 Year?

Where Will BlackBerry Stock Be in 1 Year?

Despite short-term uncertainties due to macroeconomic challenges, these factors make BlackBerry an amazing long-term investment right now.

Jitendra Parashar
Latest posts by Jitendra Parashar (see all)
Published
| More on:
stock data

Image source: Getty Images

After losing nearly 42% of its value in the previous couple of quarters, BlackBerry (TSX:BB) stock seems to be regaining strength in the ongoing quarter. The Waterloo-headquartered enterprise company’s stock currently trades at $3.94 per share with a market cap of $2.3 billion after surging by over 9% over the last 30 seasons. By comparison, the TSX Composite benchmark has seen around a 1.6% increase during this period.

Before I try to answer the question of where BlackBerry stock will be in a year, let us first understand the key factors that are driving its performance in 2024.

What’s driving BlackBerry stock in 2024?

If you don’t know it already, in the last more than a decade, BlackBerry has evolved from its original focus on smartphones to become an enterprise software firm. It now primarily focuses on cybersecurity, endpoint management, and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions. Although its cybersecurity segment continues to be its largest source of revenue, the company has been investing heavily in its IoT segment, which includes its highly popular QNX operating system for embedded systems, such as cars, medical devices, and industrial equipment.

A gradual recovery in BlackBerry stock started in April after the company announced its significantly better-than-expected fiscal year 2024 (ended in February) financial results. During the fiscal year, the software firm’s total revenue rose around 30% YoY (year over year) to US$853 million. This strong sales growth helped the company post an adjusted annual net profit of US$31 million compared to an adjusted net loss of US$103 million In the previous fiscal year. The company’s latest yearly profit figure was also significantly better than Street analysts’ expectations of a US$1.5 million loss.

In the final quarter of the fiscal year 2024, BlackBerry’s IoT division not only achieved a record revenue quarter but also marked a significant milestone with a QNX royalty backlog that surged to $815 million, a 27% YoY jump. This substantial backlog underscored the strong market demand and the IoT segment’s robust pipeline with sustained growth. To add optimism, BlackBerry’s Cybersecurity segment also delivered a positive revenue growth of 5% YoY last quarter.

But could these positive developments help BlackBerry stock continue soaring over the next year? Let’s discuss that.

Where will BlackBerry stock be in a year?

Interestingly, BlackBerry might separate its cybersecurity and IoT business units into two independently operated entities in the near future to enhance shareholder value. However, the timeline for the proposed separation is still unclear. Nonetheless, such a move could unlock the potential of each segment and allow them to focus on their respective markets and customers.

Overall, BB stock has been on a roller coaster ride in the last few years as macroeconomic uncertainties in the post-pandemic era have affected its business growth. And I don’t expect this trend to change overnight, as the ongoing macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainties could keep BB stock volatile in the next year.

That said, I still find BlackBerry’s long-term growth outlook very strong, with the company striving to accelerate growth by enhancing its cybersecurity and IoT offerings with the help of artificial intelligence and machine learning technology. Given that, BlackBerry could be a great long-term growth stock at the current market price, especially after more than 60% losses in the last three years have made it look undervalued.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Tech Stocks

Concept of big data flow, analysis, and visualizing complex information for artificial intelligence
Tech Stocks

Like Nvidia Stock But Prefer ETFs? This Is the Best Semiconductor ETF to Invest in Artificial Intelligence (AI) 

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you’re looking to get into semiconductor stocks, SMH ETF is a great option.

Read more »

Online shopping
Tech Stocks

Shopify Stock Dropped 21% After Earnings: What Investors Need to Know

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) stock fell as much as 21% after earnings, with a weak outlook for the second quarter. But honestly,…

Read more »

edit Businessman using calculator next to laptop
Tech Stocks

Is it Too Late to Buy BlackBerry Stock?

| Adam Othman

Trading near $4 per share again, there might be more upside to BlackBerry (TSX:BB) stock that investors can capture by…

Read more »

exchange traded funds
Dividend Stocks

How to Build the Perfect Portfolio With Just $50

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Looking to invest but don't have much? Even just $50 can make a huge difference, especially when investing in these…

Read more »

Business success with growing, rising charts and businessman in background
Tech Stocks

Could Constellation Software Stock Reach $4,000?

| Puja Tayal

Constellation Software stock has been growing steadily in the long term. Trading above $3,700, could it reach $4,000?

Read more »

Growing plant shoots on coins
Tech Stocks

Shopify Stock vs. Alibaba: Should You Invest in Growth or Value?

| Aditya Raghunath

Shopify and Alibaba are two tech stocks investors can consider buying at the current valuation in May 2024.

Read more »

Man holding magnifying glass over a document
Tech Stocks

1 TSX Tech Stocks to Watch in May 2024

| Joey Frenette

Descartes Group (TSX:DSG) stock looks quite cheap relative to its long-term growth.

Read more »

A microchip in a circuit board powers artificial intelligence.
Tech Stocks

2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chip Stocks to Watch That Aren’t Nvidia

| Aditya Raghunath

Investors can diversify their AI portfolios by holding chip stocks such as Nvidia, AMD, and TSM right now.

Read more »